Lionel Messi odds are heating up as it appears the Barcelona legend is actually going to leave them.

News broke on Tuesday that Messi, 33, has handed in notice to Barcelona saying he will end his contract this summer. After a 19-year stay at Barcelona, Messi has a clause in his contract which he can activate at the end of each season so he can leave for free.

He has yet to activate that clause, obviously, but now things are different. Barcelona have just had their first trophyless season since 2007-08 and with Quique Setien fired after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, new boss Ronald Koeman has a huge rebuild on his hands.

Messi doesn’t want to the main man that rebuild is constructed around and with Barcelona wanting to move on Luis Suarez and others, it feels like the end of an era at the Catalan giants. Messi wants to win trophies again, and especially the Champions League, and he obviously feels like that won’t happen anytime soon at Barcelona due to severe mismanagement and a poor recruitment policy under club president Josep Maria Bartomeu at Barcelona.

So, where could he go? Will Barcelona take him to court over the legality of the clause in his contract (as there is also a release clause of $820 million)? Which team can afford Messi, especially now?

There will be so many options for him in France, England, Italy and maybe back home in Argentina. Messi is a wanted man but nobody knows where he wants to go and although a link-up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is the most talked about option, and the second favorties in the Lionel Messi odds, it’s far from a forgone conclusion that Messi will be in the Premier League next season and beyond.

According to DraftKings, here is how they see the current frontrunners in terms of the Lionel Messi odds.

Latest Lionel Messi odds

To stay at Barcelona: -120

Manchester City: +250

PSG: +800

Chelsea: +1400

Inter Milan: +1400

Manchester United: +1600

Newell’s Old Boys: +2000

Juventus: +2500

Liverpool: +2500

