Hungry from Premier League highlights?

Us, too.

Top-flight clubs have been back in action this week with our focus on Tuesday preseason friendlies in England, Scotland, and Austria.

Liverpool got a double from Rhian Brewster against Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg, while ex-Reds forward Andy Carroll scored a sensational goal for hometown club Newcastle.

Let’s start there.

Newcastle United 3-0 Crewe Alexandria

Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, and Federico Fernandez all scored for the Magpies in a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Carroll was in his office for a beautiful bit of soccer, chesting and then flicking himself into position to turn and rip into the goal.

MK Dons 1-4 Arsenal

It was a bit too easy for the Gunners, who took advantage of so many chances on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah, Mark McGuinness, and Reiss Nelson all scored in the win, but the marker of the day goes to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The veteran hammered into an empty goal from distance.

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.

Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.

Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.

The Reds put the full match highlights here.

Birmingham City 0-2 Leicester City

Leicester got one pretty goal and produced another through intense pressure as the Foxes scored a two-goal win at their Championship hosts.

There weren’t a ton of familiar faces in the Foxes’ Starting XI, though Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes all started the day.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a nice goal in his bid to build on a loan at Blackpool, while Marc Albrighton blocked a goalkeeper clearance into the Birmingham goal for the second goal.

Some strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to put the Foxes ahead! ⚽️ We lead 2-0 in #BirLei. Join us for the final 15 minutes 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 26, 2020

Dundee United 0-1 (abandoned) Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s Blades only got a half of play in Scotland, where Billy Sharp missed a penalty won by Sander Berge but also slapped in a rebound from the Norwegian midfielder.

A deluge of rain was too much for the players to safely play the second half, and the match was called.

The Sheffield United Way. 💫 Great build-up play from the Blades in the lead up to yesterday’s goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GgyJ5g8cYJ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 26, 2020

