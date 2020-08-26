More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League friendlies
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Premier League friendly highlights: Brewster has 2 for Liverpool; Carroll hits stunner

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Top-flight clubs have been back in action this week with our focus on Tuesday preseason friendlies in England, Scotland, and Austria.

Liverpool got a double from Rhian Brewster against Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg, while ex-Reds forward Andy Carroll scored a sensational goal for hometown club Newcastle.

Let’s start there.

Newcastle United 3-0 Crewe Alexandria

Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, and Federico Fernandez all scored for the Magpies in a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Carroll was in his office for a beautiful bit of soccer, chesting and then flicking himself into position to turn and rip into the goal.

MK Dons 1-4 Arsenal

It was a bit too easy for the Gunners, who took advantage of so many chances on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah, Mark McGuinness, and Reiss Nelson all scored in the win, but the marker of the day goes to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The veteran hammered into an empty goal from distance.

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.

Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.

Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.

The Reds put the full match highlights here.

Birmingham City 0-2 Leicester City

Leicester got one pretty goal and produced another through intense pressure as the Foxes scored a two-goal win at their Championship hosts.

There weren’t a ton of familiar faces in the Foxes’ Starting XI, though Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes all started the day.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a nice goal in his bid to build on a loan at Blackpool, while Marc Albrighton blocked a goalkeeper clearance into the Birmingham goal for the second goal.

Dundee United 0-1 (abandoned) Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s Blades only got a half of play in Scotland, where Billy Sharp missed a penalty won by Sander Berge but also slapped in a rebound from the Norwegian midfielder.

A deluge of rain was too much for the players to safely play the second half, and the match was called.

UEFA Champions League qualifying: Celtic shocked, AZ wins thriller

Celtic upset
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
We know the identity of the 13 teams joining Benfica, Dynamo Kiev, and Gent in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League following Wednesday action around Europe.

Ferencvaros, AZ Alkmaar, and Molde are counted among the 16 teams will drawn against each other very soon, the eight winners joining Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiakos, Slavia Prague, and Krasnodar in the playoff round.

The eight survivors of that round will join the group stage draw.

Celtic 1-2 Ferencvaros

An injury to Celtic star striker Odsonne Eduoard lent this match an eerie feel once David Siger opened the scoring for the visitors with a tremendous seventh minute strike, and it proved a harbinger to an upset despite Celtic’s 28-7 edge in shots.

That was Ferencvaros’ only shot and shot on target in the first half, as the visitors had 30 percent possession.

Celtic found a goal through Ryan Christie, assisted by Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi, in the 53rd minute but the second goal proved nearly as tricky to conjure in Glasgow.

In fact, it was the Hungarian side who’d find the back of the net with a quarter-hour to play, South Sudanese winger Tokmac Nguen beating Vasilis Barkas to send the Scottish champions’ into Europa League qualifying.

The loss will challenge Neil Lennon’s second tenure in charge, which is much more focused on Celtic’s aim of a 10th-straight Scottish Premiership title.

AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Viktoria Plzen

AZ might boast Barcelona target Calvin Stengs, but all the fireworks came after the Dutch youngster left the pitch at the AFAS Stadium.

Teun Koopmeiners, once rumored for Everton, scored a stoppage-time equalizer after David Limbersky boosted the Czech visitors into a 78th-minute lead.

Stengs’ 64th-minute replacement, Iceland international Albert Gudmundsson, scored twice in extra time as AZ moved into the next round.

CFR Cluj 2-2 (5-6 penalties) Dinamo Zagreb

This one was a beauty, right down to the penalties.

Cluj trailed 1-0 at halftime but soon had a man advantage when Kevin Theophile-Catherine was sent off for violent conduct.

It was 1-1 through Michael Pereira in the 64th but Lirim Kastrati helped the Croatians retake the lead, only for a stoppage-time goal to force extra time.

The first eight penalty takers converted, but the “first one to miss” maxim proved false thanks to successive saves. Dinamo made their next two before a miss sent Cluj to the Europa League.

Elsewhere

PAOK 3-1 Besiktas
Suduva 0-3 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Celje 1-2 Molde
Qarabag 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0-1 Rapid Vienna
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-1 Midtjylland
Dynamo Brest 2-1 Sarajevo
Legia Warsaw 0-1 Omonia Nicosia
Young Boys 2-1 Klaksvikar Itrottaffelag
Tirana 0-1 Red Star Belgrade

Transfer news: James to Everton, Doherty to Tottenham

Doherty to Tottenham
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Will Colombian star James Rodriguez finally make his Premier League debut?

Will Jose Mourinho buy a player who scored against his side last season?

Those are our key rumors from Wednesday’s PL rumor mill.

James Rodriguez to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez would like to be reunited at Goodison Park, writes The Liverpool Echo, but it’s not a simple move.

Real Madrid would love James’ wages off the books, but the Colombian would need to take a significant pay cut to move from the Bernabeu to Merseyside.

James has 18 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, most of them coming at Real. He had a goal and an assist in his only Bundesliga start for Bayern, which came nine days before the Italian was fired.

He’s put up numbers wherever he’s gone and has a goal and five assists in his last 10 caps for Colombia. A fresh start with a friendly boss would be a great way to see if the 29-year-old could fully realize his star potential.

James has also been linked to Manchester United and MLS side Inter Miami but the Everton links are even older.

James Rodriguez to Everton
(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Doherty to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho would love to see Wolves right back Matt Doherty make the move to North London.

Doherty, 28, would bring nine Republic of Ireland caps to Spurs and a starring presence on the right side, where Mourinho often deployed Serge Aurier last season. Doherty is 11 months older than Aurier.

The Portuguese boss also played plenty of four at the back, while countryman Nuno Espirito Santo used Doherty almost exclusively in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 (a 5-4-1 also popping up on occasion).

Doherty scored in Wolves’ 3-2 defeat of Spurs on March 1, lapping up a Japhet Tanganga error from in-tight. The Irishman loves to get forward and into the mix.

Spurs sold Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton and Japhet Tanganga can play some right back but Mourinho needs cover if not competition for Aurier.

Wolves want around $25 million for Doherty while Spurs are said to want a fee with significant add-ons. The Athletic says a compromise is getting closer and $18 million could get it done.

Henderson pens long new deal at Manchester United

Dean Henderson new contract
Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT
We have a proper battle for the starting goalkeeper spot at Old Trafford.

If you had any doubts before Wednesday, they should evaporate with the news that Dean Henderson has signed a new six-year deal with the Red Devils.

Henderson has starred on loan thrice, twice in high-profile spots with Sheffield United. Another loan may be on the docket for Henderson, but might he get a chance to outshine De Gea this summer and fall?

Now 23, Henderson returns to Manchester United with an armload of accolades. He was named to the PFA’s League One Team of the Year while getting Shrewsbury Town promoted in 2017-18, won the Championship Golden Glove when the Blades were promoted in 2018-19, and nearly led the club to Europe in its first PL season.

How good was he this season? WhoScored.com dropped a stat that screams anything but “product of the system,” noting that of goalkeepers who made 25 or more Premier League appearances last season, his 75.2% save success rate was the top of the pops.

Here’s what Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about the signing, not tipping his hand too much. From ManUtd.com:

“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad. Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the Academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United. We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”

The biggest question will be how Henderson does with his feet, as Blades boss Chris Wilder had his keeper do hammer plenty of long balls out of the back. Who do you think wins the job? And where might Henderson go if he needs to leave on loan for a No. 1 shirt?

How has Messi fared against Premier League opposition?

Messi versus Premier League
AP Photo/Jon Super
By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Amongst the biggest fallacies in the endless “Messi v. Ronaldo” debate has come from critics of the Argentine, claiming that Messi’s one-club, one-league success somehow gives Ronaldo an edge for scoring goals in Italy and England, too.

While those are certainly feathers in Ronaldo’s cap — and, really, we’re talking about two of best to ever do it anywhere, so chill — Messi’s Barcelona has also participated in a rarely-discussed competition called the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Barca's Messi update | NYCFC in future? ]

Some of you may have heard of it.

With Messi being rumored as a possible new Manchester City player and with outside nods given to Manchester United and Chelsea as suitors, we thought we’d take a look at how the game’s greatest player has fared against his potential Premier League rivals.

The answer? Aside from one night at Anfield, really good. Messi’s scoring record against Premier League sides is 26 goals and six assists, with Barcelona holding a 18W-9D-7L record in those outings (all in the Champions League).

Care to narrow it down to when he hit the peak of his powers? It’s not pretty for the giants of England, as Messi has 25 goals and 6 assists in 23 matches since the calendar turned to 2010 and he claimed his first of 10 seasons with at least 41 goals. This past season was the first time he failed to hit 40 since then, but his 31 came with 26 assists and after he missed the first month of the season. Whoops.

Now he won’t necessarily have a historically-epic line-up of talent around him like his first decade at Barca, but he’ll have plenty of firepower should a move go through to any of the PL big boys.

Messi versus Chelsea

His first four appearances against Chelsea came before he turned 20, and he was held scoreless. Since then, he has 3 goals and 3 assists in six matches. All but one of those markers — an assist in 2009 — have come in his last three outings against the Blues.

Here’s how Marcos Alonso and Antonio Conte explained a recent Chelsea loss to Barcelona:

“They have Lionel Messi and I think they were the better team even though we competed well in both games,” Alonso said.

“Tonight (and) in the two legs, Lionel Messi made the difference,” Conte said. “We are talking about the best player in the world.”

Debut: Aged 18 at Stamford Bridge, Feb. 22, 2006
Last meeting: 2 goals, 1 assist at Camp Nou in 2017-18 Round of 16
Individual record: 3 goals, 3 assists
Barcelona record: 2W-6D-2L

Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Chelsea at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Messi versus Arsenal

Mikel Arteta might just want to play the subs or park the proverbial bus, because Messi is an absolute Arsenal assassin. The Argentine has multiple goals in three of his six career outings against the Gunners, including all four goals in a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the 2009-10 quarterfinals.

Messi was matter-of-fact after a 2-0 win at the Emirates in 2016:

“Arsenal did very well in the first half, with some help, but we knew they wouldn’t be able to keep that pace up all the way. In the second half, we had more space and that’s how we got the first goal. At the Camp Nou, we‘ll go out to win, as we do at every ground.”

They did.

Debut: Aged 22 at the Emirates Stadium, March 31, 2010
Last meeting: 1 goal at Camp Nou in 2015-16 Round of 16
Individual record: 9 goals, 1 assist
Barcelona record: 4W-1D-1L

Messi versus Man City

His potential employers would be thrilled to stop him from individually ruining their European dreams. Man City has played Barca close in five of six meetings during the Messi era, and he’s been the difference. Messi’s only loss to Barca came with a goal and after his 3-goal, 1-assist first meeting of that 2016-17 group stage.

Debut: Aged 26 at the Etihad Stadium, Feb. 18, 2014
Last meeting: 1 goal in 3-1 loss at the Etihad in 2016-17 group stage
Individual record: 6 goals, 2 assists
Barcelona record: 5W-1L

Messi versus Manchester United

Red Devils fans dont’ need this section, as Messi scored in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 Champions League Finals won by the Blaugranas. He was blanked as a teenager in the 2007-08 semifinals but returned the favor in the 2018-19 quarterfinals when Barca won 4-0 on aggregate over two legs, Messi scoring a brace in the second leg.

Debut: Aged 22 at the Emirates Stadium, March 31, 2010
Last meeting: 2 goals in 3-0 win at Camp Nou in 2018-19 quarters
Individual record: 4 goals
Barcelona record: 4W-1L-1D

Messi versus Manchester United
Messi celebrates after David Villa scores at the UEFA Champions League final versus Manchester United FC at Wembley Stadium on May 28, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Messi versus Liverpool

Individually there’s a lot to like for Liverpool fans here, though it’s plenty misleading considering the teenager was nowhere near his top powers when he was held goalless in the 2006-07 Round of 16 and the Reds went through on away goals.

There’s nothing misleading about the 2018-18 semifinals, as Messi scored twice in a 3-0 first leg win but was about the only player to show up as Liverpool won a historic 4-0 second leg at Anfield en route to a sixth UCL crown. Even in that famous loss, however, Messi was above a mortal’s average.

Debut: Aged 19 at the Camp Nou, Feb. 21, 2007
Last meeting: 4-0 loss at Anfield in the 2018-19 semifinals
Individual record: 2 goals
Barcelona record: 2W-2L

Messi versus Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs fans waited a long time to get their first match-up with Messi and the Argentine responded with a masterclass, hitting the post twice and scoring twice in a 4-2 win that’s emblematic of why he’s ready to go.

Debut: Aged 31 at Wembley Stadium, Oct. 3, 2018
Last meeting: 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in 2018-19 group stage
Individual record: 2 goals
Barcelona record: 1W-1D

(From WhoScored.com)Messi versus Tottenham