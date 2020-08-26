Transfer news: James to Everton, Doherty to Tottenham

Will Jose Mourinho buy a player who scored against his side last season?
James Rodriguez to Everton
Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez would like to be reunited at Goodison Park, writes The Liverpool Echo, but it’s not a simple move.
Real Madrid would love James’ wages off the books, but the Colombian would need to take a significant pay cut to move from the Bernabeu to Merseyside.
James has 18 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, most of them coming at Real. He had a goal and an assist in his only Bundesliga start for Bayern, which came nine days before the Italian was fired.
He’s put up numbers wherever he’s gone and has a goal and five assists in his last 10 caps for Colombia. A fresh start with a friendly boss would be a great way to see if the 29-year-old could fully realize his star potential.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho would love to see Wolves right back Matt Doherty make the move to North London.
Doherty, 28, would bring nine Republic of Ireland caps to Spurs and a starring presence on the right side, where Mourinho often deployed Serge Aurier last season. Doherty is 11 months older than Aurier.
The Portuguese boss also played plenty of four at the back, while countryman Nuno Espirito Santo used Doherty almost exclusively in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 (a 5-4-1 also popping up on occasion).
Doherty scored in Wolves’ 3-2 defeat of Spurs on March 1, lapping up a Japhet Tanganga error from in-tight. The Irishman loves to get forward and into the mix.
Spurs sold Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton and Japhet Tanganga can play some right back but Mourinho needs cover if not competition for Aurier.
Now 23, Henderson returns to Manchester United with an armload of accolades. He was named to the PFA’s League One Team of the Year while getting Shrewsbury Town promoted in 2017-18, won the Championship Golden Glove when the Blades were promoted in 2018-19, and nearly led the club to Europe in its first PL season.
How good was he this season? WhoScored.com dropped a stat that screams anything but “product of the system,” noting that of goalkeepers who made 25 or more Premier League appearances last season, his 75.2% save success rate was the top of the pops.
Here’s what Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about the signing, not tipping his hand too much. From ManUtd.com:
“We are in a strong position within the goalkeeping department and that gives us the competition for places that we are looking for in the squad. Dean is another great example of the type of player who has come through the Academy and truly understands what it means to be at Manchester United. We are all looking forward to working with Dean and continuing to develop his talent.”
The biggest question will be how Henderson does with his feet, as Blades boss Chris Wilder had his keeper do hammer plenty of long balls out of the back. Who do you think wins the job? And where might Henderson go if he needs to leave on loan for a No. 1 shirt?
Amongst the biggest fallacies in the endless “Messi v. Ronaldo” debate has come from critics of the Argentine, claiming that Messi’s one-club, one-league success somehow gives Ronaldo an edge for scoring goals in Italy and England, too.
While those are certainly feathers in Ronaldo’s cap — and, really, we’re talking about two of best to ever do it anywhere, so chill — Messi’s Barcelona has also participated in a rarely-discussed competition called the UEFA Champions League.
With Messi being rumored as a possible new Manchester City player and with outside nods given to Manchester United and Chelsea as suitors, we thought we’d take a look at how the game’s greatest player has fared against his potential Premier League rivals.
The answer? Aside from one night at Anfield, really good. Messi’s scoring record against Premier League sides is 26 goals and six assists, with Barcelona holding a 18W-9D-7L record in those outings (all in the Champions League).
Care to narrow it down to when he hit the peak of his powers? It’s not pretty for the giants of England, as Messi has 25 goals and 6 assists in 23 matches since the calendar turned to 2010 and he claimed his first of 10 seasons with at least 41 goals. This past season was the first time he failed to hit 40 since then, but his 31 came with 26 assists and after he missed the first month of the season. Whoops.
Now he won’t necessarily have a historically-epic line-up of talent around him like his first decade at Barca, but he’ll have plenty of firepower should a move go through to any of the PL big boys.
Messi versus Chelsea
His first four appearances against Chelsea came before he turned 20, and he was held scoreless. Since then, he has 3 goals and 3 assists in six matches. All but one of those markers — an assist in 2009 — have come in his last three outings against the Blues.
“They have Lionel Messi and I think they were the better team even though we competed well in both games,” Alonso said.
“Tonight (and) in the two legs, Lionel Messi made the difference,” Conte said. “We are talking about the best player in the world.”
Debut: Aged 18 at Stamford Bridge, Feb. 22, 2006
Last meeting: 2 goals, 1 assist at Camp Nou in 2017-18 Round of 16
Individual record: 3 goals, 3 assists
Barcelona record: 2W-6D-2L
Messi versus Arsenal
Mikel Arteta might just want to play the subs or park the proverbial bus, because Messi is an absolute Arsenal assassin. The Argentine has multiple goals in three of his six career outings against the Gunners, including all four goals in a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the 2009-10 quarterfinals.
“Arsenal did very well in the first half, with some help, but we knew they wouldn’t be able to keep that pace up all the way. In the second half, we had more space and that’s how we got the first goal. At the Camp Nou, we‘ll go out to win, as we do at every ground.”
They did.
Debut: Aged 22 at the Emirates Stadium, March 31, 2010
Last meeting: 1 goal at Camp Nou in 2015-16 Round of 16
Individual record: 9 goals, 1 assist
Barcelona record: 4W-1D-1L
Messi versus Man City
His potential employers would be thrilled to stop him from individually ruining their European dreams. Man City has played Barca close in five of six meetings during the Messi era, and he’s been the difference. Messi’s only loss to Barca came with a goal and after his 3-goal, 1-assist first meeting of that 2016-17 group stage.
Debut: Aged 26 at the Etihad Stadium, Feb. 18, 2014
Last meeting: 1 goal in 3-1 loss at the Etihad in 2016-17 group stage
Individual record: 6 goals, 2 assists
Barcelona record: 5W-1L
Messi versus Manchester United
Red Devils fans dont’ need this section, as Messi scored in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 Champions League Finals won by the Blaugranas. He was blanked as a teenager in the 2007-08 semifinals but returned the favor in the 2018-19 quarterfinals when Barca won 4-0 on aggregate over two legs, Messi scoring a brace in the second leg.
Last meeting: 2 goals in 3-0 win at Camp Nou in 2018-19 quarters
Individual record: 4 goals
Barcelona record: 4W-1L-1D
Messi versus Liverpool
Individually there’s a lot to like for Liverpool fans here, though it’s plenty misleading considering the teenager was nowhere near his top powers when he was held goalless in the 2006-07 Round of 16 and the Reds went through on away goals.
Debut: Aged 19 at the Camp Nou, Feb. 21, 2007
Last meeting: 4-0 loss at Anfield in the 2018-19 semifinals
Individual record: 2 goals
Barcelona record: 2W-2L
Messi versus Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs fans waited a long time to get their first match-up with Messi and the Argentine responded with a masterclass, hitting the post twice and scoring twice in a 4-2 win that’s emblematic of why he’s ready to go.
Debut: Aged 31 at Wembley Stadium, Oct. 3, 2018
Last meeting: 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in 2018-19 group stage
Individual record: 2 goals
Barcelona record: 1W-1D
Speaking about his arrival at Chelsea on a five-year contract, Ben Chilwell is delighted.
“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge,” Chilwell said.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added the following on Chilwell.
“We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season,” Granovskaia said. “Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age. We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.”
Chilwell will now be Chelsea’s left back for the next 10 years, as he is a big upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeri. Chilwell is a good defender and is very competent with the ball and going forward. He did have a dip in form in 2019-20, like most of Leicester’s squad, but his quality is clear.
Chelsea have already added Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech in attack and are expected to sign Kai Havertz in the coming days, plus veteran center back Thiago Silva. If all of that happens and Lampard is able to move players on, this will have been a transformation window for Chelsea.
It will also have been expensive one as close to $300 million will have been spent on Chilwell, Werner, Ziyech and Havertz but Lampard’s young squad needed refreshing after the transfer ban last year and no new arrivals in January 2020. Chelsea saved their cash to splash this summer.
Maguire, 27, appealed the verdict and has been granted a retrial. Under Greek judicial law an appeal being filed and accepted means that the initial court verdict is canceled and the conviction has been nullified. Maguire had returned to the UK, while his legal team and his father remained on the island of Syros for the initial court hearing.
The Manchester United and England star was given a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of all charges, as he and his family were caught up in the incident on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Manchester United released the following statement on the Harry Maguire retrial as they support their captain.
“An appeal against yesterday’s verdict was lodged this morning by Harry’s legal team. In accordance with the Greek judicial process, the filing of an appeal extinguishes the initial court verdict and nullifies the conviction. The appeal has been accepted and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court. This means that Harry has no criminal record and is once again presumed innocent until proven guilty. Accordingly, he is not subject to any international travel restrictions.”
Maguire pleaded not guilty to the charges. Despite that, the Greek authorities want the Manchester and England defender to apologize for the behavior of himself and his family and friends during the alleged incident.
Here’s some more background information from our partner at Sky Sports on the Harry Maguire retrial and the situation:
Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over”, the Manchester United captain’s lawyer has told a Greek court.
The prosecution alleged that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”
Plain clothes police officers intervened to try calm the situation, but the “English men” did not, and one of the defendants said “f***, f*** the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.
The court had been asked to postpone proceedings over his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare.
But the trial went ahead against his defence team’s wishes, with his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis telling the court in Syros that two Albanian men had approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted immediately after being injected with an unknown substance. They called for transport and asked to be driven to hospital, but were instead taken to a police department.