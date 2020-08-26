More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Weston McKennie to Juventus
Getty Images

USMNT’s Weston McKennie to sign for Juventus, report says

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Weston McKennie to Juventus? Yes, Weston McKennie to Juventus.

A report from our partners at Sky Sport in Italy says that USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie to Juventus, initially on loan, is close to happening.

Per the report, McKennie would join Juventus on a season-long loan deal from Schalke. It is stated that the loan would cost Juventus $3.5 million, and the Italian giants would then have an option to buy for $21.2 million next summer.

There is no word from Schalke so far, but it has been clear all summer long that they need to reduce their wage bill and to try and move on some of their star players to raise transfer funds as the German giants were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

McKennie has been linked with the likes of Southampton, Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves and Hertha Berlin in recent weeks, but Juventus is by far the biggest club who have been in for him.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares in Serie A if this move goes through and there is of course the option that after a season in Turin he could head back to Schalke next summer when they’re in a much healthier financial position an carry on in the Bundesliga.

McKennie feeding the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to score and breaking up play in midfield will be a sight USMNT fans will cherish.

ProSoccerTalk understands that McKennie has been waiting for a club of this caliber all summer and is keen to test himself at the highest level possible after a few seasons as a regular at Schalke in the Bundesliga where he has picked up valuable Champions League and Europa League experience.

With Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig, Sergino Dest at Ajax and now McKennie potentially heading to Juventus, there are now a host of young USMNT stars at some of the biggest clubs in Europe. This is very exciting news for USMNT fans.

Report: Messi could join NYCFC in MLS after stint at Man City

Lionel Messi to New York City
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Lionel Messi to New York City FC? Yep, Lionel Messi to New York City FC could actually be a thing, but only after Lionel Messi to Manchester City happens first.

A report from ESPN states that any contract at Manchester City may well include a clause that allows Messi, 33, to move straight to New York City FC when he wants to.

News broke on Tuesday that Messi, 33, has handed in notice to Barcelona saying he will end his contract this summer. After a 19-year stay at Barcelona, Messi has a clause in his contract which he can activate at the end of each season so he can leave for free.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly talked to Lionel Messi and told him he would be at the Etihad Stadium next season, and Messi is said to be keen to play alongside his good friend Sergio Aguero as they try and win Man City’s first-ever UEFA Champions League title together.

The report also states that Messi would be offered a role with the City Football Group as an ambassador, so he would also be set for his post-playing career.

Part of the global City Football Group, the connection between Man City, New York City and Melbourne City in particular has been strong over the years and this would make sense. Messi, in essence, would set up his career and have a clear plan for the next 5-6 years. Three seasons in Man City and three season at New York City FC would take him to the age of 39.

He has yet to activate that clause, obviously, but now things are different. Barcelona have just had their first trophyless season since 2007-08 and with Quique Setien fired after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, new boss Ronald Koeman has a huge rebuild on his hands.

It always seemed likely that Lionel Messi to MLS would happen one day but that day seemed a long way away. It probably still, but these reports suggest that Messi coming to a stadium near you in a few years’ time could happen.

Odds on Lionel Messi’s next club

Lionel Messi odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 26, 2020, 8:38 AM EDT
Lionel Messi odds are heating up as it appears the Barcelona legend is actually going to leave them.

News broke on Tuesday that Messi, 33, has handed in notice to Barcelona saying he will end his contract this summer. After a 19-year stay at Barcelona, Messi has a clause in his contract which he can activate at the end of each season so he can leave for free.

He has yet to activate that clause, obviously, but now things are different. Barcelona have just had their first trophyless season since 2007-08 and with Quique Setien fired after their humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, new boss Ronald Koeman has a huge rebuild on his hands.

Messi doesn’t want to the main man that rebuild is constructed around and with Barcelona wanting to move on Luis Suarez and others, it feels like the end of an era at the Catalan giants. Messi wants to win trophies again, and especially the Champions League, and he obviously feels like that won’t happen anytime soon at Barcelona due to severe mismanagement and a poor recruitment policy under club president Josep Maria Bartomeu at Barcelona.

So, where could he go? Will Barcelona take him to court over the legality of the clause in his contract (as there is also a release clause of $820 million)? Which team can afford Messi, especially now?

There will be so many options for him in France, England, Italy and maybe back home in Argentina. Messi is a wanted man but nobody knows where he wants to go and although a link-up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is the most talked about option, and the second favorties in the Lionel Messi odds, it’s far from a forgone conclusion that Messi will be in the Premier League next season and beyond.

According to DraftKings, here is how they see the current frontrunners in terms of the Lionel Messi odds.

Latest Lionel Messi odds

To stay at Barcelona: -120

Manchester City: +250

PSG: +800

Chelsea: +1400

Inter Milan: +1400

Manchester United: +1600

Newell’s Old Boys: +2000

Juventus: +2500

Liverpool: +2500

Valencia agrees to sell Spain striker Rodrigo to Leeds United

Rodrigo to Leeds
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT
Leeds United is bringing top-class experience to its promoted side, pending a medical of course.

Valencia announced that Leeds has agreed to purchase Spanish international forward Rodrigo Moreno ahead of both the club’s and player’s reintroductions to the Premier League.

Rodrigo, 29, has eight goals in 22 caps for Spain and a heck of a club record to boot. The Real Madrid-raised playmaker has 39 goals and 33 assists in 172 appearances with Valencia after posting 45 goals and 17 assists in 119 appearances with Benfica.

Chelsea fans will remember him from the Champions League, where the forward scored in a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and assisted in a 2-2 draw at the Mestalla.

His career-high for goals is 19, set in 2017-18, while his best assist year (11) came this past season.

Rodrigo won the Copa del Rey with Valencia last season and was a two-time Europa League runner-up with Benfica.

It’s not his first Premier League rodeo, however, as he scored a goal and added an assist in 17 appearances for Bolton Wanderers on loan from Benfica during the 2010-11 season.

This is a solid (and expensive) buy to give Marcelo Bielsa a chance to hit the ground running in the one-time Premier League mainstays’ return to the top flight.

Messi latest: Bartomeu denies resignation, Pep in touch with Messi

Messi latest
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 25, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
Messi update: The power of Lionel Messi is immense, but his request to leave Barcelona has not engineered change at the top of the club… yet.

Embattled Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is denying reports that he’s decided to resign after the club’s greatest player asked for a transfer on Tuesday.

Messi’s request has, according to The Athletic, already led to a conversation between the megastar and his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who of course is the current manager of Manchester City.

The rub for City is that while they’d love to make a move happen, Guardiola and City’s hierarchy do want to look like villains to Barcelona’s faithful. Guardiola is one of the Catalonia’s giants as both a player and manager.

There are also questions whether Messi is free to leave his contract. It has an exit clause that can be used at the end of the season. Barcelona maintains that that expired in June when the season was set to end, while Messi believes it expires at the end of Barcelona’s pandemic-extended season. That happened

Connecting the dots between Messi’s displeasure and Bartomeu’s recent years in charge of the club is not difficult, and this past season was a nightmare on and off the field.

Barcelona was bounced out of the Copa del Rey at the quarterfinals and Spanish Super Cup at the semifinals before throwing away La Liga’s lead to rivals Real Madrid and being pounded 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals earlier this month.

Tensions got high enough that Bartomeu was seemingly answering questions about his and Messi’s future on a weekly basis, going as far as to guarantee the Argentine would finish his career at the Camp Nou.

It had been reported since November that Messi would not exercise his option to leave the club, but there were numerous reasons to think he might rethink things given problems at Barcelona.

There has been chaos in the board room and players including Messi were angry to be thrown under the proverbial bus when Ernesto Valverde was fired early this year.

Notably, he called Barcelona “home” but noted “weird things happening” at the Camp Nou. Fortunately, the club announced that an independent inspector cleared Barca’s hierarchy of wrongdoing after allegations that a third-party company contracted to the club tried to smear current and former club legends on social media.