Weston McKennie to Juventus? Yes, Weston McKennie to Juventus.

A report from our partners at Sky Sport in Italy says that USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie to Juventus, initially on loan, is close to happening.

Per the report, McKennie would join Juventus on a season-long loan deal from Schalke. It is stated that the loan would cost Juventus $3.5 million, and the Italian giants would then have an option to buy for $21.2 million next summer.

There is no word from Schalke so far, but it has been clear all summer long that they need to reduce their wage bill and to try and move on some of their star players to raise transfer funds as the German giants were already struggling financially before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

McKennie has been linked with the likes of Southampton, Newcastle United, Everton, Leicester City, Wolves and Hertha Berlin in recent weeks, but Juventus is by far the biggest club who have been in for him.

It will be intriguing to see how he fares in Serie A if this move goes through and there is of course the option that after a season in Turin he could head back to Schalke next summer when they’re in a much healthier financial position an carry on in the Bundesliga.

McKennie feeding the ball to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala to score and breaking up play in midfield will be a sight USMNT fans will cherish.

ProSoccerTalk understands that McKennie has been waiting for a club of this caliber all summer and is keen to test himself at the highest level possible after a few seasons as a regular at Schalke in the Bundesliga where he has picked up valuable Champions League and Europa League experience.

With Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Tyler Adams at RB Leipzig, Sergino Dest at Ajax and now McKennie potentially heading to Juventus, there are now a host of young USMNT stars at some of the biggest clubs in Europe. This is very exciting news for USMNT fans.

