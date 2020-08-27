More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool – Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, start time, odds

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
Liverpool – Arsenal is set to open England’s domestic campaign with the two sides face off in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET), with the Reds acting as defending Premier League champions, and the Gunners the current FA Cup holders.

2020-21 will bee the second straight season in which Liverpool appear in the annual curtain-raising fixture, while Arsenal are making their fourth appearance in seven seasons. Both clubs are 15-time winners of the Community Shield, though they each trail runaway leaders Manchester United (21).

Liverpool have warmed up for Saturday’s showdown with preseason friendlies against Stuttgart (3-0) and RB Salzburg (2-2). Superstar defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an injury from a blow to the face, but is expected to be recovered and available to face Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be available after missing the preseason trip to Austria with a minor injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will, however, not feature after suffering another knee injury.

As for Arsenal, just the one preseason friendly against MK Dons (4-1) will have to suffice, though the Community Shield has often been used a “friendly” tune-up itself ahead of the PL season. William Saliba is expected to make his Arsenal debut after signing for the club last summer and remaining at Saint-Etienne on loan, but Mikel Arteta’s defense still has plenty of injury issues. Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all expected to be out for Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Arsenal, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream FA Community Shield: Liverpool – Arsenal

Date: Saturday, August 29, 11:30am ET kick off
Location: Wembley Stadium
How to watch: ESPN

What they’re saying: Liverpool – Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp, on additional signings: “There are a lot of interesting players out there but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now. Due to COVID-19 you have to think five times about what you can and what you can’t do. We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future, if you look at Chelsea, for example. But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer-related will happen, we have to see.”

Mikel Arteta, on finishing last season strong and Arsenal’s aspirations: “You’re right, I think it gave us a big platform of confidence and belief that we could challenge and play against the top teams at that level as well, and beat them. And you know, always finding a way to win a game, after we did it with Man City and we did it with Chelsea, but I agree that that moment probably was a moment where the team clicked a little bit and went into more of a belief mode.”

Odds and ends – via DraftKings

Liverpool are pretty heavy favorites at -148, which means Arsenal (+375) represent solid value if you believe in your heart of hearts that they can win. A 90-minute draw, followed by penalty shootout, is also a sizable underdog at +310.

Prediction

While Saturday’s fixture is merely a glorified exhibition with a “trophy” on the line, it’s tough to look past a Liverpool team that proved so much last season and appears to have yet another level to which they can reach. Of course, it’ll ultimately come down to who does and doesn’t play. With that said, Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal.

Report: Eight Chelsea players currently in quarantine

Chelsea quarantine
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
Chelsea quarantine news: At least four Chelsea players have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least four others, including Christian Pulisic, are undergoing periods of self-isolation as the club continues its preseason preparations for the upcoming Premier League season, according to a report from the Guardian.

The report states that “a number of Frank Lampard’s players” tested positive for the virus upon returning to training last week, and that at least four others are quarantining after returning from the Greek island of Mykonos.

It is unclear at this point which players, if any, tested positive and which players are simply following basic protocols after returning from abroad, but the players mentioned by the Guardian are Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley and Jorginho.

Mykonos is not on the list of places which require people re-entering the UK to self-isolate, but it is believed that Chelsea are playing it safe in this instance.

Abraham and Mount are still expected to report for England duty next week, with manager Gareth Southgate fully apprised of the Chelsea quarantine situation prior to selecting his squad.

USMNT’s McKennie arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Weston McKennie to Juventus
Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT
Weston McKennie to Juventus is a full-go: McKennie is on the ground in Turin — already adhering to strict Italian fashion standards — and expected to complete his transfer to Juventus.

The nine-time Serie A champions shared the below video on social media on Thursday, as the 21-year-old U.S. men’s national team midfielder arrived at the airport from Germany.

McKennie’s move is expected to be an initial loan, for a fee of $3.5 million, with an option to sign the Texas native permanently for $21 million. Schalke have given every indication that reducing their wage bill was a high priority this summer, therefore McKennie is unlikely to be the last player to leave in the coming weeks.

He had previously been linked with a move to a handful of top-half and mid-table Premier League sides, but no club in England matching Juve’s size and stature was ever said to have come calling.

Juventus appointed legendary Italian midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo as its new manager just last week, and Weston McKennie to Juventus represents the club’s first foray into the transfer market under his leadership.

Only time will tell if McKennie is “Juve quality” — that of a club expecting to win league titles, and aspiring to become champions of Europe.

Transfer news: Messi not leaving Barcelona; Zaha leaving Palace

Messi not leaving Barcelona
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes Lionel Messi not leaving Barcelona, Wilfried Zaha wanting out of Crystal Palace, and Chelsea set to sign another young star…

Messi to stay at Barcelona

Cover your eyes and plug your ears, Man City fans. Messi might not be on his way to the Etihad Stadium after all, as a proposal has reportedly been made in which he stays at the Camp Nou in exchange for president Josep Maria Bartomeu leaving the club. It’s a trade that every Barcelona fan would make 1 million times out of 1 million if it means Messi not leaving Barcelona, but will the undisputed greatest player of all-time be convinced that one change alone fixes the larger systemic issues at the club? More likely, it can only be the start.

Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has reportedly decided now is the right time to leave Palace (again) and test himself at a higher level at the age of 27. Zaha is so intent on moving away from Selhurst Park that he has accepted a transfer might not come to pass until near the end of the transfer window in October. While Arsenal have long been linked with the Ivorian international, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to have interest, though a formal bid is yet to be made. Palace are said to have agreed a fee of $21 million for Queens Park Rangers youngster Eberechi Eze as a potential replacement should Zaha leave.

Sarr the latest signing for Chelsea

Chelsea have been incredibly busy during the early days of the transfer window, and the Blues are expected to add another young piece to their puzzle, in the form of French defender Malang Sarr. The 21-year-old left Nice last month following the expiration of his contract, but Chelsea are just one of dozens of clubs interested. The expectation is that, should he sign with Chelsea, he will be loaned out for the 2020-21 season to further his development before being considered for a first-team place in the future.

Arteta confident Aubameyang staying at Arsenal

After initial reports of a new contract having been agreed earlier this month, talk of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang committing his long-term future to Arsenal has cooled considerably. Arsenal fans might be worried, but manager Mikel Arteta isn’t among them. He says talks have been “really good” and that he expects a deal will be completed in due time.

Man United star Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Pogba COVID-19 test
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Pogba’s COVID-19 test comes back positive: Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 upon being selected to, and then removed from, the French national team.

France manager Didier Deschamps revealed that Pogba’s positive test occured prior to the squad convening for a pair of UEFA Nations League games the first week of September — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’ve completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning. So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

Pogba now faces at least 10 days of quarantine before he is allowed to report for Man United’s preseason camp which is set to begin, without him, next Wednesday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also expected to be absent for the start of camp after returning from a trip to Dubai. Wan-Bissaka’s absence is also mandatory as Dubai is on the list of places from which people returning to the UK must self-isolate for 14 days.