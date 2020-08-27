More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Pogba COVID-19 test


Man United star Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 11:01 AM EDT
Pogba’s COVID-19 test comes back positive: Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that superstar midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 upon being selected to, and then removed from, the French national team.

France manager Didier Deschamps revealed that Pogba’s positive test occured prior to the squad convening for a pair of UEFA Nations League games the first week of September — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’ve completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning. So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

Pogba now faces at least 10 days of quarantine before he is allowed to report for Man United’s preseason camp which is set to begin, without him, next Wednesday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also expected to be absent for the start of camp after returning from a trip to Dubai. Wan-Bissaka’s absence is also mandatory as Dubai is on the list of places from which people returning to the UK must self-isolate for 14 days.

MLS players join in call for racial justice by refusing to play

MLS protest

Associated PressAug 27, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
MLS protest follows NBA, WNBA’s lead: Five Major League Soccer matches were postponed Wednesday night as players made a collective statement against racial injustice.

The action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Players from games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity.

The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

Colorado forward Kei Kamara posted on social media: “We made a decision together as players and staffs to not play our game tonight because there’s more happening in our country to distract our minds to soccer. This is the first time I can agree to the saying ‘It’s just a game.'”

Atlanta United released a statement before its scheduled game against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After a group discussion, the players all gathered on the field before the game, arm in arm.

“We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice,” the statement said. “We must use our voices to be the change.”

The Timbers similarly released a statement that said: “The Portland Timbers stand in support of our players and their decision not to play tonight. Racial injustice and police brutality against black people in our country must end now.”

After his team’s 3-1 victory over Nashville, Orlando City midfielder Nani said he was not aware until after the game that players had opted against playing the other games. Nani was the only Orlando player to kneel for the anthem before the game.

“We didn’t know. We understand and we respect what’s going on and what the other teams did,” Nani said. “This is a situation we must stick together from today to try to do our best to see what we can help and what we can support.”

Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam said that the players wanted to use their platform.

“As a group, we decided that we’re part of the world and we’ll let everybody see that the things that happen around us, we aren’t blind to it,” Leerdam said. “That’s why we took a stand to not play today.”

All three WNBA games and three Major League Baseball games also were called off, alongside the MLS protest.

Earlier in the day, Major League Soccer issued a statement about the shooting in Kenosha.

“MLS unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice.”

Blake was shot multiple times by police about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said he as paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old was captured on cellphone video.

“And yes, people will miss out on the entertainment, but at the end of the day it’s entertainment. There are other things going on which are essentially life and death, which should be a bigger part of any conversation that exists today, as opposed to maybe just missing out on an MLS game or an NBA game,” said Real Salt Lake defender Nedum Onuoha,

A group of MLS players formed Black Players for Change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests. The group was vocal during the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida and has the support of the league.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, who recently received threats after he criticized fans who booed when his team knelt during the anthem in his own MLS protest, said on Twitter: “Some things are bigger than soccer and things need to change. We are together in this no matter the color.”

Premier League friendly highlights: Brewster has 2 for Liverpool; Carroll hits stunner

Premier League friendlies

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT
Hungry from Premier League highlights?

Us, too.

Top-flight clubs have been back in action this week with our focus on Tuesday preseason friendlies in England, Scotland, and Austria.

Liverpool got a double from Rhian Brewster against Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg, while ex-Reds forward Andy Carroll scored a sensational goal for hometown club Newcastle.

Let’s start there.

Newcastle United 3-0 Crewe Alexandria

Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, and Federico Fernandez all scored for the Magpies in a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Carroll was in his office for a beautiful bit of soccer, chesting and then flicking himself into position to turn and rip into the goal.

MK Dons 1-4 Arsenal

It was a bit too easy for the Gunners, who took advantage of so many chances on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah, Mark McGuinness, and Reiss Nelson all scored in the win, but the marker of the day goes to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The veteran hammered into an empty goal from distance.

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.

Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.

Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.

The Reds put the full match highlights here.

Birmingham City 0-2 Leicester City

Leicester got one pretty goal and produced another through intense pressure as the Foxes scored a two-goal win at their Championship hosts.

There weren’t a ton of familiar faces in the Foxes’ Starting XI, though Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes all started the day.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a nice goal in his bid to build on a loan at Blackpool, while Marc Albrighton blocked a goalkeeper clearance into the Birmingham goal for the second goal.

Dundee United 0-1 (abandoned) Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s Blades only got a half of play in Scotland, where Billy Sharp missed a penalty won by Sander Berge but also slapped in a rebound from the Norwegian midfielder.

A deluge of rain was too much for the players to safely play the second half, and the match was called.

UEFA Champions League qualifying: Celtic shocked, AZ wins thriller

Celtic upset

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
We know the identity of the 13 teams joining Benfica, Dynamo Kiev, and Gent in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League following Wednesday action around Europe.

Ferencvaros, AZ Alkmaar, and Molde are counted among the 16 teams will drawn against each other very soon, the eight winners joining Red Bull Salzburg, Olympiakos, Slavia Prague, and Krasnodar in the playoff round.

The eight survivors of that round will join the group stage draw.

Celtic 1-2 Ferencvaros

An injury to Celtic star striker Odsonne Eduoard lent this match an eerie feel once David Siger opened the scoring for the visitors with a tremendous seventh minute strike, and it proved a harbinger to an upset despite Celtic’s 28-7 edge in shots.

That was Ferencvaros’ only shot and shot on target in the first half, as the visitors had 30 percent possession.

Celtic found a goal through Ryan Christie, assisted by Southampton loanee Mohamed Elyounoussi, in the 53rd minute but the second goal proved nearly as tricky to conjure in Glasgow.

In fact, it was the Hungarian side who’d find the back of the net with a quarter-hour to play, South Sudanese winger Tokmac Nguen beating Vasilis Barkas to send the Scottish champions’ into Europa League qualifying.

The loss will challenge Neil Lennon’s second tenure in charge, which is much more focused on Celtic’s aim of a 10th-straight Scottish Premiership title.

AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Viktoria Plzen

AZ might boast Barcelona target Calvin Stengs, but all the fireworks came after the Dutch youngster left the pitch at the AFAS Stadium.

Teun Koopmeiners, once rumored for Everton, scored a stoppage-time equalizer after David Limbersky boosted the Czech visitors into a 78th-minute lead.

Stengs’ 64th-minute replacement, Iceland international Albert Gudmundsson, scored twice in extra time as AZ moved into the next round.

CFR Cluj 2-2 (5-6 penalties) Dinamo Zagreb

This one was a beauty, right down to the penalties.

Cluj trailed 1-0 at halftime but soon had a man advantage when Kevin Theophile-Catherine was sent off for violent conduct.

It was 1-1 through Michael Pereira in the 64th but Lirim Kastrati helped the Croatians retake the lead, only for a stoppage-time goal to force extra time.

The first eight penalty takers converted, but the “first one to miss” maxim proved false thanks to successive saves. Dinamo made their next two before a miss sent Cluj to the Europa League.

Elsewhere

PAOK 3-1 Besiktas
Suduva 0-3 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Celje 1-2 Molde
Qarabag 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0-1 Rapid Vienna
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-1 Midtjylland
Dynamo Brest 2-1 Sarajevo
Legia Warsaw 0-1 Omonia Nicosia
Young Boys 2-1 Klaksvikar Itrottaffelag
Tirana 0-1 Red Star Belgrade

Transfer news: James to Everton, Doherty to Tottenham

Doherty to Tottenham

By Nicholas MendolaAug 26, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT
Will Colombian star James Rodriguez finally make his Premier League debut?

Will Jose Mourinho buy a player who scored against his side last season?

Those are our key rumors from Wednesday’s PL rumor mill.

James Rodriguez to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez would like to be reunited at Goodison Park, writes The Liverpool Echo, but it’s not a simple move.

Real Madrid would love James’ wages off the books, but the Colombian would need to take a significant pay cut to move from the Bernabeu to Merseyside.

James has 18 goals and 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, most of them coming at Real. He had a goal and an assist in his only Bundesliga start for Bayern, which came nine days before the Italian was fired.

He’s put up numbers wherever he’s gone and has a goal and five assists in his last 10 caps for Colombia. A fresh start with a friendly boss would be a great way to see if the 29-year-old could fully realize his star potential.

James has also been linked to Manchester United and MLS side Inter Miami but the Everton links are even older.

James Rodriguez to Everton


Doherty to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho would love to see Wolves right back Matt Doherty make the move to North London.

Doherty, 28, would bring nine Republic of Ireland caps to Spurs and a starring presence on the right side, where Mourinho often deployed Serge Aurier last season. Doherty is 11 months older than Aurier.

The Portuguese boss also played plenty of four at the back, while countryman Nuno Espirito Santo used Doherty almost exclusively in a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 (a 5-4-1 also popping up on occasion).

Doherty scored in Wolves’ 3-2 defeat of Spurs on March 1, lapping up a Japhet Tanganga error from in-tight. The Irishman loves to get forward and into the mix.

Spurs sold Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton and Japhet Tanganga can play some right back but Mourinho needs cover if not competition for Aurier.

Wolves want around $25 million for Doherty while Spurs are said to want a fee with significant add-ons. The Athletic says a compromise is getting closer and $18 million could get it done.