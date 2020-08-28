More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Harry Maguire
Photo by EUROKINISSI/AFP via Getty Images

Maguire says he was ‘scared for his life’ before arrest in Greece

Associated PressAug 28, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester United captain Harry Maguire defended his actions in Greece that led to him being charged with assaulting a police officer and attempted bribery, saying Thursday that he thought he was being kidnapped and feared for his life.

Maguire was convicted and handed a suspended 21-month sentence by a Greek court on Tuesday but was granted a retrial after lodging a successful appeal.

Harry Maguire made his first public comments about the incident on the island of Mykonos in an interview with the BBC, saying plain-clothed police officers pulled him and a friend out of a minivan they were traveling in and started hitting them.

“My initial thought, I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us,” Maguire said. “They were hitting my leg saying my career’s over: ‘No more football. You won’t play again.’

“And at this point I thought there is no chance these are police or I don’t know who they are so I tried to run away, I was in that much of a panic, fear, scared for my life. All the way through it.”

Maguire claimed that incident took place outside a police station after he attempted to take his younger sister Daisy to a hospital because she appeared to be losing consciousness having been approached by two men during a night out.

The 27-year-old center back denied attempting to bribe the police.

When asked about that, he replied: “No, for sure. As soon as I saw that statement, it’s just ridiculous.”

Harry Maguire was dropped from Gareth Southgate’s England squad having initially been included before his conviction on Tuesday.

He insisted he has no reason to apologize for the incident, but expressed regret at causing potential embarrassment to his club.

“I don’t feel like I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you’ve done something wrong or regret. I regret being in the situation,” Maguire said, adding that he is confident he will be cleared in the retrial. “I have great faith in the Greek law, the retrial will give us more time to prepare, gather the evidence, allow witnesses into the court. And I am really confident that the truth will be told and come out.”

Speaking of the initial incident with his sister, Harry Maguire said: “These two men approached my little sister, asked her where she was from. She responded and then my fiancee, Fern, has seen my little sister’s eyes go into the back of her head. She ran over and she was fainting, she was in and out of consciousness.”

Transfer news: Griezmann-Felix swap; Bellerin to Juventus

Premier League transfer news
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Premier League transfer news: The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes an ambitious swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal for Juventus, and Manchester United making a late move for starlet Sandro Tonali…

Barcelona to swap Griezmann for Joao Felix

Antoine Griezmann’s first season at Barca was less than stellar and could also prove to be his last, as is the case for any number of the club’s most expensive players. Barca might have to get creative with the 29-year-old and his massively bloated contract which is set to run another four seasons, and they’re certainly not shy with their ideas. Josep Maria Bartomeu, who’s still in charge (for now), reportedly wants to send Griezmann back to Atleti in exchange for 20-year-old Joao Felix. Well, yes, of course he does. Why wouldn’t he want to do that?

Arsenal willing to sell Bellerin to Juventus

Bellerin could very well be on the move in the coming weeks, as Juventus and Andrea Pirlo being to circle in their quest for a new right back. Bellerin will undoubtedly be keen on competing in the UEFA Champions League, and the Gunners are reportedly receptive to the idea of letting him leave for $40 million.

Man United approach for Tonali

Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe and has been earmarked for the highest level of the game since he was 16 or 17 years old, but the 20-year-old remains at Brescia (for now), where he continues to develop and make his way into the Italian national team. It’s only a matter of time before a club like Manchester United, who reportedly made an approach this week. However, Inter Milan are reported to already have an agreement in place for a $41-million deal.

Spurs reject bid for Aurier, but want to sell

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly rejected AC Milan’s opening bid for Serge Aurier — not for a lack of desire to sell, but in a push for more money. With Wolverhampton Wanderers star man Matt Doherty on his way to north London, the writing is on the wall for Aurier’s time at Tottenham. Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested, and chairman Daniel Levy will be hoping for additional bids to start a bidding war.

Chelsea sign free agent Thiago Silva

Chelsea sign Thiago Silva
Photo credit: Chelsea FC
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Chelsea sign Thiago Silva: The 35-year-old defender’s move to Chelsea is a done deal — signed, sealed and delivered — as Silva joins on a one-year deal for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The contract between Silva and Chelsea also has an option for an additional season.

Silva departed Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons in the French capital following the expiration of his contract when PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich the UEFA Champions League final last Sunday.

Silva’s arrival will provide manager Frank Lampard with a bit more experience along a backline which features a number of unproven youngsters. With over 400 appearances across 12 years spent at AC Milan and PSG, and nearly 100 caps for Brazil, few defenders in the world can provide the veteran leadership and calming influence that Silva will bring to Stamford Bridge.

Silva marks the Blues’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window, arriving after the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

However, according to a report on Thursday, at least eight Chelsea players are currently in quarantine after an unknown number of players tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning for preseason. It could be a few days — or perhaps even a couple weeks — before Lampard has his full squad available in training.

Chelsea are set to begin their PL campaign — Lampard’s second in charge — away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, Sept. 14.

Report: Eight Chelsea players currently in quarantine

Chelsea quarantine
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT
Chelsea quarantine news: At least four Chelsea players have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least four others, including Christian Pulisic, are undergoing periods of self-isolation as the club continues its preseason preparations for the upcoming Premier League season, according to a report from the Guardian.

The report states that “a number of Frank Lampard’s players” tested positive for the virus upon returning to training last week, and that at least four others are quarantining after returning from the Greek island of Mykonos.

It is unclear at this point which players, if any, tested positive and which players are simply following basic protocols after returning from abroad, but the players mentioned by the Guardian are Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley and Jorginho.

Mykonos is not on the list of places which require people re-entering the UK to self-isolate, but it is believed that Chelsea are playing it safe in this instance.

Abraham and Mount are still expected to report for England duty next week, with manager Gareth Southgate fully apprised of the Chelsea quarantine situation prior to selecting his squad.

Liverpool – Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, start time, odds

Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 27, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
Liverpool – Arsenal is set to open England’s domestic campaign with the two sides face off in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET), with the Reds acting as defending Premier League champions, and the Gunners the current FA Cup holders.

2020-21 will bee the second straight season in which Liverpool appear in the annual curtain-raising fixture, while Arsenal are making their fourth appearance in seven seasons. Both clubs are 15-time winners of the Community Shield, though they each trail runaway leaders Manchester United (21).

Liverpool have warmed up for Saturday’s showdown with preseason friendlies against Stuttgart (3-0) and RB Salzburg (2-2). Superstar defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an injury from a blow to the face, but is expected to be recovered and available to face Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be available after missing the preseason trip to Austria with a minor injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will, however, not feature after suffering another knee injury.

As for Arsenal, just the one preseason friendly against MK Dons (4-1) will have to suffice, though the Community Shield has often been used a “friendly” tune-up itself ahead of the PL season. William Saliba is expected to make his Arsenal debut after signing for the club last summer and remaining at Saint-Etienne on loan, but Mikel Arteta’s defense still has plenty of injury issues. Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all expected to be out for Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Arsenal, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream FA Community Shield: Liverpool – Arsenal

Date: Saturday, August 29, 11:30am ET kick off
Location: Wembley Stadium
How to watch: ESPN

What they’re saying: Liverpool – Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp, on additional signings: “There are a lot of interesting players out there but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now. Due to COVID-19 you have to think five times about what you can and what you can’t do. We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future, if you look at Chelsea, for example. But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer-related will happen, we have to see.”

Mikel Arteta, on finishing last season strong and Arsenal’s aspirations: “You’re right, I think it gave us a big platform of confidence and belief that we could challenge and play against the top teams at that level as well, and beat them. And you know, always finding a way to win a game, after we did it with Man City and we did it with Chelsea, but I agree that that moment probably was a moment where the team clicked a little bit and went into more of a belief mode.”

Odds and ends – via DraftKings

Liverpool are pretty heavy favorites at -148, which means Arsenal (+375) represent solid value if you believe in your heart of hearts that they can win. A 90-minute draw, followed by penalty shootout, is also a sizable underdog at +310.

Prediction

While Saturday’s fixture is merely a glorified exhibition with a “trophy” on the line, it’s tough to look past a Liverpool team that proved so much last season and appears to have yet another level to which they can reach. Of course, it’ll ultimately come down to who does and doesn’t play. With that said, Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal.