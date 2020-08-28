Premier League transfer news: The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes an ambitious swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal for Juventus, and Manchester United making a late move for starlet Sandro Tonali…

Barcelona to swap Griezmann for Joao Felix

Antoine Griezmann’s first season at Barca was less than stellar and could also prove to be his last, as is the case for any number of the club’s most expensive players. Barca might have to get creative with the 29-year-old and his massively bloated contract which is set to run another four seasons, and they’re certainly not shy with their ideas. Josep Maria Bartomeu, who’s still in charge (for now), reportedly wants to send Griezmann back to Atleti in exchange for 20-year-old Joao Felix. Well, yes, of course he does. Why wouldn’t he want to do that?

Arsenal willing to sell Bellerin to Juventus

Bellerin could very well be on the move in the coming weeks, as Juventus and Andrea Pirlo being to circle in their quest for a new right back. Bellerin will undoubtedly be keen on competing in the UEFA Champions League, and the Gunners are reportedly receptive to the idea of letting him leave for $40 million.

Man United approach for Tonali

Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe and has been earmarked for the highest level of the game since he was 16 or 17 years old, but the 20-year-old remains at Brescia (for now), where he continues to develop and make his way into the Italian national team. It’s only a matter of time before a club like Manchester United, who reportedly made an approach this week. However, Inter Milan are reported to already have an agreement in place for a $41-million deal.

Spurs reject bid for Aurier, but want to sell

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly rejected AC Milan’s opening bid for Serge Aurier — not for a lack of desire to sell, but in a push for more money. With Wolverhampton Wanderers star man Matt Doherty on his way to north London, the writing is on the wall for Aurier’s time at Tottenham. Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested, and chairman Daniel Levy will be hoping for additional bids to start a bidding war.

