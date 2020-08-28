More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League subs rule
Report: Premier League clubs to re-vote on five-subs rule

By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
Premier League subs rule: PL clubs are reconsidering, and are expected to re-vote on, whether or not to allow five substitutions per team per game during the 2020-21 season, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The PL’s 20 clubs previously voted to revert back to the traditional three-subs rule following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Teams were allowed to make five substitutions, and field benches of nine players, upon returning from the COVID-19-induced shutdown.

Now, just three weeks later and two weeks before the start of the new season, all parties are said to be reconsidering the Premier League subs rule. A new vote is expected to be taken at a meeting on Sept. 3.

Presumably, managers and/or players have come to the firsthand realization that the 2020-21 season is going to be a long, physical grind and that, perhaps, they cannot endure a full 38-game PL season — plus domestic cup and European competitions — in a condensed window. There’s also the fact that players only just finished last season four weeks ago, and many were back in preseason camp barely two weeks later. The combination of wear-and-tear injuries and confirmed cases of COVID-19 could leave many teams shorthanded far too frequently under the traditional Premier League subs rule.

Should the PL clubs reverse course and opt to use five subs again in 2020-21, perhaps fewer injuries will be sustained, and nothing would increase the quality of play more than many of the world’s best and brightest talents being fit and available to play.

Arteta expects ‘many more’ COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Premier League COVID-19
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
Premier League COVID-19 concerns: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that the 2020-21 Premier League season is likely to face considerable challenges based upon the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among PL players.

The spike in PL players testing positive is particularly worrying to Arteta, given they were only away from their respective club’s structured environment for a short period between the end of the 2019-20 season and the start of preseason.

Paul Pogba is the highest-profile individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19, but he’s not the only one. According to a report, at least four Chelsea players are thought to have contracted the virus during their rest period with a number of other players currently undergoing periods of quarantine rather than joining their teammates in training. Arteta himself was one of the first high-profile cases connected to the PL back in March, prior to the league shutting down for three months.

Asked on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s FA Community Shield against Liverpool, whether or not the uncertainty makes his job more difficult, and whether or not that uncertainty means the season walks a very fine line between being possible and impossible, Arteta explained why that is exactly the case — quotes from the Guardian:

“Yes, and I think we are going to have many more cases in the future, unfortunately.

“You are just planning to do something and then that player tests positive, and that positive was a false-positive. We are trying to get used to it, get around it, and trying to manage the situation as well as we can. There is not much we can do and we know that there are some uncertainties we cannot control at the moment.”

PL clubs unable to fulfill a scheduled fixture due to COVID-related issues have been instructed to approach the PL board regarding a potential postponement. Each instance will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Confirmed cases of the virus were minimal — almost nonexistent — upon restarting the season as players and staff effectively operated inside of a bubble. That same commitment and and adherence to protocols will be required once again if the season is to go off without a hitch.

Transfer news: Griezmann-Felix swap; Bellerin to Juventus

Premier League transfer news
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Premier League transfer news: The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes an ambitious swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal for Juventus, and Manchester United making a late move for starlet Sandro Tonali…

Barcelona to swap Griezmann for Joao Felix

Antoine Griezmann’s first season at Barca was less than stellar and could also prove to be his last, as is the case for any number of the club’s most expensive players. Barca might have to get creative with the 29-year-old and his massively bloated contract which is set to run another four seasons, and they’re certainly not shy with their ideas. Josep Maria Bartomeu, who’s still in charge (for now), reportedly wants to send Griezmann back to Atleti in exchange for 20-year-old Joao Felix. Well, yes, of course he does. Why wouldn’t he want to do that?

Arsenal willing to sell Bellerin to Juventus

Bellerin could very well be on the move in the coming weeks, as Juventus and Andrea Pirlo being to circle in their quest for a new right back. Bellerin will undoubtedly be keen on competing in the UEFA Champions League, and the Gunners are reportedly receptive to the idea of letting him leave for $40 million.

Man United approach for Tonali

Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe and has been earmarked for the highest level of the game since he was 16 or 17 years old, but the 20-year-old remains at Brescia (for now), where he continues to develop and make his way into the Italian national team. It’s only a matter of time before a club like Manchester United, who reportedly made an approach this week. However, Inter Milan are reported to already have an agreement in place for a $41-million deal.

Spurs reject bid for Aurier, but want to sell

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly rejected AC Milan’s opening bid for Serge Aurier — not for a lack of desire to sell, but in a push for more money. With Wolverhampton Wanderers star man Matt Doherty on his way to north London, the writing is on the wall for Aurier’s time at Tottenham. Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested, and chairman Daniel Levy will be hoping for additional bids to start a bidding war.

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 28, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Reigning champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds in the marquee game of the first week, while Manchester City and Manchester United will start their season a week later due to their European exploits in August.

Game times are yet to be fully published, as the TV schedule for the opening months of the season will be released soon.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League, full Premier League schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

7:30am ET: Fulham v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
West Ham v Newcastle United
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United

Saturday 13 September

9am ET: West Brom v Leicester City
11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

3pm ET: Brighton v Chelsea
3pm ET: Sheffield United v Wolves

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom
Leeds United v Fulham
Wolves v Man City
Leicester City v Burnley
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs

9am ET: Arsenal v West Ham
9am ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Ham v Wolves

12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa
9am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

Liverpool – Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, start time, odds

Liverpool - Arsenal
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
Liverpool – Arsenal is set to open England’s domestic campaign with the two sides face off in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET), with the Reds acting as defending Premier League champions, and the Gunners the current FA Cup holders.

2020-21 will bee the second straight season in which Liverpool appear in the annual curtain-raising fixture, while Arsenal are making their fourth appearance in seven seasons. Both clubs are 15-time winners of the Community Shield, though they each trail runaway leaders Manchester United (21).

Liverpool have warmed up for Saturday’s showdown with preseason friendlies against Stuttgart (3-0) and RB Salzburg (2-2). Superstar defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an injury from a blow to the face, but is expected to be recovered and available to face Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be available after missing the preseason trip to Austria with a minor injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will, however, not feature after suffering another knee injury.

As for Arsenal, just the one preseason friendly against MK Dons (4-1) will have to suffice, though the Community Shield has often been used a “friendly” tune-up itself ahead of the PL season. William Saliba is expected to make his Arsenal debut after signing for the club last summer and remaining at Saint-Etienne on loan, but Mikel Arteta’s defense still has plenty of injury issues. Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all expected to be out for Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Arsenal, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream FA Community Shield: Liverpool – Arsenal

Date: Saturday, August 29, 11:30am ET kick off
Location: Wembley Stadium
How to watch: ESPN

What they’re saying: Liverpool – Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp, on additional signings: “There are a lot of interesting players out there but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now. Due to COVID-19 you have to think five times about what you can and what you can’t do. We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future, if you look at Chelsea, for example. But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer-related will happen, we have to see.”

Mikel Arteta, on finishing last season strong and Arsenal’s aspirations: “You’re right, I think it gave us a big platform of confidence and belief that we could challenge and play against the top teams at that level as well, and beat them. And you know, always finding a way to win a game, after we did it with Man City and we did it with Chelsea, but I agree that that moment probably was a moment where the team clicked a little bit and went into more of a belief mode.”

Odds and ends – via DraftKings

Liverpool are pretty heavy favorites at -148, which means Arsenal (+375) represent solid value if you believe in your heart of hearts that they can win. A 90-minute draw, followed by penalty shootout, is also a sizable underdog at +310.

Prediction

While Saturday’s fixture is merely a glorified exhibition with a “trophy” on the line, it’s tough to look past a Liverpool team that proved so much last season and appears to have yet another level to which they can reach. Of course, it’ll ultimately come down to who does and doesn’t play. With that said, Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal.