Liverpool - Arsenal
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool – Arsenal: How to watch Community Shield, start time, odds

By Andy EdwardsAug 29, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
Liverpool – Arsenal is set to open England’s domestic campaign with the two sides face off in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (start time, 11:30am ET), with the Reds acting as defending Premier League champions, and the Gunners the current FA Cup holders.

2020-21 will bee the second straight season in which Liverpool appear in the annual curtain-raising fixture, while Arsenal are making their fourth appearance in seven seasons. Both clubs are 15-time winners of the Community Shield, though they each trail runaway leaders Manchester United (21).

Liverpool have warmed up for Saturday’s showdown with preseason friendlies against Stuttgart (3-0) and RB Salzburg (2-2). Superstar defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an injury from a blow to the face, but is expected to be recovered and available to face Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also expected to be available after missing the preseason trip to Austria with a minor injury. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will, however, not feature after suffering another knee injury.

As for Arsenal, just the one preseason friendly against MK Dons (4-1) will have to suffice, though the Community Shield has often been used a “friendly” tune-up itself ahead of the PL season. William Saliba is expected to make his Arsenal debut after signing for the club last summer and remaining at Saint-Etienne on loan, but Mikel Arteta’s defense still has plenty of injury issues. Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Pablo Mari (ankle) and Calum Chambers (knee) are all expected to be out for Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Arsenal, including how to watch on TV in the USA and how to follow all of the action live.

How to watch, stream FA Community Shield: Liverpool – Arsenal

Date: Saturday, August 29, 11:30am ET kick off
Location: Wembley Stadium
How to watch: ESPN

Team news

What they’re saying: Liverpool – Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp, on additional signings: “There are a lot of interesting players out there but if someone is interesting for us I can’t say right now. Due to COVID-19 you have to think five times about what you can and what you can’t do. We always have to pay attention to the financial aspect. We don’t know how much money will come in. Nobody knows but it seems like some other teams have a more positive outlook on the future, if you look at Chelsea, for example. But I am very happy with my team right now. If something transfer-related will happen, we have to see.”

Mikel Arteta, on finishing last season strong and Arsenal’s aspirations: “You’re right, I think it gave us a big platform of confidence and belief that we could challenge and play against the top teams at that level as well, and beat them. And you know, always finding a way to win a game, after we did it with Man City and we did it with Chelsea, but I agree that that moment probably was a moment where the team clicked a little bit and went into more of a belief mode.”

Odds and ends – via DraftKings

Liverpool are pretty heavy favorites at -148, which means Arsenal (+375) represent solid value if you believe in your heart of hearts that they can win. A 90-minute draw, followed by penalty shootout, is also a sizable underdog at +310.

Prediction

While Saturday’s fixture is merely a glorified exhibition with a “trophy” on the line, it’s tough to look past a Liverpool team that proved so much last season and appears to have yet another level to which they can reach. Of course, it’ll ultimately come down to who does and doesn’t play. With that said, Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal.

Barcelona unwilling to negotiate Messi’s departure

Lionel Messi transfer
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 29, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT
Lionel Messi transfer update: MADRID (AP) Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Messi, who told the club earlier this week that he wanted to leave.

Spanish media say Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.

Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.

A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free. Messi’s contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of $831 million. He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.

Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation. He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player after his decision to leave was announced. He later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay, and if the six-time Ballon D’Or winner admitted the president’s presence at the club was the reason he wanted to leave.

Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.

Arteta expects ‘many more’ COVID-19 cases in Premier League

Premier League COVID-19
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
Premier League COVID-19 concerns: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that the 2020-21 Premier League season is likely to face considerable challenges based upon the recent rise in COVID-19 cases among PL players.

The spike in PL players testing positive is particularly worrying to Arteta, given they were only away from their respective club’s structured environment for a short period between the end of the 2019-20 season and the start of preseason.

Paul Pogba is the highest-profile individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19, but he’s not the only one. According to a report, at least four Chelsea players are thought to have contracted the virus during their rest period with a number of other players currently undergoing periods of quarantine rather than joining their teammates in training. Arteta himself was one of the first high-profile cases connected to the PL back in March, prior to the league shutting down for three months.

Asked on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s FA Community Shield against Liverpool, whether or not the uncertainty makes his job more difficult, and whether or not that uncertainty means the season walks a very fine line between being possible and impossible, Arteta explained why that is exactly the case — quotes from the Guardian:

“Yes, and I think we are going to have many more cases in the future, unfortunately.

“You are just planning to do something and then that player tests positive, and that positive was a false-positive. We are trying to get used to it, get around it, and trying to manage the situation as well as we can. There is not much we can do and we know that there are some uncertainties we cannot control at the moment.”

PL clubs unable to fulfill a scheduled fixture due to COVID-related issues have been instructed to approach the PL board regarding a potential postponement. Each instance will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Confirmed cases of the virus were minimal — almost nonexistent — upon restarting the season as players and staff effectively operated inside of a bubble. That same commitment and and adherence to protocols will be required once again if the season is to go off without a hitch.

Report: Premier League clubs to re-vote on five-subs rule

Premier League subs rule
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT
Premier League subs rule: PL clubs are reconsidering, and are expected to re-vote on, whether or not to allow five substitutions per team per game during the 2020-21 season, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The PL’s 20 clubs previously voted to revert back to the traditional three-subs rule following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Teams were allowed to make five substitutions, and field benches of nine players, upon returning from the COVID-19-induced shutdown.

Now, just three weeks later and two weeks before the start of the new season, all parties are said to be reconsidering the Premier League subs rule. A new vote is expected to be taken at a meeting on Sept. 3.

Presumably, managers and/or players have come to the firsthand realization that the 2020-21 season is going to be a long, physical grind and that, perhaps, they cannot endure a full 38-game PL season — plus domestic cup and European competitions — in a condensed window. There’s also the fact that players only just finished last season four weeks ago, and many were back in preseason camp barely two weeks later. The combination of wear-and-tear injuries and confirmed cases of COVID-19 could leave many teams shorthanded far too frequently under the traditional Premier League subs rule.

Should the PL clubs reverse course and opt to use five subs again in 2020-21, perhaps fewer injuries will be sustained, and nothing would increase the quality of play more than many of the world’s best and brightest talents being fit and available to play.

Transfer news: Griezmann-Felix swap; Bellerin to Juventus

Premier League transfer news
Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsAug 28, 2020, 1:18 PM EDT
Premier League transfer news: The latest transfer news in the Premier League includes an ambitious swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Hector Bellerin leaving Arsenal for Juventus, and Manchester United making a late move for starlet Sandro Tonali…

Barcelona to swap Griezmann for Joao Felix

Antoine Griezmann’s first season at Barca was less than stellar and could also prove to be his last, as is the case for any number of the club’s most expensive players. Barca might have to get creative with the 29-year-old and his massively bloated contract which is set to run another four seasons, and they’re certainly not shy with their ideas. Josep Maria Bartomeu, who’s still in charge (for now), reportedly wants to send Griezmann back to Atleti in exchange for 20-year-old Joao Felix. Well, yes, of course he does. Why wouldn’t he want to do that?

Arsenal willing to sell Bellerin to Juventus

Bellerin could very well be on the move in the coming weeks, as Juventus and Andrea Pirlo being to circle in their quest for a new right back. Bellerin will undoubtedly be keen on competing in the UEFA Champions League, and the Gunners are reportedly receptive to the idea of letting him leave for $40 million.

Man United approach for Tonali

Sandro Tonali is one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe and has been earmarked for the highest level of the game since he was 16 or 17 years old, but the 20-year-old remains at Brescia (for now), where he continues to develop and make his way into the Italian national team. It’s only a matter of time before a club like Manchester United, who reportedly made an approach this week. However, Inter Milan are reported to already have an agreement in place for a $41-million deal.

Spurs reject bid for Aurier, but want to sell

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly rejected AC Milan’s opening bid for Serge Aurier — not for a lack of desire to sell, but in a push for more money. With Wolverhampton Wanderers star man Matt Doherty on his way to north London, the writing is on the wall for Aurier’s time at Tottenham. Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested, and chairman Daniel Levy will be hoping for additional bids to start a bidding war.