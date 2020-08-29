Today’s Premier League transfer news includes the latest on a Lionel Messi – Pep Guardiola reunion at Man City, a potential Messi replacement in the form of Sadio Mane, and Chelsea linked with another hugely expensive goalkeeper to replace their world-record signing at goalkeeper…
Messi’s plan for a Pep reunion
On today’s edition of Where in the World Will Lionel Messi Play Next Season?, we have the reported contents of a conversation which took place between the undisputed greatest player of all time and Pep Guardiola, his former Barcelona manager and current Manchester City manager: “I want to win the next two Ballon d’Or awards, and I can only do that with you.” Elsewhere, Messi’s father reportedly told PSG thanks but no thanks, as his son only wishes to move to Man City.
Mane open to Barcelona move
Sadio Mane is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, where he would be reunited with former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman. The pair worked together for two seasons on the south coast, and Barca would undoubtedly require a high-profile replacement should Messi ultimately depart. No bid has been made, though interest is almost certainly mutual.
Chelsea chasing Donnarumma
On today’s edition of Who’s in Goal for Chelsea Next Season?, Donnarumma is the latest goalkeeper linked with a move to west London as the Blues desperately search to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga just two years after making him the most expensive goalkeeper signing of all time. With just a year left on his current contract at AC Milan — and little to no progress on a new deal — Donnarumma could come slightly cheaper than the $90 million Chelsea paid for Kepa.
Spurs’ Doherty deal almost done
Matt Doherty has just one final step to take — a medical examination reportedly scheduled for Saturday — before completing his $16-million transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Tottenham Hotspur. Doherty is expected to replace Serge Aurier, who will then likely leave the club, as Jose Mourinho’s starting right back.