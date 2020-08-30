Dell Loy Hansen to sell MLS, NWSL teams amid racism allegations

Dell Loy Hansen, the investor and operator of Utah Soccer Holdings, the entity which owns Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Royals FC (NWSL) and Real Monarchs (USL), has agreed to sell the company days after allegations of racist comments attributed to Hansen were brought to light.
Hansen first came under public fire on Thursday when he slammed his players for opting against playing their league game the previous night as they stood in solidarity with athletes from other American sports who refused to play in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police.
“It’s like somebody stabbed you and you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward,” he said at the time, before walking back some of the comments in his second radio interview — on a station he owns — that day. Dell Loy Hansen also pinned blame on the players for forcing him to cut “40 to 50 jobs again” as he vowed to no longer welcome fans to future home games at Rio Tinto Stadium after what had occurred the night before. He reversed course on that comment later in the day as well.
Hansen announced on Friday that he would take a leave of absence while the leagues conduct investigations into the allegations against him.
Hansen released a statement following Sunday’s announcement of sale, in which he apologized for “speaking too quickly, without pausing to consider the feelings or good intentions of others” and for “allowing [his] words to travel unfiltered as to their significance and impact.”
Presumably, Manchester United will sign someone this summer. So far, the Red Devils have only been linked with half the world’s best players under the sun, but not a single player has arrived at Old Trafford as of yet. The latest budding superstar reportedly drawing interest is Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The 23-year-old has been a stalwart for the Eredivisie side since breaking into the first team in 2016. Unfortunately for United, they’re not the only ones interested. Real Madrid, who have every bit the desperate need for an injection of youth in midfield — perhaps even more so — are also sniffing around.
Spurs want top-dollar for Ndombele
Inter Milan want Ndombele, Jose Mourinho would be happy to see Ndombele leave, and Ndombele probably wants out of his current situation, so what’s the hold-up to satisfy all involved parties? Money, of course. Daniel Levy reportedly wants to recoup every bit of the $73 million Spurs paid for the French midfielder just one year ago, and Inter are unwilling — maybe unable — to pay that much. Previous reports claimed that Inter were also willing to include star center back Milan Skriniar as part of the deal to sign Ndombele.
Everton are reportedly closing in on signing a pair of rather expensive 29-year-old South Americans in James Rodriguez, from Real Madrid, and Allan, from Napoli. Coincidentally, Madrid and Napoli are two of the last three clubs managed by current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. The pair are set to have medicals at Goodison Park early this week, paving the way for official announcements shortly thereafter. Rodriguez’s move is expected to be a loan for the final year of his current contract, while Allan will reportedly cost the Toffees $33 million.
Holding heading to Newcastle
Rob Holding will likely have to go out on loan to get the game time he requires following the arrival of Gabriel at Arsenal. Newcastle United could use another sturdy center back — what mid-table-to-bottom-half side couldn’t? — thus a deal is reportedly close to being agreed for Holding to spend the 2020-21 season at St. James’ Park.
Lionel Messi transfer update: On the same day Messi opted not to report for mandatory medical testing on the first day of Barcelona’s preseason, La Liga announced that the $833-million release clause in his contract is still valid and must be paid in full in order to secure his release from the club.
Messi gave official notice to the club on Tuesday that he intends to depart and wishes to exercise a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club for free at the end of each season. The clause was reportedly due to expire on May 30, 2020, but Messi and his representation believe it should be extended much in the same way out-of-contract players’ contracts were extended upon returning from the COVID-19 shutdown.
There were additional reports on Saturday that claimed the $833-million release clause was no longer valid in the final year of the contract, but La Liga says otherwise.
“In compliance with the applicable rule, La Liga will not approve a request to be deregistered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid.”
Messi was due to arrive at Barcelona’s training ground for COVID-19 testing upon reporting for the start of preseason. While the rest of the club’s players were captured on video footage, the undisputed greatest player of all time was nowhere to be found. As a result, Messi will be legally unable to participate in new manager Ronald Koeman’s first training session on Monday.
With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off on Sept. 12, here’s a look at Saturday’s Premier League preseason results as PL sides continue their preparations for the new campaign just 13 days away.
Timo Werner bagged his first Chelsea goal after just four minutes, and the Blues drew 1-1 with fellow PL side Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It was a beautifully worked goal by Chelsea, beginning with a sensational ball over the top from Hakim Ziyech, another of Frank Lampar’s summer arrivals, and a difficult knock-down header by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Werner had the easiest part of them all, to put his foot through the top of the ball and slide it under Mat Ryan.
Steven Bergwijn scored the 89th-minute winner for Spurs against Championship side Birmingham. The Dutchman got on the ball atop the Blues’ penalty area and masterfully created a yard or two of space for himself before unleashing a laser low and toward the far post. Bergwijn impressed after arriving in January and looks set to build upon that strong start in his first full season in north London.
Newcastle United 2-1 Barnsley
Newcastle got goals from Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy to maintain the Magpies’ 100-percent record this preseason. Carroll’s left-footed finish came midway through the first half, not long before Championship side Barnsley drew level. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, and it was Murphy, who won the spot kick, who smashed it home for 2-1.
The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.
Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.
Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes the latest on a Lionel Messi – Pep Guardiola reunion at Man City, a potential Messi replacement in the form of Sadio Mane, and Chelsea linked with another hugely expensive goalkeeper to replace their world-record signing at goalkeeper…
On today’s edition of Where in the World Will Lionel Messi Play Next Season?, we have the reported contents of a conversation which took place between the undisputed greatest player of all time and Pep Guardiola, his former Barcelona manager and current Manchester City manager: “I want to win the next two Ballon d’Or awards, and I can only do that with you.” Elsewhere, Messi’s father reportedly told PSG thanks but no thanks, as his son only wishes to move to Man City.
Mane open to Barcelona move
Sadio Mane is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, where he would be reunited with former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman. The pair worked together for two seasons on the south coast, and Barca would undoubtedly require a high-profile replacement should Messi ultimately depart. No bid has been made, though interest is almost certainly mutual.
On today’s edition of Who’s in Goal for Chelsea Next Season?, Donnarumma is the latest goalkeeper linked with a move to west London as the Blues desperately search to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga just two years after making him the most expensive goalkeeper signing of all time. With just a year left on his current contract at AC Milan — and little to no progress on a new deal — Donnarumma could come slightly cheaper than the $90 million Chelsea paid for Kepa.
Spurs’ Doherty deal almost done
Matt Doherty has just one final step to take — a medical examination reportedly scheduled for Saturday — before completing his $16-million transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Tottenham Hotspur. Doherty is expected to replace Serge Aurier, who will then likely leave the club, as Jose Mourinho’s starting right back.