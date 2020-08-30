Lionel Messi transfer update: On the same day Messi opted not to report for mandatory medical testing on the first day of Barcelona’s preseason, La Liga announced that the $833-million release clause in his contract is still valid and must be paid in full in order to secure his release from the club.
Messi gave official notice to the club on Tuesday that he intends to depart and wishes to exercise a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the club for free at the end of each season. The clause was reportedly due to expire on May 30, 2020, but Messi and his representation believe it should be extended much in the same way out-of-contract players’ contracts were extended upon returning from the COVID-19 shutdown.
There were additional reports on Saturday that claimed the $833-million release clause was no longer valid in the final year of the contract, but La Liga says otherwise.
“In compliance with the applicable rule, La Liga will not approve a request to be deregistered as a player with the Spanish football federation, unless the amount in the release clause has been paid.”
Messi was due to arrive at Barcelona’s training ground for COVID-19 testing upon reporting for the start of preseason. While the rest of the club’s players were captured on video footage, the undisputed greatest player of all time was nowhere to be found. As a result, Messi will be legally unable to participate in new manager Ronald Koeman’s first training session on Monday.
With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off on Sept. 12, here’s a look at Saturday’s Premier League preseason results as PL sides continue their preparations for the new campaign just 13 days away.
Timo Werner bagged his first Chelsea goal after just four minutes, and the Blues drew 1-1 with fellow PL side Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It was a beautifully worked goal by Chelsea, beginning with a sensational ball over the top from Hakim Ziyech, another of Frank Lampar’s summer arrivals, and a difficult knock-down header by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Werner had the easiest part of them all, to put his foot through the top of the ball and slide it under Mat Ryan.
Steven Bergwijn scored the 89th-minute winner for Spurs against Championship side Birmingham. The Dutchman got on the ball atop the Blues’ penalty area and masterfully created a yard or two of space for himself before unleashing a laser low and toward the far post. Bergwijn impressed after arriving in January and looks set to build upon that strong start in his first full season in north London.
Newcastle United 2-1 Barnsley
Newcastle got goals from Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy to maintain the Magpies’ 100-percent record this preseason. Carroll’s left-footed finish came midway through the first half, not long before Championship side Barnsley drew level. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, and it was Murphy, who won the spot kick, who smashed it home for 2-1.
The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.
Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.
Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes the latest on a Lionel Messi – Pep Guardiola reunion at Man City, a potential Messi replacement in the form of Sadio Mane, and Chelsea linked with another hugely expensive goalkeeper to replace their world-record signing at goalkeeper…
On today’s edition of Where in the World Will Lionel Messi Play Next Season?, we have the reported contents of a conversation which took place between the undisputed greatest player of all time and Pep Guardiola, his former Barcelona manager and current Manchester City manager: “I want to win the next two Ballon d’Or awards, and I can only do that with you.” Elsewhere, Messi’s father reportedly told PSG thanks but no thanks, as his son only wishes to move to Man City.
Mane open to Barcelona move
Sadio Mane is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, where he would be reunited with former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman. The pair worked together for two seasons on the south coast, and Barca would undoubtedly require a high-profile replacement should Messi ultimately depart. No bid has been made, though interest is almost certainly mutual.
On today’s edition of Who’s in Goal for Chelsea Next Season?, Donnarumma is the latest goalkeeper linked with a move to west London as the Blues desperately search to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga just two years after making him the most expensive goalkeeper signing of all time. With just a year left on his current contract at AC Milan — and little to no progress on a new deal — Donnarumma could come slightly cheaper than the $90 million Chelsea paid for Kepa.
Spurs’ Doherty deal almost done
Matt Doherty has just one final step to take — a medical examination reportedly scheduled for Saturday — before completing his $16-million transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Tottenham Hotspur. Doherty is expected to replace Serge Aurier, who will then likely leave the club, as Jose Mourinho’s starting right back.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged the game’s opening goal early on, but Takumi Minamino pulled the Reds back level with fewer than 20 minutes to go in the game. Neither side could muster another goal before full-time, sending the Reds and Gunners to a penalty shootout, where Rhian Brewster blasted his spot kick over the bar, Alisson was unable to make a save of his own and Aubameyang clinched the first trophy of the season.
Arsenal – Liverpool started rather slowly with very little action around either goal in the opening 10 minutes, until Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead in the 12th. Aubameyang, who’s yet to put pen to paper on a new contract but is still expected to do so, cut in front the left and hit a delightful curler from the edge of the box to beat Alisson.
Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal’s best chance to go 2-0 up in the first half, but the 21-year-old forward couldn’t quite place his first-time effort far enough to Alisson’s left. Bukayo Saka set Nketiah up with a long run down the right wing before cutting the ball back to the top of the penalty area.
Not long after halftime, Roberto Firmino very nearly replicated Aubameyang’s goal with a right-footed curler toward the same post, but fortunately for Emiliano Martinez, Firmino’s effort sailed inches wide. It would, however, signal a significant shift in momentum with Liverpool more frequently able to assert their will.
A “typical” Liverpool chance came just just minutes later when Sadio Mane snuck between two Arsenal defenders and latched onto an aggressive through ball from Andrew Robertson. Mane couldn’t get the ball out from underneath himself, though, and barely got a shot off with Martinez rushing out to touch the ball away.
The pressure paid off in the 73rd minute, when Minamino suddenly found himself on the ball at the top of the six-yard box. It pin-balled around Arsenal’s penalty area before falling to the Japanese international who tucked it away for his first Liverpool goal.
Spanish media say Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.
Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.
A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free. Messi’s contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of $831 million. He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.
Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation. He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.