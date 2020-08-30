Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off on Sept. 12, here’s a look at Saturday’s Premier League preseason results as PL sides continue their preparations for the new campaign just 13 days away.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Timo Werner bagged his first Chelsea goal after just four minutes, and the Blues drew 1-1 with fellow PL side Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It was a beautifully worked goal by Chelsea, beginning with a sensational ball over the top from Hakim Ziyech, another of Frank Lampar’s summer arrivals, and a difficult knock-down header by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Werner had the easiest part of them all, to put his foot through the top of the ball and slide it under Mat Ryan.

🔥 Timo Werner’s debut against Brighton… Excellent movement, link-up play and of course got his goal. Sky is the limit for his 2020/21 season. pic.twitter.com/XS3Xkz6tHD — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 29, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Birmingham City

Steven Bergwijn scored the 89th-minute winner for Spurs against Championship side Birmingham. The Dutchman got on the ball atop the Blues’ penalty area and masterfully created a yard or two of space for himself before unleashing a laser low and toward the far post. Bergwijn impressed after arriving in January and looks set to build upon that strong start in his first full season in north London.

Newcastle United 2-1 Barnsley

Newcastle got goals from Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy to maintain the Magpies’ 100-percent record this preseason. Carroll’s left-footed finish came midway through the first half, not long before Championship side Barnsley drew level. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, and it was Murphy, who won the spot kick, who smashed it home for 2-1.

💪 Strong running to win the penalty

😎 Composure from the spot@JacobMurphy95 scored our winner against Barnsley this afternoon. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PyZxuF7hM4 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 29, 2020

Elsewhere in Premier League preseason

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Leicester City

West Ham United 2-1 Brentford

Crystal Palace 3-0 Charlton

Sunday’s preseason fixtures

Benfica v. Bournemouth

Premier League preseason – Wednesday, Aug. 26

Liverpool got a double from Rhian Brewster against Jesse Marsch’s Salzburg, while ex-Reds forward Andy Carroll scored a sensational goal for hometown club Newcastle.

Let’s start there.

Newcastle United 3-0 Crewe Alexandria

Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, and Federico Fernandez all scored for the Magpies in a comfortable win on Tuesday.

Carroll was in his office for a beautiful bit of soccer, chesting and then flicking himself into position to turn and rip into the goal.

MK Dons 1-4 Arsenal

It was a bit too easy for the Gunners, who took advantage of so many chances on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah, Mark McGuinness, and Reiss Nelson all scored in the win, but the marker of the day goes to Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The veteran hammered into an empty goal from distance.

Red Bull Salzburg 2-2 Liverpool

The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.

Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.

Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.

The Reds put the full match highlights here.

Birmingham City 0-2 Leicester City

Leicester got one pretty goal and produced another through intense pressure as the Foxes scored a two-goal win at their Championship hosts.

There weren’t a ton of familiar faces in the Foxes’ Starting XI, though Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, and Harvey Barnes all started the day.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored a nice goal in his bid to build on a loan at Blackpool, while Marc Albrighton blocked a goalkeeper clearance into the Birmingham goal for the second goal.

Some strike by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to put the Foxes ahead! ⚽️ We lead 2-0 in #BirLei. Join us for the final 15 minutes 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 26, 2020

Dundee United 0-1 (abandoned) Sheffield United

Chris Wilder’s Blades only got a half of play in Scotland, where Billy Sharp missed a penalty won by Sander Berge but also slapped in a rebound from the Norwegian midfielder.

A deluge of rain was too much for the players to safely play the second half, and the match was called.

The Sheffield United Way. 💫 Great build-up play from the Blades in the lead up to yesterday’s goal. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GgyJ5g8cYJ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 26, 2020

