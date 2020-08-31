More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Josh Sargent news
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bremen boss: USMNT youngster Sargent earning starting spot

By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT
Werder Bremen boss Florian Kohfeldt is loving the look of American striker Josh Sargent as his Bundesliga mainstays ready for the new league season.

Bremen barely avoided relegated and Sargent was a big part of the club’s resurgence from the automatic relegation spots to a playoff win over Heidenheim to extend their top-flight streak into a fourth decade.

Kohfeldt asked Sargent, who turned 20 in February, to run his shorts off up top as Bremen battened down the hatches at the back.

His constant pressing led to his drawing 1.3 fouls per game, and he started 15 of his 28 Bundesliga appearances starts. Sargent was an unused sub just twice, missing four further games with a muscle injury.

Six starts came after the restart from the coronavirus pandemic break. More are coming.

From Bundesliga.com:

“Right now, I can’t imagine a starting XI that doesn’t include Josh Sargent,” Kohlfeldt said. “For me, he’s in pole position for the opening weekend of the season.”

Sargent would likely start with Milot Rashica, doing plenty of the heavy lifting to get the Slovakian into scoring space.

The American scored four goals with six assists in all competitions last season, not bad considering those numbers came in around 1700 minutes. He also has five goals in 12 USMNT caps.

“The combination of his strength, physicality, work off the ball, his improved tactical understanding and positional flexibility, it all speaks volumes for him as a player,” Kolhfeld said.

“He brings a lot to the table. He can play wide or as the central striker in a 4-3-3, and he can play as a second striker in a 4-4-2. He showed real progress during the end of last season. I just want to say: Josh is no longer the contender.”

Sargent becoming a mainstay in an improved Starting XI for Bremen would be incredible news for Gregg Berhalter as he finds the player to feast off the playmaking of Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and others.

Reports: Van de Beek to Manchester United pending medical

Van de Beek to Manchester United
Photo by Laurens Lindhout/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaAug 31, 2020, 2:43 PM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has scored a coup with the impending transfer of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Dutch playmaker had long been ticketed to Real Madrid and more recently looked up for a move to Barcelona and a reunion with former Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman.

Van de Beek is said to be having a medical in the Netherlands, according to Sky Sports, ahead of a $54 million move to Old Trafford. Sky Sports says Van de Beek will not need to self-isolate after Netherlands national team duty and can join United immediately.

United moved into the headlines over the past few months and into the perceived lead as of Sunday. Ronald de Boer had said Solskjaer needs players like Van de Beek in a perceived shot at Paul Pogba.

In an odd bit of coincidence, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar was teammates with Solskjaer at United from 2005-07.

Van de Beek was widely linked with Real but La Liga’s champions reportedly had money concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The center midfielder was expected to fetch Ajax as much as $65 million for a player who turned 23 in April and posted has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018-19.

Van de Beek has 10 caps for the Dutch, and has been atop the triangle of midfielders in Koeman’s 4-3-3. It could be a double pivot next to Paul Pogba, though the permutations of arranging Van de Beek, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay would be a daydream for most managers.

For one who’s shown some struggles in big spots with his lineup, Solskjaer would have few excuses now.

Manchester United schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

Manchester United schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
The new Manchester United schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester United schedule: How to watch Manchester United schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

12:30pm ET: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Manchester United

Saturday 3 October

Manchester United v Tottenham

Saturday 17 October

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Saturday 24 October

Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday 31 October

Manchester United v Arsenal

Saturday 7 November

Everton v Manchester United

Saturday 21 November

Manchester United v West Brom

Saturday 28 November

Southampton v Manchester United

Saturday 5 December

West Ham v Manchester United

Saturday 12 December

Manchester United v Man City

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Manchester United

Saturday 19 December

Manchester United v Leeds United

Saturday 26 December

Leicester City v Manchester United

Monday 28 December

Manchester United v Wolves

Saturday 2 January

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Tuesday 12 January

2:45pm ET: Fulham v Manchester United

Saturday 16 January

Liverpool v Manchester United

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Manchester United

Tuesday 2 February

3pm ET: Manchester United v Southampton

Saturday 6 February

Manchester United v Everton

Saturday 13 February

West Brom v Manchester United

Saturday 20 February

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Manchester United

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Manchester United

Saturday 13 March

Manchester United v West Ham

Saturday 20 March

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Saturday 3 April

Manchester United v Brighton

Saturday 10 April

Spurs v Manchester United

Saturday 17 April

Manchester United v Burnley

Saturday 24 April

Leeds United v Manchester United

Saturday 1 May

Manchester United v Liverpool

Saturday 8 May

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Tuesday 11 May

3pm ET: Manchester United v Leicester City

Saturday 15 May

Manchester United v Fulham

Sunday 23 May

Wolves v Manchester United

Premier League transfers: Every deal from all 20 clubs

Premier League transfers
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Premier League transfers will ramp up throughout the summer months and here you will find every deal from all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League transfer window runs from July 27 to Oct. 5 in the summer, as the shortened offseason means there’s a flurry of action already happening and most clubs will want their squads sorted before the 2020-21 season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Given the fact that clubs have less than 40 days before the new season starts, you’d think that chairman, sporting directors and managers would all be pretty busy right now as they try and get their business done early. But we all know that when it comes to Premier League transfers, clubs can’t stay away from a deadline day.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic amid huge financial implications, huge sums of money are still being talked about when it comes to potential transfers.

Below are the lists of deals for each club, as we will update this page as and when deals happen from now until Oct. 5 when the summer window shuts.

Arsenal

In
Willian (Chelsea, Free)
Pablo Mari (Flamengo)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
George Lewis (Larvik)
Tim Akinola (Huddersfield) Free
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord) Free
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Out
Tobi Omole (Released)
Matthew Dennis (Released)
Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht) Loan
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan
Matt Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) Loan
Sam Greenwood (Leeds)

Aston Villa

Out
Ross McCormack (Released)
Callum O’Hare (Released)
Jack Birch (Released)
Anton Hooper (Released)
Colin Odutayo (Released)
Dimitri Sea (Released)
Jamie Searle (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves) Free
James Chester (Stoke) Free

Brighton and Hove Albion

In
Jensen Weir (Wigan)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax)
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge)

Out
Leon Balogun (Wigan) Loan
Archie Davies (Released)
Lewis Freestone (Released)
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Percy Tau (Anderlecht) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Maribor) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Loan
Taylor Richards (Doncaster) Loan
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
Matt Clarke (Derby) Loan
Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Leo Ostigard (Coventry) Loan
Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed

Burnley

In
Will Norris (Wolves)
Marc Richter (Augsburg)
Will Rickard (Free)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading)
Connor Barrett (Leicester)

Out
Joe Hart (Tottenham) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) Free
Adam Legzdins (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Oliver Younger (Released)
Scott Wilson (Released)
Joel Senior (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan
Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) Loan

Chelsea

In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) More info
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) More info
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) More info
Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Out
Josh Grant (Released)
Marcel Lavinier (Released)
Richard Nartey (Released)
Willian (Arsenal) Free
Pedro (Roma) Free
Danilo Pantic (Cukaricki) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Vitoria SC)
Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Free)
Eberechi Eze (QPR)

Out
Kian Flanagan (Released)
Dion-Curtis Henry (Released)
Daniel Tupper (Released)

Everton

In
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Out
Morgan Feeney (Released)
Alexander Denny (Released)
Matthew Foulds (Released)
Luke Garbutt (Released)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Released)
Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente) Loan
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City)
Manasse Mampala (Released)
Korede Adedoyin (Released)
Cuco Martina (Released)

Fulham

In
Antonee Robinson (Wigan)
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton)

Out
Cody Drameh (Leeds)
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan

Leeds United

In
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Illan Meslier (Lorient)
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
Cody Drameh (Fulham)
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal)
Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
Robin Koch (Freiburg)

Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen) Loan
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan

Leicester

Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Viktor Johansson (Released)
Ryan Loft (Released)
Connor Tee (Released)
Daniel Iversen (OH Leuven) Loan
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw)
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Liverpool

In
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info

Out
Daniel Atherton (Released)
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) Free
Nathaniel Clyne (Released)
Shamal George (Released)
Jack Walls (Released)
Dejan Lovren (Zenit)
Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town) Loan
Ovie Ejaria (Reading)

Manchester City

In
Pablo Moreno (Juventus)
Ferran Torres (Valencia) More info
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) More info
Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

Out
Ernest Agyiri (Released)
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free
Claudio Bravo (Released)
Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht) Loan
Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan

Manchester United

In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Out
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released)
Dion McGee (Released)
Angel Gomes (Released)
Ethan Hamilton (Released)
Michael O’Hara (Released)
Largie Ramazani (Released)
George Tanner (Released)
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) More info
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan
Aliou Traore (Stade Malherbe Caen) Loan
Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan

Newcastle United

In
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Out
Luke Charman (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Robert Elliott (Released)
Liam Gibson (Released)
Nathan Harker (Released)
Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta) Free
Jake Turner (Morecambe) Loan
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) Loan
Kell Watts (Plymouth) Loan

Sheffield United

In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Out
Mark Duffy (Released)
Keenan Ferguson (Released)
Oliver Greaves (Released)
Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock) Loan
Tyler Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest) Loan

Southampton

In
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)

Out
Alexander Cull (Released)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) Loan
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Mario Lemina (Fulham) Loan
Harrison Reed (Fulham)

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Out
Jan Vertonghen (Released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
Tariq Hinds (Released)
Rayan Clarke (Released)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released)
Phoenix Patterson (Released)
Maxwell Statham (Released)
Maximus Tainio (Released)
Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares)
Luke Amos (QPR)
Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)

Out
Chris Brunt (Released)
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)

West Ham United

In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)

Out
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping)
Carlos Sanchez (Released)
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Roberto (Real Valladolid) Undisclosed

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

Out
Jordan Graham (Released)
Connor Johnson (Released)
Callum Thompson (Released)
Helder Costa (Leeds)
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen)
Ryan Giles (Coventry) Loan
Elliot Watt (Bradford)
Will Norris (Burnley)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea) Loan
Matt Doherty (Tottenham)

Premier League odds: Champions, 2020-21

Premier League odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightAug 31, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
What are the Premier League odds for 2020-21 and who are the favorites to win the title?

Liverpool are just getting used to being Premier League champions but the 2020-21 season kicks off on September 12 and they are not the favorites to win it all once again. Somewhere, Jurgen Klopp wants to know why but is smiling that the bookies are underestimating his team.

With the new season fast approaching, the odds are fluctuating all the time and based on new additions during the final weeks of the transfer window, these odds will change a lot.

Manchester City are currently the favorites to win the Premier League in 2020-21 and they are closely followed by Liverpool.

Manchester United and Chelsea are seen as the clearly contenders to Liverpool and Man City, while nothing separates north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal with Leicester City and Wolves seen as the upstarts who could cause upsets once again.

Looking further down the odds list, it is surprising to see Leeds United having such short odds but Marcelo Bielsa is building something special with the newly-promoted side and they could replicate Wolves’ success of becoming at least a top 10 contender.

Premier League odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21

Man City: -125
Liverpool: +175
Man United: +800
Chelsea: +1400
Tottenham: +6600
Arsenal: +6600
Leicester: +10000
Wolves: +10000
Everton: +15000
Leeds United: +25000
Newcastle United: +25000
Sheffield United: +50000
West Ham United: +50000
Crystal Palace: +50000
Southampton: +50000
Brighton: +75000
Burnley: +75000
West Brom: +100000
Aston Villa: +100000
Fulham: +100000