Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Europa League qualifying draw for 2020-21 has been made, as the second round takes place on September 17 behind closed doors across Europe.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur will play away at Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv, as the games are single-leg encounter and go to extra time and a penalty kick shootout if necessary.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham qualified for the Europa League after finishing in sixth place in the Premier League last season.

If Tottenham beat Plovdiv they will advance to the third qualifying round and then after that comes the playoff round on Oct. 1, so it’s only then when they will know whether or not they are in the group stage of the Europa League for 2020-21.

Leicester City and Arsenal are the other Premier League representatives in the Europa League this season, as Leicester will be in the group stage courtesy of their fifth-place finish and Arsenal in the group stage after winning the FA Cup.

The standout tie in the second qualifying round is Shamrock Rovers from the Republic of Ireland hosting Italian giants AC Milan.

Scottish teams are in action with Glasgow Rangers away at Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar, Motherwell away at Northern Ireland’s Coleraine and Aberdeen heading to play Viking of Norway.

Below is the full schedule in full for the Europa League qualifying second round draw, from the Champions Path and the League Path.

Champions Path

Inter Escaldes (AND) vs Dundalk (IRL)

KuPS (FIN) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Linfield (NIR) vs Floriana (MLT)

Riga (LVA) vs Tre Fiori (SMR)

Djurgarden (SWE) vs Europa (GIB)

Flora Tallinn (EST) vs KR Reykjavik (ISL)

Sileks (MKD) vs Drita (KOS)

Astana (KAZ) vs Buducnost Podgorica (MNE)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs Fola Esch (LUX)

Connah’s Quay Nomads (WAL) vs Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO)

Main Path

Hammarby (SWE) vs Lech (POL)

Kaysar Kyzylorda (KAZ) vs APOEL (CYP)

Nomme Kalju (EST) or Mura (SVN) vs AGF Aarhus (DEN)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) or Zeljeznicar (BIH) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Locomotive Tbilisi (GEO) vs Dynamo Moskva (RUS)

Neftci (AZE) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

B36 Torshavn (FRO) vs TNS (WAL)

Coleraine (NIR) vs Motherwell (SCO)

IFK Goteborg (SWE) vs Copenhagen (DEN)

Backa Topola (SRB) vs FCSB (ROU)

Teuta (ALB) vs Granada (ESP)

OFI Crete (GRE) vs Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Progres (LUX) vs Willem II (NED)

Viking (NOR) vs Aberdeen (SCO)

Bala Town (WAL) vs Standard Liege (BEL)

Sfintul Gheorghe Suruceni (MDA) vs Partizan (SRB)

CSKA-Sofia (BUL) vs BATE Borisov (BLR)

Botoşani (ROU) vs Shkendija (MKD)

Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Lac (ALB) vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

Aris (GRE) vs Kolos Kovalivka (UKR)

Budapest Honved (HUN) vs Malmö (SWE)

Ventspils (LVA) vs Rosenborg (NOR)

Riteriai (LTU) vs Slovan Liberec (CZE)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs Rangers (SCO)

Servette (SUI) vs Reims (FRA)

Borac Banja Luka (BIH) vs Rio Ave (POR)

Renova (MKD) vs Hajduk Split (CRO)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) vs Zrinjski (BIH)

Kukes (ALB) vs Wolfsburg (GER)

Dunajska Streda (SVK) vs Jablonec (CZE)

Piast Gliwice (POL) vs Hartberg (AUT)

Osijek (CRO) vs Basel (SUI)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Hibernians (MLT) vs Fehervar (HUN)

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) vs Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports