Europa League qualifying draw: Tottenham, Milan, Wolfsburg learn foes

Can Liverpool defend its Premier League title from revitalized Manchester City, resurgent Manchester United, and reloaded Chelsea over the course of a full season?

The new Liverpool schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Liverpool schedule: How to watch Liverpool in the USA (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United

Sunday 20 September

11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 26 September

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 3 October

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Saturday 17 October

Everton v Liverpool

Saturday 24 October

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Saturday 31 October

Liverpool v West Ham

Saturday 7 November

Man City v Liverpool

Saturday 21 November

Liverpool v Leicester City

Saturday 28 November

Brighton v Liverpool

Saturday 5 December

Liverpool v Wolves

Saturday 12 December

Fulham v Liverpool

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs

Saturday 19 December

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Saturday 26 December

Liverpool v West Brom

Monday 28 December

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Saturday 2 January

Southampton v Liverpool

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Liverpool v Man Utd

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool

Saturday 30 January

West Ham v Liverpool

Wednesday 3 February

3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Liverpool v Man City

Saturday 13 February

Leicester City v Liverpool

Saturday 20 February

Liverpool v Everton

Saturday 27 February

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Saturday 6 March

Liverpool v Fulham

Saturday 13 March

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Liverpool v Chelsea

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Saturday 10 April

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Saturday 17 April

Leeds United v Liverpool

Saturday 24 April

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Saturday 1 May

Man Utd v Liverpool

Saturday 8 May

Liverpool v Southampton

Tuesday 11 May

3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Saturday 15 May

Burnley v Liverpool

Sunday 23 May

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

