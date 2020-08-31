Europa League qualifying draw: Tottenham, Milan, Wolfsburg learn foes

Former Mainz player Bruno Akrapovic will try to lead Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv to a historic upset of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.
Steven Gerrard will lead Glasgow Rangers into Gibraltar to face the Lincoln Red Imps, who notably held a first leg lead over Celtic in the second qualifying round of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League.
American center back John Brooks and Wolfsburg meet Albanian side Kukes, whose most notable opponents of the past decade were Austria Wien or Legia Warsaw in the same competition.
And it’s difficult to find a more intriguing tie than Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan heading to Ireland to face Shamrock Rovers, who boast ex-Man City prospect Jack Byrne and former Burnley man Daniel Lafferty.
Champions Path
Inter Escaldes (Andorra) vs. Dundalk (Ireland) KuPS (Finland) vs. Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Linfield (Northern Ireland) vs. Floriana (Malta)
Riga (Latvia) vs. Tre Fiori (San Marino)
Djurgarden (Sweden) vs. Europa (Gibraltar)
Flora Tallinn (Estonia) vs. KR Reykjavik (Iceland) Sileks (North Macedonia) vs. Drita (Kosovo) Astana (Kazakhstan) vs. Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) Ararat-Armenia (Armenia) vs. Fola Esch (Luxembourg) Connah’s Quay Nomads (Wales) vs. Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia)
Main path
Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs. Rangers (Scotland)
Kukes (Albania) vs. Wolfsburg (Germany)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) vs. AC Milan (Italy)
Hammarby (Sweden) vs. Lech Poznan (Poland)
Kaysar Kyzylorda (Kazakhstan) vs. APOEL (Cyprus)
Nomme Kalju (Estonia) or Mura (Slovenia) vs. AGF Aarhus (Denmark)
Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Zeljeznicar (Bosnia-Herzegovina) vs. Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan)
Locomotive Tbilisi (Georgia) vs. Dynamo Moscow (Russia)
Neftci (Azerbaijan) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey)
B36 Torshavn (Faeroe Islands) vs. TNS (Wales) Coleraine (Northern Ireland) vs. Motherwell (Scotland) IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)
Backa Topola (Serbia) vs. FCSB (Romania)
Teuta (Albania) vs. Granada (Spain) OFI Crete (Greece) vs. Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) Progres Niederkorn (Luxemburg) vs. Willem II (Netherlands) Viking (Norway) vs. Aberdeen (Scotland) Bala (Wales) vs. Standard Liege (Belgium) Sfintul Gheorghe Suruceni (North Macedonia) vs. Partizan (Serbia) CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) vs. BATE Borisov (Belarus)
Botosani (Romania) vs. Shkendija (North Macedonia)
Laci (Albania) vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) Aris Thessaloniki (Greece) vs. Kolos Kovalivka (Ukraine) Honved (Hungary) vs. Malmo (Sweden)
Ventspils (Latvia) vs. Rosenborg (Norway) Riteriai (Lithuania) vs. Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) Servette (Switzerland) vs Reims (France) Borac Banja Luka (Bosnia-Herzegovina) vs. Rio Ave (Portugal)
Renova (North Macedonia) vs. Hajduk Split (Croatia)
Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) vs. Zrinjski (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Dunajska Streda (Slovakia) vs. Jablonec (Czech Republic) Piast Gliwice (Poland) vs. Hartberg (Austria) Osijek (Croatia) vs. Basel (Switzerland)
Hibernians (Malta) vs. Fehervar (Hungary) Bodo/Glimt (Norway) vs. Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania)
Can Liverpool defend its Premier League title from revitalized Manchester City, resurgent Manchester United, and reloaded Chelsea over the course of a full season?
The new Liverpool schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Liverpool schedule: How to watch Liverpool in the USA (all times EST)
Saturday 12 September
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United
Sunday 20 September
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool
Saturday 26 September
Liverpool v Arsenal
Saturday 3 October
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Saturday 17 October
Everton v Liverpool
Saturday 24 October
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Saturday 31 October
Liverpool v West Ham
Saturday 7 November
Man City v Liverpool
Saturday 21 November
Liverpool v Leicester City
Saturday 28 November
Brighton v Liverpool
Saturday 5 December
Liverpool v Wolves
Saturday 12 December
Fulham v Liverpool
Wednesday 16 December
3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
Saturday 19 December
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Saturday 26 December
Liverpool v West Brom
Monday 28 December
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Saturday 2 January
Southampton v Liverpool
Wednesday 13 January*
3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
Arsenal gets good news in its hopes to bring back a key piece of 2019-20, though not as good as they’d like, while a midfielder targeted by the two big Manchester clubs has made his choice back home in Italy.
Koulibaly, 29, has been linked with City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and others for ages, though Pep Guardiola’s club has been the one most often linked with his signature this summer.
City has already signed Nathan Ake for $52 million this summer and has an all-world defender in Aymeric Laporte. Clearly Guardiola learned his depth lesson and is going after every trophy he can this season.
Koulibaly has a contract in Naples through 2022-23 and boasts 33 Senegal caps and 235 appearances for Napoli after beginning his career with Metz and Genk. Napoli has been asking nine figures and Liverpool was reportedly turned down with its $65 million bid in June.
Who knows how City would be able to purchase Ake, Ferran Torres, Koulibaly, and Messi in one summer without being blasted by Financial Fair Play.
Ceballos to Arsenal
Mikel Arteta looks like he’ll get to work with fellow Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos again this season.
Don’t be too excited, Arsenal fans, as Ceballos will head back to the Emirates Stadium on loan from La Liga’s champions without an option to buy.
Ceballos, 24, made 37 appearances for the Gunners on loan from Madrid last season, scoring twice with two assists. He recorded 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1.2 key passes during Premier League play.
Real Madrid, however, doesn’t care to lose the long-term with Ceballos, who arrived from Real Betis for under $20 million in 2017.
Tonali to Milan
AC Milan will be pleased to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the fold for another season, but the midfielder they’re about to add could change their team for many years to come.
Sandro Tonali is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Italy and Brescia’s relegation made his transfer inevitable.
Reports claim that Milan has beaten city rivals Inter to the 20-year-old who has been compared to Andrea Pirlo for his ability to spray the ball around the yard.
Tonali had a goal and seven assists for a bad Brescia side last season, averaging 1.1 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per Serie A match. He completed 3.1 long balls per match and average 1.9 key passes.
Will Lionel Messi be with Barcelona for the first Clasico of the 2020-21 La Liga season?
We’ll know that soon, but Monday’s schedule released tells us that the first match-up between Barcelona and Real Madrid will come just before Halloween, Oct. 25, at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. The sides head to Madrid on April 11.
The first Madrid Derby comes Dec. 13 at the Bernabeu, and Real repays Atleti’s visit when it heads to the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7.
The season kicks off with a Valencia derby between Valencia and Levante on Sept. 13 and runs through Matchday 38 on May 23, a final day highlighted by Villarreal’s visit to Real Madrid.
The dreadful calendar year of 2020 closes up shop with the Basque Derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, the two rivals also set to meet in the Copa del Rey sometime near that Dec. 30 league date. The second meeting will come April 4.
Here is the full La Liga schedule.
Matchday 1 – Sept. 13
Alaves v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla
Barcelona v Elche
Eibar v Celta Vigo
Cadiz v Osasuna
Granada v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid v Getafe
Valencia v Levante
Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad
Villarreal v Huesca
Matchday 2 – Sept. 20
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona
Real Betis v Real Valladolid
Celta Vigo v Valencia
Getafe v Osasuna
Granada v Alaves
Huesca v Cadiz
Levante v Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Elche
Villarreal v Eibar
Matchday 3 – Sept. 27
Alaves v Getafe
Atletico Madrid v Granada
Barcelona v Villarreal
Real Betis v Real Madrid
Eibar v Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz v Sevilla
Osasuna v Levante
Valencia v Huesca
Real Valladolid v Celtia VIgo
Elche v Real Sociedad
Matchday 4 – Sept. 30
Athletic Bilbao v Cadiz
Celta Vigo v Barcelona
Eibar v Elche
Getafe v Real Betis
Granada v Osasuna
Huesca v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid
Real Sociedad v Valencia
Sevilla v Levante
Villarreal v Alaves
Matchday 5 – Oct. 4
Alaves v Athletic Bilbao
Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
Barcelona v Sevilla
Cadiz v Granada
Levante v Real Madrid
Osasuna v Celtia Vigo
Real Sociedad v Getafe
Valencia v Real Betis
Real Valladolid v Eibar
Elche v Huesca
Matchday 6 – Oct. 18
Alaves v Elche
Athletic Bilbao v Levante
Real Betis v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
Eibar v Osasuna
Getafe v Barcelona
Granada v Sevilla
Huesca v Real Valladolid
Real Madrid v Cadiz
Villarreal v Valencia
Matchday 7 – Oct. 25
Athletic Madrid v Real Betis
Barcelona v Real Madrid
Getafe v Granada
Cadiz v Villarreal
Levante v Celta Vigo
Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad v Huesca
Sevilla v Eibar
Real Valladolid v Alaves
Elche v Valencia
Matchday 8 – Nov. 1
Alaves v Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla
Real Betis v Elche
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad
Eibar v Cadiz
Granada v Levante
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid v Huesca
Valencia v Getafe
Villarreal v Real Valladolid
Matchday 9 – Nov. 8
Atletico Madrid v Cadiz
Barcelona v Real Betis
Getafe v Villarreal
Huesca v Eibar
Levante v Alaves
Real Sociead v Granada
Sevilla v Osasuna
Valencia v Real Madrid
Real Valladolid v. Athletic Bilbao
Elche v Celta Vigo
Matchday 10 – Nov. 22
Alaves v Valencia
Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
Eibar v Getafe
Cadiz v Real Sociedad
Granada v Real Valladolid
Levante v Elche
Osasuna v Huesca
Sevilla v Celta Vigo
Villarreal v Real Madrid
Matchday 11 – Nov. 29
Barcelona v Osasuna
Real Betis v Eibar
Celta Vigo v Granada
Getafe v Athletic Bilbao
Huesca v Sevilla
Real Madrid v Alaves
Real Sociedad v Villarreal
Valencia v Atletico Madrid
Real Valladolid v Levante
Elche v Cadiz
Matchday 12 – Dec. 6
Alaves v Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid
Eibar v Valencia
Cadiz v Barcelona
Granada v Huesca
Levante v Getafe
Osasuna v Real Betis
Sevilla v Real Madrid
Villarreal v Elche
Matchday 13 – Dec. 13
Barcelona v Levante
Real Betis v Villarreal
Celta Vigo v Cadiz
Getafe v Sevilla
Huesca v Alaves
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
Real Sociedad v Eibar
Valencia v Athletic Bilbao
Real Valladolid v Osasuna
Elche v Granada
Matchday 14 – Dec. 20
Athletic Bilbao v Huesca
Atletico Madrid v Elche
Barcelona v Valencia
Celta Vigo v Alaves
Eibar v Real Madrid
Cadiz v Getafe
Granada v Real Betis
Levante v Real Sociedad
Osasuna v Villarreal
Sevilla v Real Valladolid
Matchday 15 – Dec. 23
Alaves v Eibar
Real Betis v Cadiz
Getafe v Celta Vigo
Huesca v Levante
Real Madrid v Granada
Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
Valencia v Sevilla
Real Valladolid v Barcelona
Villarreal v Athletic Bilbao
Elche v Osasuna
Matchday 16 – Dec. 30
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid v Getafe
Barcelona v Eibar
Celta Vigo v Huesca
Cadiz v Real Valladolid
Granada v Valencia
Levante v Real Betis
Osasuna v Alaves
Sevilla v Villarreal
Elche v Real Madrid
Matchday 17 – Jan. 3
Alaves v Atletico Madrid
Athletic Bilbao v Elche
Real Betis v Sevilla
Eibar v Granada
Getafe v Real Valladolid
Huesca v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
Real Sociedad v Osasuna
Valencia v Cadiz
Villarreal v Levante
Matchday 18 – Jan. 10
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Celta Vigo v Villarreal
Cadiz v Alaves
Granada v Barcelona
Huesca v Real Betis
Levante v Eibar
Osasuna v Real Madrid
Sevilla v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid v Valencia
Elche v Getafe
Matchday 19 – Jan. 20
Alaves v Sevilla
Barcelona v Real Sociedad
Real Betis v Celta Vigo
Eibar v Atletico Madrid
Getafe v Huesca
Cadiz v Levante
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
Valencia v Osasuna
Real Valladolid v Elche
Villarreal v Granada
Matchday 20 – Jan. 24
Alaves v Real Madrid
Athletic Bilbao v Getafe
Atletico Madrid v Valencia
Celta Vigo v Eibar
Huesca v Villarreal
Levante v Real Valladolid
Osasuna v Granada
Real Sociedad v Real Betis
Sevilla v Cadiz
Elche v Barcelonan
Matchday 21 – Jan. 31
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
Real Betis v Osasuna
Eibar v Sevilla
Getafe v Alaves
Cadiz v Atletico Madrid
Granada v Celta Vigo
Real Madrid v Levante
Valencia v Elche
Real Valladolid v Real Sociead
Matchday 22 – Feb. 7
Alaves v Real Valladolid
Athletic Bilbao v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
Real Betis v Barcelona
Huesca v Real Madrid
Levante v Granada
Osasuna v Eibar
Real Sociedad v Cadiz
Sevilla v Getafe
Elche v Villarreal
Matchday 23 – Feb. 14
Barcelona v Alaves
Celta Vigo v Elche
Eibar v Real Valladolid
Getafe v Real Sociead
Cadiz v Athletic Bilbao
Granada v Atletico Madrid
Levante v Osasuna
Real Madrid v Valencia
Sevilla v Huesca
Villarreal v Real Betis
Matchday 24 – Feb. 21
Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal
Atletico Madrid v Levante
Barcelona v Cadiz
Real Betis v Getafe
Huesca v Granada
Osasuna v Sevilla
Real Sociedad v Alaves
Valencia v Celta Vigo
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid
Elche v Eibar
Matchday 25 – Feb. 28
Alaves v Osasuna
Celta Vigo v Real Valladolid
Eibar v Huesca
Getafe v Valencia
Cadiz v Real Betis
Granada v Elche
Levante v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
Sevilla v Barcelona
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 26 – March 7
Athletic Bilbao v Granada
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Real Betis v Alaves
Cadiz v Eibar
Huesca v Celta Vigo
Osasuna v Barcelonan
Real Sociedad v Levante
Valencia v Villarreal
Real Valladolid v Getafe
Elche v Sevilla
Matchday 27 – March 14
Alaves v Cadiz
Barcelona v Huesca
Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao
Eibar v Villarreal
Getafe v Atletico Madrid
Granada v Real Sociead
Levante v Valencia
Osasuna v Real Valladolid
Real Madrid v Elche Sevilla v Real Betis
Matchday 28 – March 21
Athletic Bilbao v Eibar
Atletico Madrid v Alaves
Real Betis v Levante
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid
Getafe v Elche
Huesca v Osasuna
Real Sociedad v Barcelona
Valencia v Granada
Real Valladolid v Sevilla
Villarreal v Cadiz
Matchday 29 – April 4
Alaves v Celta Vigo
Barcelona v Real Valladolid
Cadiz v Valencia
Granada v Villarreal
Levante v Huesca
Osasuna v Getafe
Real Madrid v Eibar
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
Elche v Real Betis
Matchday 30 – April 11
Athletic Bilbao v Alaves
Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo v Sevilla
Eibar v Levante
Getafe v Cadiz
Huesca v Elche
Real Madrid v Barcelona
Valencia v Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid v Granada
Villarreal v Osasuna
Matchday 31 – April 21
Alaves v Villarreal
Atletico Madrid v Huesca
Barcelona v Getafe
Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao
Cadiz v Real Madrid
Granada v Eibar
Levante v Sevilla
Osasuna v Valencia
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo
Elche v Real Valladolid
Matchday 32 – April 25
Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo v Osasuna
Eibar v Real Sociedad
Huesca v Getafe
Real Madrid v Real Betis
Sevilla v Granada
Valencia v Alaves
Real Valladolid v Cadiz
Villarreal v Barcelona
Elche v Levante
Matchday 33 – April 28
Alaves v Huesca
Athletic Bilbao v Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid v Eibar
Barcelona v Granada
Real Betis v Valencia
Getafe v Real Madrid
Cadiz v Celta Vigo
Levante v Villarreal
Osasuna v Elche
Real Sociedad v Sevilla
Matchday 34 – May 2
Celtia Vigo v Levante
Eibar v Alavees
Granada v Cadiz
Huesca v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Osasuna
Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao
Valencia v Barcelona
Real Valladolid v Real Betis
Villarreal v Getafe
Elche v Atletico Madrid
Matchday 35 – May 9
Alaves v Levante
Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna
Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
Real Betis v Granada
Getafe v Eibar
Cadiz v Huesca
Real Madrid v Sevilla
Real Sociedad v Elche
Valencia v Real Valladolid
Villarreal v Celta Vigo
Matchday 36 – May 12
Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo v Getafe
Eibar v Real Betis
Granada v Real Madrid
Huesca v Athletic Bilbao
Levante v Barcelona
Osasuna v Cadiz
Sevilla v Valencia
Real Valladolid v Villarreal
Elche v Alaves
Matchday 37 – May 16
Alaves v Granada
Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
Barcelona v Celta Vigo
Real Betis v Huesca
Getafe v Levante
Cadiz v Elche
Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid
Valencia v Eibar
Villarreal v Sevilla
Matchday 38 – May 23
Celta Vigo v Real Betis
Eibar v Barcelona
Granada v Getafe
Huesca v Valencia
Levante v Cadiz
Osasuna v Real Sociedad
Real Madrid v Villarreal
Sevilla v Alaves
Real Valladolid v Atletico Madrid
Elche v Athletic Bilbao
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has scored a coup with the impending transfer of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.
The Dutch playmaker had long been ticketed to Real Madrid and more recently looked up for a move to Barcelona and a reunion with former Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman.
Van de Beek is said to be having a medical in the Netherlands, according to Sky Sports, ahead of a $54 million move to Old Trafford. Sky Sports says Van de Beek will not need to self-isolate after Netherlands national team duty and can join United immediately.
The center midfielder was expected to fetch Ajax as much as $65 million for a player who turned 23 in April and posted has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018-19.
Van de Beek has 10 caps for the Dutch, and has been atop the triangle of midfielders in Koeman’s 4-3-3. It could be a double pivot next to Paul Pogba, though the permutations of arranging Van de Beek, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay would be a daydream for most managers.
For one who’s shown some struggles in big spots with his lineup, Solskjaer would have few excuses now.
Medicals ongoing right now for Donny Van de Beek as Manchester United player, confirmed (as reported by @MikeVerweij). He already had a direct talk also with Solskjaer and is ‘buzzing’ to join the club. 🔴 #MUFC#ManUtd#transfers