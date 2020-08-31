Kai Havertz to Chelsea is getting closer, as Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has confirmed he doesn’t expect to see the German star training with the Bundesliga club again.

Havertz, 21, is widely expected to complete his $120 million transfer to Chelsea in the coming days and has now gone on international duty with the German national team as they face Spain and Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League over the next week.

Speaking to the media, Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz had the following update on Kai Havertz to Chelsea.

“Unfortunately our squad isn’t set yet. I don’t expect (Kevin) Volland and Havertz to train with us again. It’s possible more players will transfer. We definitely still have to add some players,” Bosz said. “There are clubs and people, like Roman Abramovich in this case probably, who are able to and want to pay it. They will have calculated it well and Kai is not the only player joining Chelsea this summer.”

Chelsea have pounced to spend cash in recent months as they’ve bought Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner (they cost a combined $110 million) to strengthen their attack, plus signed Ben Chilwell ($65 million) as their new long-term left back and added center backs Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr on free transfers.

Havertz is pretty much the icing on the cake for Frank Lampard as the attacking midfielder can play centrally or out wide and as well as his attacking instincts, he is very clever at finding spaces in midfield and setting up attacks.

This summer rebuild has been incredibly impressive and although Chelsea fans will want to see a goalkeeper and another center back come in to strengthen their defense further, Havertz is an exciting player who is set to be among the world’s best attacking midfielders for the next decade.

Given that their transfer ban allowed them to save cash for a whole year before it was reduced and Chelsea were allowed to buy again in January, they have cash saved up and are using it when the market has seen transfer fees drop in recent months.

Lampard’s rebuild is cracking on at Chelsea and this young side are surely only a few new defensive players away from taking the next step and becoming genuine Premier League title contenders.

