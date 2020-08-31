Lionel Messi news keeps on coming thick and fast and the latest is that his dad (and agent) Jorge Messi will meet with Barcelona this week as a pivotal meeting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planned for Wednesday.

Last week Messi, 33, told Barcelona that he wants to leave after 19 years at the club. Messi failed to turn up for Barcelona preseason training and is said to not believe he is part of Ronald Koeman’s squad.

That Lionel Messi news sent shockwaves around the soccer world, as he’s been linked with moves to Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus and other European giants as well as possible move to MLS. On Sunday, La Liga released a statement saying that Messi’s $833 million release clause would have to be paid in full for him to leave Barcelona.

The two sides in this argument believe they both have the edge when it comes to the contract clause, as Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract where he can leave for free at the end of each season if he wants to, but Barcelona do not believe he has met the requirements to do that and want the huge release clause.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports on Messi:

“Lionel Messi will not turn up for Barcelona training on Monday, with the forward no longer considering himself a part of Ronald Koeman’s squad. Messi’s father and representative Jorge is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son’s future. Sky Sports News has confirmed the 33-year-old has requested a meeting with senior figures at the club to resolve the impasse over his transfer request.”

It has also been reported that Messi’s failure to not turn up for training means he will be fined over $130,000 per day by Barcelona.

This is all getting very serious know and Messi’s future at Barcelona, and whether he has one, will surely become a lot clearer in the coming days.

Messi wants to move but Barcelona and their president Bartomeu are adamant he will not leave, unless it’s under their terms. This will get ugly and it will be interesting to see how this meeting goes on Wednesday as all eyes, and ears, will be on Messi and Bartomeu.

