The new Manchester United schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Are you ready?
[ WATCH: Premier League video ]
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]
The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
For more on Peacock, click here.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Manchester United schedule: How to watch Manchester United schedule in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 13 September
Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Saturday 19 September
12:30pm ET: Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Saturday 26 September
7:30am ET: Brighton v Manchester United
Saturday 3 October
Manchester United v Tottenham
Saturday 17 October
Newcastle United v Manchester United
Saturday 24 October
Manchester United v Chelsea
Saturday 31 October
Manchester United v Arsenal
Saturday 7 November
Everton v Manchester United
Saturday 21 November
Manchester United v West Brom
Saturday 28 November
Southampton v Manchester United
Saturday 5 December
West Ham v Manchester United
Saturday 12 December
Manchester United v Man City
Tuesday 15 December
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Manchester United
Saturday 19 December
Manchester United v Leeds United
Saturday 26 December
Leicester City v Manchester United
Monday 28 December
Manchester United v Wolves
Saturday 2 January
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Tuesday 12 January
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Manchester United
Saturday 16 January
Liverpool v Manchester United
Tuesday 26 January
3pm ET: Manchester United v Sheffield United
Saturday 30 January
Arsenal v Manchester United
Tuesday 2 February
3pm ET: Manchester United v Southampton
Saturday 6 February
Manchester United v Everton
Saturday 13 February
West Brom v Manchester United
Saturday 20 February
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Saturday 27 February
Chelsea v Manchester United
Saturday 6 March
Man City v Manchester United
Saturday 13 March
Manchester United v West Ham
Saturday 20 March
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Saturday 3 April
Manchester United v Brighton
Saturday 10 April
Spurs v Manchester United
Saturday 17 April
Manchester United v Burnley
Saturday 24 April
Leeds United v Manchester United
Saturday 1 May
Manchester United v Liverpool
Saturday 8 May
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Tuesday 11 May
3pm ET: Manchester United v Leicester City
Saturday 15 May
Manchester United v Fulham
Sunday 23 May
Wolves v Manchester United