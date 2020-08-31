More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League kit rankings
Getty Images

Ranking new Premier League kits: 2020-21

By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 31, 2020
Premier League kit rankings are absolutely one of our favorite things to do each summer.

New kits have been dropped by plenty of Premier League clubs ahead of the new 2020-21 season, with fresh looks galore.

Some teams have kept it simple, while others have gone for something very different.

With big name kit suppliers arriving on new deals at clubs, there will be some very different looks for next season and beyond.

Check out our 2020-21 Premier League kit rankings from the shirts released, so far.

1 – Sheffield United: Absolutely stunning design. Simple and striking at the same time. Love it. The away kit is a beauty too.

2 – Southampton: Classy retro kits to celebrate their 135th anniversary, as Saints return to their original look.

Southampton

3 – Aston Villa: Clean, sharp look and you can’t go wrong with claret and blue. Love the larger badge too. The away kit is sharp too.

4 – Arsenal: Loving the retro vibes and yet another fine Arsenal home kit. The away kit is, well, out there. But it’s a grower.

5 – Brighton: Gone for an all blue number with white pinstripes. This is very good and a big chance from the bigger blue and white stripes. Retro, again. The yellow away kit is very, very good too.

6 – Tottenham Hotspur: Very sleek look and Spurs have kit it simple. Like the away kit, a lot.

7 – Manchester United: Nice little design throughout the kit which adds something extra.

8 – Liverpool: New Nike kits for the first time in history. The teal trim looks smart. Kept it simple and safe.

9 – Wolves: Another team which has gone for the retro look for the home jersey and it works. The away kit, not so much.

10 – Man City: A little too much going on with the home and away kits for some, but a sleek look and adventurous from Puma.

11 – Burnley: Another shirt with a retro vibe and the collar is pretty cool. Another twist on claret and blue. Sponsor is massive, though.

12 – Everton: Hummel are underrated and the home kit has a nice retro look to it, and a return to the yellow away jersey is nostalgic too.

13 – West Ham: The Hammers are celebrating their 125th anniversary in style. Very nice. Classic look with a massive badge. Maybe a bit too plain?

14 – Chelsea: The new sponsor logo and the size of it has been ridiculed and it does ruin the very snazzy looking kits.

15 – Similar look for Leicester and this is a nice design. Big fan of the sleeves.

16 – West Brom: The barcode stripes are slightly jarring but the colors, badge and design are good.

 

17 – Leeds United: A classic look. Could have been more adventurous, but the sponsor just doesn’t look great.

 

18 – Newcastle United: Does what it says on the tin. Black and white stripes, and that’s it.

19 – Crystal Palace: Oh, no. These are just not what I expected. Why move away from the sash? What’s the deal with the central stripe?

Manchester United schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

Manchester United schedule
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 31, 2020
The new Manchester United schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester United schedule: How to watch Manchester United schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

12:30pm ET: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Manchester United

Saturday 3 October

Manchester United v Tottenham

Saturday 17 October

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Saturday 24 October

Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday 31 October

Manchester United v Arsenal

Saturday 7 November

Everton v Manchester United

Saturday 21 November

Manchester United v West Brom

Saturday 28 November

Southampton v Manchester United

Saturday 5 December

West Ham v Manchester United

Saturday 12 December

Manchester United v Man City

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Manchester United

Saturday 19 December

Manchester United v Leeds United

Saturday 26 December

Leicester City v Manchester United

Monday 28 December

Manchester United v Wolves

Saturday 2 January

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Tuesday 12 January

2:45pm ET: Fulham v Manchester United

Saturday 16 January

Liverpool v Manchester United

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Manchester United

Tuesday 2 February

3pm ET: Manchester United v Southampton

Saturday 6 February

Manchester United v Everton

Saturday 13 February

West Brom v Manchester United

Saturday 20 February

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Manchester United

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Manchester United

Saturday 13 March

Manchester United v West Ham

Saturday 20 March

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Saturday 3 April

Manchester United v Brighton

Saturday 10 April

Spurs v Manchester United

Saturday 17 April

Manchester United v Burnley

Saturday 24 April

Leeds United v Manchester United

Saturday 1 May

Manchester United v Liverpool

Saturday 8 May

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Tuesday 11 May

3pm ET: Manchester United v Leicester City

Saturday 15 May

Manchester United v Fulham

Sunday 23 May

Wolves v Manchester United

Premier League transfers: Every deal from all 20 clubs

Premier League transfers
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 31, 2020
Premier League transfers will ramp up throughout the summer months and here you will find every deal from all 20 Premier League clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Premier League transfer window runs from July 27 to Oct. 5 in the summer, as the shortened offseason means there’s a flurry of action already happening and most clubs will want their squads sorted before the 2020-21 season kicks off on Sept. 12.

Given the fact that clubs have less than 40 days before the new season starts, you’d think that chairman, sporting directors and managers would all be pretty busy right now as they try and get their business done early. But we all know that when it comes to Premier League transfers, clubs can’t stay away from a deadline day.

[ MORE: Predicting the 2020-21 Premier League standings ]

Even during the coronavirus pandemic amid huge financial implications, huge sums of money are still being talked about when it comes to potential transfers.

Below are the lists of deals for each club, as we will update this page as and when deals happen from now until Oct. 5 when the summer window shuts.

Arsenal

In
Willian (Chelsea, Free)
Pablo Mari (Flamengo)
Cedric Soares (Southampton)
George Lewis (Larvik)
Tim Akinola (Huddersfield) Free
Salah-Eddine (Feyenoord) Free
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham) Free

Out
Tobi Omole (Released)
Matthew Dennis (Released)
Zech Medley (Gillingham) Loan
Zak Swanson (MVV Maastricht) Loan
Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) Loan
Trae Coyle (Gillingham) Loan
Matt Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Jordi Osei-Tutu (Cardiff City) Loan
Sam Greenwood (Leeds)

Aston Villa

Out
Ross McCormack (Released)
Callum O’Hare (Released)
Jack Birch (Released)
Anton Hooper (Released)
Colin Odutayo (Released)
Dimitri Sea (Released)
Jamie Searle (Released)
Matija Sarkic (Wolves) Free
James Chester (Stoke) Free

Brighton and Hove Albion

In
Jensen Weir (Wigan)
Adam Lallana (Liverpool) Free
Joel Veltman (Ajax)
Lars Dendoncker (Club Brugge)

Out
Leon Balogun (Wigan) Loan
Archie Davies (Released)
Lewis Freestone (Released)
George Cox (Fortuna Sittard)
Anthony Knockaert (Fulham)
Beram Kayal (Released)
Percy Tau (Anderlecht) Loan
Jan Mlakar (Maribor) Loan
Warren O’Hora (MK Dons) Loan
Taylor Richards (Doncaster) Loan
Martin Montoya (Real Betis)
Matt Clarke (Derby) Loan
Ryan Longman (AFC Wimbledon) Loan
Leo Ostigard (Coventry) Loan
Aaron Mooy (Shanghai SIPG) Undisclosed

Burnley

In
Will Norris (Wolves)
Marc Richter (Augsburg)
Will Rickard (Free)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Reading)
Connor Barrett (Leicester)

Out
Joe Hart (Tottenham) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) Free
Adam Legzdins (Released)
Aaron Lennon (Released)
Oliver Younger (Released)
Scott Wilson (Released)
Joel Senior (Released)
Ryan Cooney (Morecambe) Loan
Adam Phillips (Morecambe) Loan
Jordan Cropper (Chesterfield) Loan

Chelsea

In
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) More info
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) More info
Ben Chilwell (Leicester) More info
Malang Sarr (Nice) Free
Thiago Silva (PSG) Free

Out
Josh Grant (Released)
Marcel Lavinier (Released)
Richard Nartey (Released)
Willian (Arsenal) Free
Pedro (Roma) Free
Danilo Pantic (Cukaricki) Loan
Jacob Maddox (Vitoria SC)
Jamie Cumming (Stevenage) Loan
Trevoh Chalobah (Lorient) Loan
Armando Broja (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan

Crystal Palace

In
Nathan Ferguson (West Brom) Free
Jake Giddings (Free)
Eberechi Eze (QPR)

Out
Kian Flanagan (Released)
Dion-Curtis Henry (Released)
Daniel Tupper (Released)

Everton

In
Niels Nkounkou (Marseille) Free

Out
Morgan Feeney (Released)
Alexander Denny (Released)
Matthew Foulds (Released)
Luke Garbutt (Released)
Oumar Niasse (Released)
Morgan Schneiderlin (Nice)
Leighton Baines (Retired)
Maarten Stekelenburg (Released)
Nathangelo Markelo (FC Twente) Loan
Kieran Dowell (Norwich City)
Manasse Mampala (Released)
Korede Adedoyin (Released)
Cuco Martina (Released)

Fulham

In
Antonee Robinson (Wigan)
Mario Lemina (Southampton) Loan
Harrison Reed (Southampton)

Out
Cody Drameh (Leeds)
Marlon Fossey (Shrewsbury Town) Loan

Leeds United

In
Helder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
Illan Meslier (Lorient)
Jack Harrison (Man City) Loan
Joe Gelhardt (Wigan)
Cody Drameh (Fulham)
Sam Greenwood (Arsenal)
Rodrigo Moreno Machado (Valencia)
Robin Koch (Freiburg)

Out
Ryan Edmondson (Aberdeen) Loan
Kun Temenuzhkov (Real Union) Loan

Leicester

Out
Calvin Bassey (Rangers)
Viktor Johansson (Released)
Ryan Loft (Released)
Connor Tee (Released)
Daniel Iversen (OH Leuven) Loan
Bartosz Kapustka (Legia Warsaw)
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Liverpool

In
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiacos) More info

Out
Daniel Atherton (Released)
Pedro Chirivella (Nantes) Free
Nathaniel Clyne (Released)
Shamal George (Released)
Jack Walls (Released)
Dejan Lovren (Zenit)
Adam Lallana (Brighton) Free
Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood Town) Loan
Ovie Ejaria (Reading)

Manchester City

In
Pablo Moreno (Juventus)
Ferran Torres (Valencia) More info
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) More info
Scott Carson (Derby County) Loan

Out
Ernest Agyiri (Released)
Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
Jack Harrison (Leeds) Loan
David Silva (Real Sociedad) Free
Claudio Bravo (Released)
Lukas Nmecha (Anderlecht) Loan
Yangel Herrera (Granada) Loan

Manchester United

In
Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Out
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Released)
Dion McGee (Released)
Angel Gomes (Released)
Ethan Hamilton (Released)
Michael O’Hara (Released)
Largie Ramazani (Released)
George Tanner (Released)
Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) More info
Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan
Aliou Traore (Stade Malherbe Caen) Loan
Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan

Newcastle United

In
Mark Gillespie (Motherwell) Free
Niall Brookwell (Liverpool) Free
Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) Free

Out
Luke Charman (Released)
Jack Colback (Released)
Robert Elliott (Released)
Liam Gibson (Released)
Nathan Harker (Released)
Victor Fernandez (Viitorul Constanta) Free
Jake Turner (Morecambe) Loan
Tom Allan (Accrington Stanley) Loan
Freddie Woodman (Swansea) Loan
Kell Watts (Plymouth) Loan

Sheffield United

In
Wes Foderingham (Rangers) Free
Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Out
Mark Duffy (Released)
Keenan Ferguson (Released)
Oliver Greaves (Released)
Jake Eastwood (Kilmarnock) Loan
Tyler Smith (Swindon Town) Loan
Luke Freeman (Nottingham Forest) Loan

Southampton

In
Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)
Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid)

Out
Alexander Cull (Released)
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) Loan
Maya Yoshida (Released)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)
Cedric Soares (Arsenal)
Mario Lemina (Fulham) Loan
Harrison Reed (Fulham)

Tottenham Hotspur

In
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)
Joe Hart (Burnley) Free
Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Out
Jan Vertonghen (Released)
Michel Vorm (Released)
Tariq Hinds (Released)
Rayan Clarke (Released)
Jonathan Dinzeyi (Released)
Phoenix Patterson (Released)
Maxwell Statham (Released)
Maximus Tainio (Released)
Troy Parrott (Millwall) Loan
TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City) Loan
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)
Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares)
Luke Amos (QPR)
Oliver Skipp (Norwich) Loan

West Bromwich Albion

In
Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon)

Out
Chris Brunt (Released)
Finn Azaz (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town) Loan
Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City)

West Ham United

In
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)

Out
Sead Haksabanovic (IFK Norrkoping)
Carlos Sanchez (Released)
Pablo Zabaleta (Released)
Roberto (Real Valladolid) Undisclosed

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In
Matija Sarkic (Aston Villa) Free

Out
Jordan Graham (Released)
Connor Johnson (Released)
Callum Thompson (Released)
Helder Costa (Leeds)
Tsun Dai (Shenzhen)
Ryan Giles (Coventry) Loan
Elliot Watt (Bradford)
Will Norris (Burnley)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Swansea) Loan
Matt Doherty (Tottenham)

Premier League odds: Champions, 2020-21

Premier League odds
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 31, 2020
What are the Premier League odds for 2020-21 and who are the favorites to win the title?

[ MORE: Full PL on NBC schedule ]

Liverpool are just getting used to being Premier League champions but the 2020-21 season kicks off on September 12 and they are not the favorites to win it all once again. Somewhere, Jurgen Klopp wants to know why but is smiling that the bookies are underestimating his team.

With the new season fast approaching, the odds are fluctuating all the time and based on new additions during the final weeks of the transfer window, these odds will change a lot.

Manchester City are currently the favorites to win the Premier League in 2020-21 and they are closely followed by Liverpool.

Manchester United and Chelsea are seen as the clearly contenders to Liverpool and Man City, while nothing separates north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal with Leicester City and Wolves seen as the upstarts who could cause upsets once again.

Looking further down the odds list, it is surprising to see Leeds United having such short odds but Marcelo Bielsa is building something special with the newly-promoted side and they could replicate Wolves’ success of becoming at least a top 10 contender.

Check out the odds in full below, via our new official sports betting partner PointsBet,

as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

Click here for more odds on the Premier League and beyond from PointsBet.

Premier League odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21

Man City: -125
Liverpool: +175
Man United: +800
Chelsea: +1400
Tottenham: +6600
Arsenal: +6600
Leicester: +10000
Wolves: +10000
Everton: +15000
Leeds United: +25000
Newcastle United: +25000
Sheffield United: +50000
West Ham United: +50000
Crystal Palace: +50000
Southampton: +50000
Brighton: +75000
Burnley: +75000
West Brom: +100000
Aston Villa: +100000
Fulham: +100000

Barcelona, Messi arrange meeting; star believes he’s ‘no longer part of squad’

Lionel Messi news
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-Wright
Aug 31, 2020
Lionel Messi news keeps on coming thick and fast and the latest is that his dad (and agent) Jorge Messi will meet with Barcelona this week as a pivotal meeting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu is planned for Wednesday.

[ MORE: La Liga schedule ]

Last week Messi, 33, told Barcelona that he wants to leave after 19 years at the club. Messi failed to turn up for Barcelona preseason training and is said to not believe he is part of Ronald Koeman’s squad.

That Lionel Messi news sent shockwaves around the soccer world, as he’s been linked with moves to Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan, Juventus and other European giants as well as possible move to MLS. On Sunday, La Liga released a statement saying that Messi’s $833 million release clause would have to be paid in full for him to leave Barcelona.

The two sides in this argument believe they both have the edge when it comes to the contract clause, as Messi reportedly has a clause in his contract where he can leave for free at the end of each season if he wants to, but Barcelona do not believe he has met the requirements to do that and want the huge release clause.

Here are more details from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports on Messi:

“Lionel Messi will not turn up for Barcelona training on Monday, with the forward no longer considering himself a part of Ronald Koeman’s squad. Messi’s father and representative Jorge is expected to meet with the Barcelona hierarchy, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, on Wednesday to discuss his son’s future. Sky Sports News has confirmed the 33-year-old has requested a meeting with senior figures at the club to resolve the impasse over his transfer request.”

It has also been reported that Messi’s failure to not turn up for training means he will be fined over $130,000 per day by Barcelona.

This is all getting very serious know and Messi’s future at Barcelona, and whether he has one, will surely become a lot clearer in the coming days.

Messi wants to move but Barcelona and their president Bartomeu are adamant he will not leave, unless it’s under their terms. This will get ugly and it will be interesting to see how this meeting goes on Wednesday as all eyes, and ears, will be on Messi and Bartomeu.