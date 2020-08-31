Premier League kit rankings are absolutely one of our favorite things to do each summer.
New kits have been dropped by plenty of Premier League clubs ahead of the new 2020-21 season, with fresh looks galore.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Some teams have kept it simple, while others have gone for something very different.
With big name kit suppliers arriving on new deals at clubs, there will be some very different looks for next season and beyond.
Check out our 2020-21 Premier League kit rankings from the shirts released, so far.
1 – Sheffield United: Absolutely stunning design. Simple and striking at the same time. Love it. The away kit is a beauty too.
Passionate in our pursuit.
Our new home kit for 20/21. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9SrrgbA8Gg
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 3, 2020
Dynamic in our game. ⚡️@adidasfootball x #ReadyForSport. pic.twitter.com/bcrvpLJgW4
— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 10, 2020
2 – Southampton: Classy retro kits to celebrate their 135th anniversary, as Saints return to their original look.
Away day 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 🔥
Get set for the 2020/21 campaign and pre-order now: https://t.co/IZB1J4NW9J pic.twitter.com/J33jbRHqqT
— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 4, 2020
3 – Aston Villa: Clean, sharp look and you can’t go wrong with claret and blue. Love the larger badge too. The away kit is sharp too.
𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 @JMcGinn7 in our 🆕 @Kappa_UK home kit! 🤩#AVFC pic.twitter.com/LKmqsJQgVz
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 2, 2020
Aston Villa. 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬. 20/21. ⚫#AVFC @Kappa_UK @CazooUK pic.twitter.com/fYh3M4XfpQ
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 21, 2020
4 – Arsenal: Loving the retro vibes and yet another fine Arsenal home kit. The away kit is, well, out there. But it’s a grower.
The Arsenal. Home. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/cfJ5QrSbgZ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2020
Steeped in history. Focused on the future.
Get #ReadyForSport with the new away kit from adidas x The Arsenal
Exclusively available in-store and online now 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2020
5 – Brighton: Gone for an all blue number with white pinstripes. This is very good and a big chance from the bigger blue and white stripes. Retro, again. The yellow away kit is very, very good too.
🤩 Introducing your 2020/21 home kit 🤩
💙 Inspired by ’83.
#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ | #FineMargins pic.twitter.com/q4eoyyjlnZ
— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 26, 2020
Amazing to be back at the Amex with our fans! 😍🔵⚪ @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/IZ6YUmLTW9
— Leandro Trossard (@LTrossard) August 29, 2020
6 – Tottenham Hotspur: Very sleek look and Spurs have kit it simple. Like the away kit, a lot.
The N17 look 👊@nikefootball ⚪️ #RaiseYourDare pic.twitter.com/0UtnUNfz0l
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 30, 2020
New threads for away days 🔥@nikefootball ⚪️ #RaiseYourDare pic.twitter.com/RYcqwzqDE7
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 30, 2020
7 – Manchester United: Nice little design throughout the kit which adds something extra.
Our new @adidasfootball home shirt in 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 ❤️
Available now: https://t.co/k90iAkt4zU#MUFC x #ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/NtDrTx0Kw6
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020
🗣 An away following like no other needs an @adidasfootball shirt to be proud of.
Available now: https://t.co/YY5agDFmn6#MUFC x #ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/ogXrJgT9jU
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2020
8 – Liverpool: New Nike kits for the first time in history. The teal trim looks smart. Kept it simple and safe.
THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. 🙌
Our new 2020/21 @NikeFootball home kit 🔴 #TellUsNever
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 1, 2020
It’s arrived.
Introducing our @nikefootball away kit for the 20/21 season 👌#TellUsNever
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 13, 2020
9 – Wolves: Another team which has gone for the retro look for the home jersey and it works. The away kit, not so much.
Presenting our new @adidasfootball home kit for 2020/21…#ReadyForRelight
Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/L0OxSf05C5 pic.twitter.com/YuZHbb3mM6
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 28, 2020
🆕 Our 2020/21 away kit is available to pre-order.@adidasfootball #ReadyToChallenge
Shop now 👉 https://t.co/TVrByYd7Ap pic.twitter.com/yidx3oADpR
— Wolves (@Wolves) August 28, 2020
10 – Man City: A little too much going on with the home and away kits for some, but a sleek look and adventurous from Puma.
🔙 to the City
Shop now: https://t.co/TenzWorieK
🏙 #ThisIsOurCity pic.twitter.com/R0P0SK1ZFM
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 16, 2020
Taking the City with us 🏙
Our new @pumafootball 2020/21 away kit.
SHOP NOW: https://t.co/4RszdMTNYm
🔵 #ThisIsOurCity pic.twitter.com/RbDus21cOG
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 3, 2020
11 – Burnley: Another shirt with a retro vibe and the collar is pretty cool. Another twist on claret and blue. Sponsor is massive, though.
#100YEARHEROES | Our home kit for the 20/21 season takes inspiration from the kit worn by one of the greatest squad of players in the club’s history.
READ MORE ➡️ https://t.co/Lxsc9tfmOq pic.twitter.com/KZHB8U9xIR
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 14, 2020
📽️ 👕 pic.twitter.com/CrLkx4tzQY
— Umbro UK (@UmbroUK) August 14, 2020
12 – Everton: Hummel are underrated and the home kit has a nice retro look to it, and a return to the yellow away jersey is nostalgic too.
🆕 | Introducing our 2020/21 home kit with @hummel1923! #MoreThanEleven
— Everton (@Everton) July 3, 2020
💛 #MoreThanEleven 💙
Our 2020/21 away kit with @hummel1923 is here and on sale 𝗻𝗼𝘄! 😍
🛒 https://t.co/vE4iHq4t0P pic.twitter.com/rMM2aWdw7G
— Everton (@Everton) August 7, 2020
💚 | Our new @hummel1923 third kit for the 2020/21 season – which was launched by @EITC’s disability footballers – has received widespread praise, with its popularity underlined by successful opening-day sales.#MoreThanEleven @Fanatics
— Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2020
13 – West Ham: The Hammers are celebrating their 125th anniversary in style. Very nice. Classic look with a massive badge. Maybe a bit too plain?
Our 2020/21 Home kit is now available in official club stores. Reply with a picture of you in your new kit and you could be on the big screen ahead of Friday's match! 📸
Haven't got yours yet? Check out the West Ham Selfie filters on our app to see it virtually 📱 Download ⬇️
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 15, 2020
Introducing our new 2020/21 Away Kit… ⚒ #125Together pic.twitter.com/Juqmmm27V9
— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 17, 2020
14 – Chelsea: The new sponsor logo and the size of it has been ridiculed and it does ruin the very snazzy looking kits.
Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 home kit, and shirt partner @ThreeUK! The herringbone-knit pattern is inspired by the traditional craft of London tailoring.
Available 09.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/sFGBmjcbJP
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2020
Introducing our new @nikefootball 20/21 away kit. Inspired by a classic tailored aesthetic but filtered through a modern street lens and colour palette.
Available 30.07.20 #ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/BgcUKZMm5d
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020
15 – Similar look for Leicester and this is a nice design. Big fan of the sleeves.
Introducing our 2020/21 @adidasfootball home shirt to be worn for cup and European competitions 🔵
#ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/h6RTWRPMUb
— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 27, 2020
Introducing our new @adidasfootball away kits for the 2020/21 season! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QecQUhbgTo
— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 26, 2020
16 – West Brom: The barcode stripes are slightly jarring but the colors, badge and design are good.
A closer look at our #NewStripes for the 2020/21 @premierleague season.
Available here ➡️ https://t.co/FwjY1UwUjt 🔵⚪️@pumafootball | #WBA pic.twitter.com/kBRYqBNEbN
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 23, 2020
So @MatheusPereira has his #NewStripes for the @premierleague 💚💛
Now it's time to get yours. Order our brand new @pumafootball away kit online ➡️ https://t.co/2BOuUPtwEt.#OfficiallyOurs | #WBA pic.twitter.com/L9kLFmJecu
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 17, 2020
17 – Leeds United: A classic look. Could have been more adventurous, but the sponsor just doesn’t look great.
A New Journey Begins.
On sale from 8am@adidasfootball #ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/GCfshQm5bK
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 19, 2020
18 – Newcastle United: Does what it says on the tin. Black and white stripes, and that’s it.
⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️#NUFC pic.twitter.com/SqL35iXvcK
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 23, 2020
19 – Crystal Palace: Oh, no. These are just not what I expected. Why move away from the sash? What’s the deal with the central stripe?
South London & Proud.
🥁 Introducing our kit for the 20/21 season. #CPFC
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 7, 2020