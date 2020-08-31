The new Manchester United schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ]

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Manchester United schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full Manchester United schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester United schedule: How to watch Manchester United schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

12:30pm ET: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Manchester United

Saturday 3 October

Manchester United v Tottenham

Saturday 17 October

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Saturday 24 October

Manchester United v Chelsea

Saturday 31 October

Manchester United v Arsenal

Saturday 7 November

Everton v Manchester United

Saturday 21 November

Manchester United v West Brom

Saturday 28 November

Southampton v Manchester United

Saturday 5 December

West Ham v Manchester United

Saturday 12 December

Manchester United v Man City

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Manchester United

Saturday 19 December

Manchester United v Leeds United

Saturday 26 December

Leicester City v Manchester United

Monday 28 December

Manchester United v Wolves

Saturday 2 January

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Tuesday 12 January

2:45pm ET: Fulham v Manchester United

Saturday 16 January

Liverpool v Manchester United

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Manchester United

Tuesday 2 February

3pm ET: Manchester United v Southampton

Saturday 6 February

Manchester United v Everton

Saturday 13 February

West Brom v Manchester United

Saturday 20 February

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Manchester United

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Manchester United

Saturday 13 March

Manchester United v West Ham

Saturday 20 March

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Saturday 3 April

Manchester United v Brighton

Saturday 10 April

Spurs v Manchester United

Saturday 17 April

Manchester United v Burnley

Saturday 24 April

Leeds United v Manchester United

Saturday 1 May

Manchester United v Liverpool

Saturday 8 May

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Tuesday 11 May

3pm ET: Manchester United v Leicester City

Saturday 15 May

Manchester United v Fulham

Sunday 23 May

Wolves v Manchester United

Follow @JPW_NBCSports