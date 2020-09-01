The new Arsenal schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Are you ready?
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Arsenal schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Arsenal schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Arsenal schedule: How to watch Arsenal in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 12 September
7:30am ET: Fulham v Arsenal
Sunday 20 September
9am ET: Arsenal v West Ham
Saturday 26 September
Liverpool v Arsenal
Saturday 3 October
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Saturday 17 October
Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 24 October
Arsenal v Leicester City
Saturday 31 October
Man United v Arsenal
Saturday 7 November
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Saturday 21 November
Leeds United v Arsenal
Saturday 28 November
Arsenal v Wolves
Saturday 5 December
Spurs v Arsenal
Saturday 12 December
Arsenal v Burnley
Tuesday 15 December
2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
Saturday 19 December
Everton v Arsenal
Saturday 26 December
Arsenal v Chelsea
Monday 28 December
Brighton v Arsenal
Saturday 2 January
West Brom v Arsenal
Tuesday 12 January
2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Saturday 16 January
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Wednesday 27 January
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
Saturday 30 January
Arsenal v Man Utd
Tuesday 2 February
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday 6 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Saturday 13 February
Arsenal v Leeds United
Saturday 20 February
Arsenal v Man City
Saturday 27 February
Leicester City v Arsenal
Saturday 6 March
Burnley v Arsenal
Saturday 13 March
Arsenal v Spurs
Saturday 20 March
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3 April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Saturday 10 April
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Saturday 17 April
Arsenal v Fulham
Saturday 24 April
Arsenal v Everton
Saturday 1 May
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Saturday 8 May
Arsenal v West Brom
Wednesday 12 May
2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
Saturday 15 May
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Sunday 23 May
Arsenal v Brighton