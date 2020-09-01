Arsenal signs Gabriel from Lille for reported $31M price tag

“We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”
The defender scored two goals in 52 appearances with Lille, averaging 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 clearances, and .9 interceptions in Ligue 1 play last season while passing at 82 percent.
Arsenal says Gabriel will wear No. 6. If he has an Arsenal career anything like the club’s last Ligue 1 import to wear No. 6, Laurent Koscielny, the Gunners will be very happy.
This, of course, would be a very big deal, but has a major conditional; Barcelona is expecting the full cost of Messi’s massive release clause, a fee that could take CFG’s Messi outlay to well over $1.5 billion.
Messi, even at 33, remains the most effective attacking footballer in the world. Advanced stats site WhoScored.com has a pretty handy tool that details the performances of players across the Top Five leagues in Europe.
During the 2019-20 season, Messi was again the No. 1 player in the world by a landslide. His 25 goals and 21 assists in La Liga play helped him account for an 8.71 player rating, .58 higher than runner-up Robert Lewandowski, .74 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne, and nearly a full point better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth-place mark.
And how would he do in MLS at 36? Barring a major injury, he’ll still be a massive force. David Villa had 14 goals and 5 assists in 23 MLS matches after his 36th birthday, while at a similar age Thierry Henry had 10 goals and 12 assists in 2014.
Messi to MLS. Who would’ve thought?
Lionel Messi is said to have chosen #ManCity over other European suitors because of an ambition to play in the Premier League and a calculation that the best opportunity to win the #UCL and Ballon d'Or comes from reuniting with Pep Guardiola.
Starting off in west London, N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is something which has been swirling around for a few weeks now. Kante, 29, had an injury-hit season under Frank Lampard in 2019-20 and wasn’t quite as impactful as usual.
The latest report, from the Daily Express, says that Kante’s price tag is $107 million. With Chelsea spending big on Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and closing in on a deal for Kai Havertz, losing Kante would be a big blow in Lampard’s rebuild of the Blues. Whenever he was missing, Chelsea missed his influence as he plugged the gaps which kept appearing. That said, Kante is 29 and maybe now is the time to cash in?
He is clearly valued by Lampard as he was handed the captain’s armband for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in early August and for the friendly against Brighton on Aug. 29.
Kante is critical to the defensive unit that Chelsea have and even though they were extremely poor defensively last season, imagine how worse that would have been had Kante not been around, when he was fit, to put our fires in front of the defense?
That said, Kante is now a veteran player on this Chelsea team compared to the players around him and it seems like Lampard’s attack-minded 4-3-3 system may not suit his talents well. He was imperious under current Inter boss Antonio Conte when he led the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the French midfielder may fancy playing in a team which better suits his strengths.
Kante to Inter would make sense for the player and Inter, but not for Chelsea. If they are serious about closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool above them, Kante has to remain as the man who is trying to hold it together defensively. If Chelsea need to balance the books, they may look to sell and then look to Kovacic and Jorginho, and they could then spend even more money to bring in Declan Rice who is eight years younger than Kante.
Heading from west London to north London, Josh King to Tottenham and Callum Wilson to Tottenham reports are livening up.
According to a report from talkSPORT in the UK, Tottenham are in talks to sign King and are also interested in signing Wilson. Both players are key members of the Bournemouth side who were relegated from the Premier League and if the Cherries want an instant return to the top-flight, they surely have to keep hold of their star strikers.
Per the report King’s agent has arrived for talks with Spurs, as the 28-year-old has often been linked with a move away from Bournemouth and was a target for his former club Man United in January before ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said he wasn’t available for a transfer.
King would provide a back-up option for Kane and could also start out wide, but so too could Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, so it seems like a strange one. Spurs need defensive additions but I suppose a striker to take the burden off Kane, especially in the Europa League, would make sense.
As for Wilson, he is likely to be more expensive than King and with funds tight at Tottenham, it’s hard to see them making a move for the England international. Wilson’s goals dried up last season after a fast start and that was one of the main reasons Bournemouth ended up being relegated. Plenty of other Premier League clubs have also been interested in Wilson, 28, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham just a few of the teams linked with a move for him.
There’s no doubt he can finish and score goals in free-flowing attacking teams in the Premier League but, like King, he’d only be a back up option for Kane. Neither of these reports make a lot of sense, but King to Tottenham makes more sense.
Ranking Premier League youngsters is tough. I wanted to start by saying that.
Some struggle for minutes at big clubs and their form comes and goes, others are extremely talented and play regularly for midtable teams so we don’t watch them as often, while a handful are just absolute superstars who are already known across the globe.
With that in mind, and ahead of the 2020-21 season kicking off on September 12, now seemed like a good time to rank the top young talents you need to watch closely this season.
The concept here is very simple: who are the best players in the Premier League aged under 23?
If they are 22, they’re eligible. If they’re 23 years old, sorry, you should be well on your way to being a superstar by now so you’re in with the big boys. Sounds harsh, but it’s true. Sorry, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Joe Gomez and Richarlison, you’ve just missed out after reaching the ripe old age of 23 in recent months.
Below is the top 20 ranking Premier League youngsters aged 22 or under, which I’m 100 percent certain you will all agree on. That’s how these things work, right!?
Ranking Premier League youngsters: 22 years old or younger
1. Marcus Rashford (Age: 22. Club: Manchester United) – Scores goals, amazing skill/speed. Consistently brilliant.
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Age: 21. Club: Liverpool) – So close to first. Gamechanger from right back.
3. Christian Pulisic (Age: 21. Club: Chelsea) – USMNT star who surged in second half of his debut PL season.
4. Mason Greenwood (Age: 18. Club: Manchester United) – Another who burst onto the scene late in 2020-21. Unreal finisher.
5. Phil Foden (Age: 20. Club: Manchester City) – Ready to take over from David Silva and his silky skills will lead England.
6. Bukayo Saka (Age: 18. Club: Arsenal) – Wonderful talent. A winger who excelled at left back, still a little raw, but very impactful.
7. Declan Rice (Age: 21. Club: West Ham) – Seems like a wise old head now. Dominant as holding midfielder. Can play CB too.
8. Ferran Torres (Age: 20. Club: Manchester City) – Winger is new to PL but has lit it up in Spain at Valencia. Huge potential.
9. Mason Mount (Age: 21. Club: Chelsea) – Not everyone’s cup of tea, but key in securing a top four finish. Underrated.
10. Dwight McNeil (Age: 20. Club: Burnley) – Amazing deliveries from left wing and drifted inside effortlessly in breakout season.
11. Billy Gilmour (Age: 19. Club: Chelsea) – “Scottish Iniesta” is slight but skillfull. Slotted in seamlessly in CM.
12. Steven Bergwijn (Age: 22. Club: Tottenham) – Scored some big goals and is learning the ropes in England. Direct running is scary.
13. Gabriel Martinelli (Age: 19. Club: Arsenal) – So unlucky with a big injury. A real poacher who leads the line. Complete striker.
14. Tammy Abraham (Age: 22. Club: Chelsea) – Started season on fire, then cooled down. Otherwise, he’d be higher up this list.
15. Eddie Nketiah (Age: 21. Club: Arsenal) – Came back from loan and took his chance. Kept Lacaztte out of the team. Poacher.
16. Reece James (Age: 20. Club: Chelsea) – Bulldozes his way up the right flank. Still so young but so mature.
17. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Age: 22. Club: Manchester United) – Has added quality going forward to his supreme defensive game at RB.
18. Aaron Ramsdale (Age: 22. Club: Sheffield United) – Did all he could to keep Bournemouth up, and will be key for the Blades. Solid.
19. Curtis Jones (Age: 19. Club: Liverpool) – Knocking on the door at Anfield and always impresses when he gets a chance. Big season.
20. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Age: 19. Club: Chelsea) – Injuries knocked him back last season, but the winger has huge potential.
Honorable mention: Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eric Garcia, Brandon Williams, Neco Williams, Ebere Eze, Will Smallbone, Aaron Connolly, Harvey Elliott, Sepp van den Berg, Fikayo Tomori, Mohammed Salisu, Anthony Gordon.