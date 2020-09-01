City Football Group offering Messi five-year, $830M package

The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Can the league’s statistical darlings convert their chances and reclaim the Premier League title?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ]

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

Wolves v Man City

Sunday 27 September

11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City

Saturday 3 October

Leeds United v Man City

Saturday 17 October

Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 24 October

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United v Man City

Saturday 7 November

Man City v Liverpool

Saturday 21 November

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 28 November

Man City v Burnley

Saturday 5 December

Man City v Fulham

Saturday 12 December

Man Utd v Man City

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Southampton v Man City

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle United

Monday 28 December

Everton v Man City

Saturday 2 January

Chelsea v Man City

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Man City v Crystal Palace

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Saturday 30 January

Man City v Sheffield United

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City

Saturday 6 February

Liverpool v Man City

Saturday 13 February

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City

Saturday 27 February

Man City v West Ham

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Man Utd

Saturday 13 March

Fulham v Man City

Saturday 20 March

Man City v Wolves

Saturday 3 April

Leicester City v Man City

Saturday 10 April

Man City v Leeds United

Saturday 17 April

Aston Villa v Man City

Saturday 24 April

Man City v Southampton

Saturday 1 May

Crystal Palace v Man City

Saturday 8 May

Man City v Chelsea

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Sunday 23 May

Man City v Everton

Follow @NicholasMendola