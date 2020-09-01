In the latest transfer news N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is picking up steam, while Josh King and Callum Wilson have both been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Starting off in west London, N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is something which has been swirling around for a few weeks now. Kante, 29, had an injury-hit season under Frank Lampard in 2019-20 and wasn’t quite as impactful as usual.

The latest report, from the Daily Express, says that Kante’s price tag is $107 million. With Chelsea spending big on Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and closing in on a deal for Kai Havertz, losing Kante would be a big blow in Lampard’s rebuild of the Blues. Whenever he was missing, Chelsea missed his influence as he plugged the gaps which kept appearing. That said, Kante is 29 and maybe now is the time to cash in?

He is clearly valued by Lampard as he was handed the captain’s armband for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in early August and for the friendly against Brighton on Aug. 29.

Kante is critical to the defensive unit that Chelsea have and even though they were extremely poor defensively last season, imagine how worse that would have been had Kante not been around, when he was fit, to put our fires in front of the defense?

That said, Kante is now a veteran player on this Chelsea team compared to the players around him and it seems like Lampard’s attack-minded 4-3-3 system may not suit his talents well. He was imperious under current Inter boss Antonio Conte when he led the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the French midfielder may fancy playing in a team which better suits his strengths.

Kante to Inter would make sense for the player and Inter, but not for Chelsea. If they are serious about closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool above them, Kante has to remain as the man who is trying to hold it together defensively. If Chelsea need to balance the books, they may look to sell and then look to Kovacic and Jorginho, and they could then spend even more money to bring in Declan Rice who is eight years younger than Kante.

Heading from west London to north London, Josh King to Tottenham and Callum Wilson to Tottenham reports are livening up.

According to a report from talkSPORT in the UK, Tottenham are in talks to sign King and are also interested in signing Wilson. Both players are key members of the Bournemouth side who were relegated from the Premier League and if the Cherries want an instant return to the top-flight, they surely have to keep hold of their star strikers.

Per the report King’s agent has arrived for talks with Spurs, as the 28-year-old has often been linked with a move away from Bournemouth and was a target for his former club Man United in January before ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said he wasn’t available for a transfer.

King would provide a back-up option for Kane and could also start out wide, but so too could Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, so it seems like a strange one. Spurs need defensive additions but I suppose a striker to take the burden off Kane, especially in the Europa League, would make sense.

As for Wilson, he is likely to be more expensive than King and with funds tight at Tottenham, it’s hard to see them making a move for the England international. Wilson’s goals dried up last season after a fast start and that was one of the main reasons Bournemouth ended up being relegated. Plenty of other Premier League clubs have also been interested in Wilson, 28, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham just a few of the teams linked with a move for him.

There’s no doubt he can finish and score goals in free-flowing attacking teams in the Premier League but, like King, he’d only be a back up option for Kane. Neither of these reports make a lot of sense, but King to Tottenham makes more sense.

