Manchester City schedule
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Manchester City schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Can the league’s statistical darlings convert their chances and reclaim the Premier League title?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

Wolves v Man City

Sunday 27 September

11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City

Saturday 3 October

Leeds United v Man City

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, then with Athletic Bilbao, and Pep Guardiola (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 17 October

Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 24 October

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United v Man City

Saturday 7 November

Man City v Liverpool

Saturday 21 November

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 28 November

Man City v Burnley

Saturday 5 December

Man City v Fulham

Saturday 12 December

Man Utd v Man City

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Southampton v Man City

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle United

Monday 28 December

Everton v Man City

Saturday 2 January

Chelsea v Man City

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Man City v Crystal Palace

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Saturday 30 January

Man City v Sheffield United

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City

Saturday 6 February

Liverpool v Man City

Saturday 13 February

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City

Guardiola Arsenal
(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 27 February

Man City v West Ham

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Man Utd

Saturday 13 March

Fulham v Man City

Saturday 20 March

Man City v Wolves

Saturday 3 April

Leicester City v Man City

Saturday 10 April

Man City v Leeds United

Saturday 17 April

Aston Villa v Man City

Saturday 24 April

Man City v Southampton

Saturday 1 May

Crystal Palace v Man City

Saturday 8 May

Man City v Chelsea

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Sunday 23 May

Man City v Everton

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

City Football Group offering Messi five-year, $830M package

Messi to MLS
Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Lionel Messi will reportedly make more than $830 million in City Football Group bucks if he ends up with Manchester City, then New York City FC as the Messi to MLS rumors may just be true.

That’s not counting the reported stake in City Football Group.

The Daily Record’s Duncan Castles says Messi has agreed to spend three seasons with Man City in the Premier League before moving to Major League Soccer for the final two years of his deal.

This, of course, would be a very big deal, but has a major conditional; Barcelona is expecting the full cost of Messi’s massive release clause, a fee that could take CFG’s Messi outlay to well over $1.5 billion.

Messi, even at 33, remains the most effective attacking footballer in the world. Advanced stats site WhoScored.com has a pretty handy tool that details the performances of players across the Top Five leagues in Europe.

During the 2019-20 season, Messi was again the No. 1 player in the world by a landslide. His 25 goals and 21 assists in La Liga play helped him account for an 8.71 player rating, .58 higher than runner-up Robert Lewandowski, .74 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne, and nearly a full point better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth-place mark.

And how would he do in MLS at 36? Barring a major injury, he’ll still be a massive force. David Villa had 14 goals and 5 assists in 23 MLS matches after his 36th birthday, while at a similar age Thierry Henry had 10 goals and 12 assists in 2014.

Messi to MLS. Who would’ve thought?

 

Arsenal signs Gabriel from Lille for reported $31M price tag

Arsenal signs Gabriel
Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Arsenal announced the capture of Brazilian center back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille on a “long-term deal,” with the BBC putting the transfer fee at around $31 million.

Gabriel, 22, moved from Brazil to France in 2016 and was loaned by Lille to Dinamo Zagreb and Troyes before establishing himself as a first-teamer.

He’s the total package — a physical and fast defender with technical gifts and a wide range of passing abilities.

First popping into the rumor mill as an Everton target, his suitors grew to include Chelsea, Manchester United, and — of course — Arsenal.

Here’s Mikel Arteta via Arsenal.com:

“We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”

The defender scored two goals in 52 appearances with Lille, averaging 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 clearances, and .9 interceptions in Ligue 1 play last season while passing at 82 percent.

Arsenal says Gabriel will wear No. 6. If he has an Arsenal career anything like the club’s last Ligue 1 import to wear No. 6, Laurent Koscielny, the Gunners will be very happy.

Let’s use WhoScored.com’s Player Comparison tool to take a look at four of the Gunners’ center back options this season, including veteran David Luiz.

You can see that new boys William Saliba and Gabriel were both tougher tacklers, at least in their Ligue 1 days, than Luiz and Pablo Mari.

Gabriel’s defensive numbers and his offensive and passing stats (not shown) compare well with fellow Brazilian back Luiz, as he’s shown a penchant for completing the long ball.

Arsenal signs Gabriel
https://www.whoscored.com/PlayerComparison

Sepp Blatter questioned in FIFA investigation in Switzerland

Sepp Blatter
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
BERN, Switzerland (AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president Michel Platini.

Sepp Blatter was quizzed about suspected criminal mismanagement at FIFA one day after Platini spent about three hours at the offices of Switzerland’s federal prosecutors.

The 84-year-old Blatter waved as he arrived in Bern with his lawyer, Lorenz Erni.

A criminal proceeding has been open against Blatter since the allegation was revealed in September 2015, though it was extended to Platini only three months ago.

Blatter has also been a suspect since May in a second allegation linked to $1 million of FIFA money gifted in 2010 into the control of now-disgraced Caribbean soccer leader Jack Warner.

Blatter has long denied wrongdoing during his 18-year FIFA presidency. His term ended following American and Swiss investigations of corruption in international soccer.

Platini was favored to succeed his former mentor in a February 2016 election until the $2 million allegation ended his campaign.

Blatter instructed FIFA to pay Platini after the French soccer great asked for deferred salary from a decade earlier. Platini had been an advisor in Blatter’s first presidential term from 1998-2002.

The FIFA ethics committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled there was no valid verbal or written contract to pay the money.

Both men were banned from working in soccer by the FIFA ethics committee and removed from office. Blatter’s six-year ban expires next October.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer news: Kante to Inter Milan; King, Wilson to Tottenham

Kante to Inter
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 1, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
In the latest transfer news N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is picking up steam, while Josh King and Callum Wilson have both been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Starting off in west London, N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is something which has been swirling around for a few weeks now. Kante, 29, had an injury-hit season under Frank Lampard in 2019-20 and wasn’t quite as impactful as usual.

The latest report, from the Daily Express, says that Kante’s price tag is $107 million. With Chelsea spending big on Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and closing in on a deal for Kai Havertz, losing Kante would be a big blow in Lampard’s rebuild of the Blues. Whenever he was missing, Chelsea missed his influence as he plugged the gaps which kept appearing. That said, Kante is 29 and maybe now is the time to cash in?

He is clearly valued by Lampard as he was handed the captain’s armband for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in early August and for the friendly against Brighton on Aug. 29.

Kante is critical to the defensive unit that Chelsea have and even though they were extremely poor defensively last season, imagine how worse that would have been had Kante not been around, when he was fit, to put our fires in front of the defense?

That said, Kante is now a veteran player on this Chelsea team compared to the players around him and it seems like Lampard’s attack-minded 4-3-3 system may not suit his talents well. He was imperious under current Inter boss Antonio Conte when he led the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the French midfielder may fancy playing in a team which better suits his strengths.

Kante to Inter would make sense for the player and Inter, but not for Chelsea. If they are serious about closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool above them, Kante has to remain as the man who is trying to hold it together defensively. If Chelsea need to balance the books, they may look to sell and then look to Kovacic and Jorginho, and they could then spend even more money to bring in Declan Rice who is eight years younger than Kante.

King to Tottenham, Wilson to Tottenham
Getty Images

Heading from west London to north London, Josh King to Tottenham and Callum Wilson to Tottenham reports are livening up.

According to a report from talkSPORT in the UK, Tottenham are in talks to sign King and are also interested in signing Wilson. Both players are key members of the Bournemouth side who were relegated from the Premier League and if the Cherries want an instant return to the top-flight, they surely have to keep hold of their star strikers.

Per the report King’s agent has arrived for talks with Spurs, as the 28-year-old has often been linked with a move away from Bournemouth and was a target for his former club Man United in January before ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said he wasn’t available for a transfer.

King would provide a back-up option for Kane and could also start out wide, but so too could Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, so it seems like a strange one. Spurs need defensive additions but I suppose a striker to take the burden off Kane, especially in the Europa League, would make sense.

As for Wilson, he is likely to be more expensive than King and with funds tight at Tottenham, it’s hard to see them making a move for the England international. Wilson’s goals dried up last season after a fast start and that was one of the main reasons Bournemouth ended up being relegated. Plenty of other Premier League clubs have also been interested in Wilson, 28, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham just a few of the teams linked with a move for him.

There’s no doubt he can finish and score goals in free-flowing attacking teams in the Premier League but, like King, he’d only be a back up option for Kane. Neither of these reports make a lot of sense, but King to Tottenham makes more sense.