Manchester City schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Can the league’s statistical darlings convert their chances and reclaim the Premier League title?
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 13 September
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Saturday 19 September
Wolves v Man City
Sunday 27 September
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City
Saturday 3 October
Leeds United v Man City
Saturday 17 October
Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 24 October
West Ham v Man City
Saturday 31 October
Sheffield United v Man City
Saturday 7 November
Man City v Liverpool
Saturday 21 November
Spurs v Man City
Saturday 28 November
Man City v Burnley
Saturday 5 December
Man City v Fulham
Saturday 12 December
Man Utd v Man City
Wednesday 16 December
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19 December
Southampton v Man City
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle United
Monday 28 December
Everton v Man City
Saturday 2 January
Chelsea v Man City
Wednesday 13 January*
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
Saturday 16 January
Man City v Crystal Palace
Tuesday 26 January
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City
Saturday 30 January
Man City v Sheffield United
Tuesday 2 February
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
Saturday 6 February
Liverpool v Man City
Saturday 13 February
Man City v Spurs
Saturday 20 February
Arsenal v Man City
Saturday 27 February
Man City v West Ham
Saturday 6 March
Man City v Man Utd
Saturday 13 March
Fulham v Man City
Saturday 20 March
Man City v Wolves
Saturday 3 April
Leicester City v Man City
Saturday 10 April
Man City v Leeds United
Saturday 17 April
Aston Villa v Man City
Saturday 24 April
Man City v Southampton
Saturday 1 May
Crystal Palace v Man City
Saturday 8 May
Man City v Chelsea
Wednesday 12 May
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
Saturday 15 May
Brighton v Man City
Sunday 23 May
Man City v Everton