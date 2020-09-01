Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ranking Premier League youngsters is tough. I wanted to start by saying that.

Some struggle for minutes at big clubs and their form comes and goes, others are extremely talented and play regularly for midtable teams so we don’t watch them as often, while a handful are just absolute superstars who are already known across the globe.

With that in mind, and ahead of the 2020-21 season kicking off on September 12, now seemed like a good time to rank the top young talents you need to watch closely this season.

The concept here is very simple: who are the best players in the Premier League aged under 23?

If they are 22, they’re eligible. If they’re 23 years old, sorry, you should be well on your way to being a superstar by now so you’re in with the big boys. Sounds harsh, but it’s true. Sorry, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Joe Gomez and Richarlison, you’ve just missed out after reaching the ripe old age of 23 in recent months.

Below is the top 20 ranking Premier League youngsters aged 22 or under, which I’m 100 percent certain you will all agree on. That’s how these things work, right!?

Ranking Premier League youngsters: 22 years old or younger

1. Marcus Rashford (Age: 22. Club: Manchester United) – Scores goals, amazing skill/speed. Consistently brilliant.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Age: 21. Club: Liverpool) – So close to first. Gamechanger from right back.

3. Christian Pulisic (Age: 21. Club: Chelsea) – USMNT star who surged in second half of his debut PL season.

4. Mason Greenwood (Age: 18. Club: Manchester United) – Another who burst onto the scene late in 2020-21. Unreal finisher.

5. Phil Foden (Age: 20. Club: Manchester City) – Ready to take over from David Silva and his silky skills will lead England.

6. Bukayo Saka (Age: 18. Club: Arsenal) – Wonderful talent. A winger who excelled at left back, still a little raw, but very impactful.

7. Declan Rice (Age: 21. Club: West Ham) – Seems like a wise old head now. Dominant as holding midfielder. Can play CB too.

8. Ferran Torres (Age: 20. Club: Manchester City) – Winger is new to PL but has lit it up in Spain at Valencia. Huge potential.

9. Mason Mount (Age: 21. Club: Chelsea) – Not everyone’s cup of tea, but key in securing a top four finish. Underrated.

10. Dwight McNeil (Age: 20. Club: Burnley) – Amazing deliveries from left wing and drifted inside effortlessly in breakout season.

11. Billy Gilmour (Age: 19. Club: Chelsea) – “Scottish Iniesta” is slight but skillfull. Slotted in seamlessly in CM.

12. Steven Bergwijn (Age: 22. Club: Tottenham) – Scored some big goals and is learning the ropes in England. Direct running is scary.

13. Gabriel Martinelli (Age: 19. Club: Arsenal) – So unlucky with a big injury. A real poacher who leads the line. Complete striker.

14. Tammy Abraham (Age: 22. Club: Chelsea) – Started season on fire, then cooled down. Otherwise, he’d be higher up this list.

15. Eddie Nketiah (Age: 21. Club: Arsenal) – Came back from loan and took his chance. Kept Lacaztte out of the team. Poacher.

16. Reece James (Age: 20. Club: Chelsea) – Bulldozes his way up the right flank. Still so young but so mature.

17. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Age: 22. Club: Manchester United) – Has added quality going forward to his supreme defensive game at RB.

18. Aaron Ramsdale (Age: 22. Club: Sheffield United) – Did all he could to keep Bournemouth up, and will be key for the Blades. Solid.

19. Curtis Jones (Age: 19. Club: Liverpool) – Knocking on the door at Anfield and always impresses when he gets a chance. Big season.

20. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Age: 19. Club: Chelsea) – Injuries knocked him back last season, but the winger has huge potential.

Honorable mention: Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eric Garcia, Brandon Williams, Neco Williams, Ebere Eze, Will Smallbone, Aaron Connolly, Harvey Elliott, Sepp van den Berg, Fikayo Tomori, Mohammed Salisu, Anthony Gordon.

