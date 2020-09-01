The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 13 September
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Saturday 19 September
Wolves v Man City
Sunday 27 September
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City
Saturday 3 October
Leeds United v Man City
Saturday 17 October
Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 24 October
West Ham v Man City
Saturday 31 October
Sheffield United v Man City
Saturday 7 November
Man City v Liverpool
Saturday 21 November
Spurs v Man City
Saturday 28 November
Man City v Burnley
Saturday 5 December
Man City v Fulham
Saturday 12 December
Man Utd v Man City
Wednesday 16 December
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19 December
Southampton v Man City
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle United
Monday 28 December
Everton v Man City
Saturday 2 January
Chelsea v Man City
Wednesday 13 January*
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
This, of course, would be a very big deal, but has a major conditional; Barcelona is expecting the full cost of Messi’s massive release clause, a fee that could take CFG’s Messi outlay to well over $1.5 billion.
Messi, even at 33, remains the most effective attacking footballer in the world. Advanced stats site WhoScored.com has a pretty handy tool that details the performances of players across the Top Five leagues in Europe.
During the 2019-20 season, Messi was again the No. 1 player in the world by a landslide. His 25 goals and 21 assists in La Liga play helped him account for an 8.71 player rating, .58 higher than runner-up Robert Lewandowski, .74 more than third-place Kevin De Bruyne, and nearly a full point better than Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth-place mark.
And how would he do in MLS at 36? Barring a major injury, he’ll still be a massive force. David Villa had 14 goals and 5 assists in 23 MLS matches after his 36th birthday, while at a similar age Thierry Henry had 10 goals and 12 assists in 2014.
Messi to MLS. Who would’ve thought?
Lionel Messi is said to have chosen #ManCity over other European suitors because of an ambition to play in the Premier League and a calculation that the best opportunity to win the #UCL and Ballon d'Or comes from reuniting with Pep Guardiola.
“We welcome Gabriel to Arsenal. He has many qualities which will make us stronger as a defensive unit and as a team. He has proved with Lille that he is a defender with many outstanding attributes and we are looking forward to watching him grow as an Arsenal player.”
The defender scored two goals in 52 appearances with Lille, averaging 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 clearances, and .9 interceptions in Ligue 1 play last season while passing at 82 percent.
Arsenal says Gabriel will wear No. 6. If he has an Arsenal career anything like the club’s last Ligue 1 import to wear No. 6, Laurent Koscielny, the Gunners will be very happy.
Starting off in west London, N’Golo Kante to Inter Milan is something which has been swirling around for a few weeks now. Kante, 29, had an injury-hit season under Frank Lampard in 2019-20 and wasn’t quite as impactful as usual.
The latest report, from the Daily Express, says that Kante’s price tag is $107 million. With Chelsea spending big on Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and closing in on a deal for Kai Havertz, losing Kante would be a big blow in Lampard’s rebuild of the Blues. Whenever he was missing, Chelsea missed his influence as he plugged the gaps which kept appearing. That said, Kante is 29 and maybe now is the time to cash in?
He is clearly valued by Lampard as he was handed the captain’s armband for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in early August and for the friendly against Brighton on Aug. 29.
Kante is critical to the defensive unit that Chelsea have and even though they were extremely poor defensively last season, imagine how worse that would have been had Kante not been around, when he was fit, to put our fires in front of the defense?
That said, Kante is now a veteran player on this Chelsea team compared to the players around him and it seems like Lampard’s attack-minded 4-3-3 system may not suit his talents well. He was imperious under current Inter boss Antonio Conte when he led the Blues to the 2016-17 Premier League title and the French midfielder may fancy playing in a team which better suits his strengths.
Kante to Inter would make sense for the player and Inter, but not for Chelsea. If they are serious about closing the gap to Man City and Liverpool above them, Kante has to remain as the man who is trying to hold it together defensively. If Chelsea need to balance the books, they may look to sell and then look to Kovacic and Jorginho, and they could then spend even more money to bring in Declan Rice who is eight years younger than Kante.
Heading from west London to north London, Josh King to Tottenham and Callum Wilson to Tottenham reports are livening up.
According to a report from talkSPORT in the UK, Tottenham are in talks to sign King and are also interested in signing Wilson. Both players are key members of the Bournemouth side who were relegated from the Premier League and if the Cherries want an instant return to the top-flight, they surely have to keep hold of their star strikers.
Per the report King’s agent has arrived for talks with Spurs, as the 28-year-old has often been linked with a move away from Bournemouth and was a target for his former club Man United in January before ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said he wasn’t available for a transfer.
King would provide a back-up option for Kane and could also start out wide, but so too could Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn, so it seems like a strange one. Spurs need defensive additions but I suppose a striker to take the burden off Kane, especially in the Europa League, would make sense.
As for Wilson, he is likely to be more expensive than King and with funds tight at Tottenham, it’s hard to see them making a move for the England international. Wilson’s goals dried up last season after a fast start and that was one of the main reasons Bournemouth ended up being relegated. Plenty of other Premier League clubs have also been interested in Wilson, 28, with Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham just a few of the teams linked with a move for him.
There’s no doubt he can finish and score goals in free-flowing attacking teams in the Premier League but, like King, he’d only be a back up option for Kane. Neither of these reports make a lot of sense, but King to Tottenham makes more sense.