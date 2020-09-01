Tottenham Hotspur schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

The new Tottenham Hotspur schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Will Jose Mourinho return the North Londoners to their top four form?
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Tottenham Hotspur schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Tottenham Hotspur schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Tottenham Hotspur schedule: How to watch Tottenham in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 13 September
11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton
Sunday 20 September
7am ET: Southampton v Spurs
Saturday 26 September
Spurs v Newcastle United
Saturday 3 October
Man Utd v Spurs
Saturday 17 October
Spurs v West Ham
Saturday 24 October
Burnley v Spurs
Saturday 31 October
Spurs v Brighton
Saturday 7 November
West Brom v Spurs
Saturday 21 November
Spurs v Man City
Saturday 28 November
Chelsea v Spurs
Saturday 5 December
Spurs v Arsenal
Saturday 12 December
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Wednesday 16 December
3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
Saturday 19 December
Spurs v Leicester City
Saturday 26 December
Wolves v Spurs
Monday 28 December
Spurs v Fulham
Saturday 2 January
Spurs v Leeds United
Tuesday 12 January*
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.
The German league begins its latest run on Sept. 18 with that Friday afternoon tilt between two mainstays of the Bundesliga.
The league runs through May 22, when Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will tangle in a potentially spicy final day match-up at the Westfalenstadion.
Below are all the rivalries from the Berlin derby to the Klassiker to the Revierderby, as one of the best leagues on earth returns to your radar.
Matchday 1
Bayern Munich v Schalke — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 18
Stuttgart v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Union Berlin v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Koln v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 19
RB Leipzig v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Sept. 20
Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sept. 20
Matchday 2
Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Arminia v Koln — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Mainz v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Schalke v Werder Bremen — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 26
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich — 9:30 am ET Sept. 27
Freiburg v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sept. 27
Matchday 3
Union Berlin v Mainz — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 2
Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Koln v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Werder Bremen v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
RB Leipzig v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 3
Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 4
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 4
Matchday 4
Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Augsburg v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hertha Berlin v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Freiburg v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Arminia v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Borussia Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Koln v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 18
Schalke v Union Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 18
Matchday 5
Stuttgart v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 23
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Union Berlin v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24 Borussia Dortmund v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 24
Wolfsburg v Arminia — 10:30 am ET Oct. 25
Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim — 1 pm ET Oct. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 26
Matchday 6
Schalke v Stuttgart — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 30
Augsburg v Mainz — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Arminia v Borussia Dortmund — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Koln v Bayern Munich — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig — 1:30 pm ET Oct. 31
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen — — 9:30 am ET Nov. 1
Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Nov. 1
Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 2
Matchday 7
Werder Bremen v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 6
Augsburg v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
RB Leipzig v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Union Berlin v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Mainz v Schalke — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7 Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 7
Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Nov. 8
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Nov. 8
Matchday 8
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Arminia v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Borussia Monchengladbach v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Hoffenheim v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Schalke v Wolfsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Freiburg v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Nov. 22
Koln v Union Berlin — Noon ET Nov. 22
Matchday 9 — Nov. 28
Mainz v Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Koln
RB Leipzig v Arminia
Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke
Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 10 — Dec. 5
Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Stuttgart
Koln v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen
Arminia v Mainz
Matchday 11 — Dec. 12
Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Arminia
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Koln
Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Schalke
Matchday 12 — Dec. 16
Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
Stuttgart v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Freiburg
Arminia v Augsburg
Koln v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Mainz
Matchday 13 — Dec. 19
Borussia Monchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Schalke v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Mainz v Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg v Stuttgart
RB Leipzig v Koln
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg v Hertha Berlin
Winterpause — Dec. 21 – Jan. 1
Matchday 14 — Jan. 2
Arminia v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Augsburg
Bayern Munich v Mainz
Hoffenheim v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
Stuttgart v RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin v Schalke
Matchday 15 — Jan. 9
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Koln
Union Berlin v Wolfsburg
Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt
Arminia v Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Augsburg v Stuttgart
Matchday 16 — Jan. 16
Werder Bremen v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Arminia
Matchday 17 — Jan. 20
Mainz v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Koln
Arminia v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig v Union Berlin
Matchday 18 — Jan. 23
Hoffenheim v Koln
Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen
Augsburg v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Stuttgart
Mainz v RB Leipzig
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Arminia v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 19 — Jan. 30
Stuttgart v Mainz
Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Arminia
Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Schalke
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
Matchday 20 — Feb. 6
Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Arminia v Werder Bremen
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v Koln
Schalke v RB Leipzig
Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart
Mainz v Union Berlin
Matchday 21 — Feb. 13
Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
RB Leipzig v Augsburg
Werder Bremen v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln
Bayern Munich v Arminia
Union Berlin v Schalke
Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Matchday 22 — Feb. 20
Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig
Koln v Stuttgart
Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Arminia v Wolfsburg
Matchday 23 — Feb. 27
Bayern Munich v Koln
Stuttgart v Schalke
Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin
Matchday 24 — March 6
Koln v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart
Arminia v Union Berlin
Freiburg v RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Augsburg
Matchday 25 — March 13
RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt
Wolfsburg v Schalke
Stuttgart v Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz v Freiburg
Matchday 26 — March 20
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg
Arminia v RB Leipzig
Freiburg v Augsburg
Koln v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin
Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Mainz
Matchday 27 — April 3
Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Stuttgart v Werder Bremen
Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin
Mainz v Arminia
Wolfsburg v Koln
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg
Augsburg v Hoffenheim
Matchday 28 — April 10
Koln v Mainz
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig
Arminia v Freiburg
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Schalke v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen
Matchday 29 — April 17
Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Koln
Augsburg v Arminia
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim
Union Berlin v Stuttgart
Freiburg v Schalke
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen
Matchday 30 — April 21
Werder Bremen v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin
Arminia v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Freiburg
Koln v RB Leipzig
Matchday 31 — April 24
Freiburg v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Koln
Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 32 — May 8
Stuttgart v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Arminia
Koln v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Union Berlin
Hoffenhem v Schalke
Matchday 33 — May 15
Arminia v Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Stuttgart
Mainz v Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Bayern Munich
Matchday 34 — May 22
Stuttgart v Arminia
Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg
Union Berlin v RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg v Mainz
Koln v Schalke
Bayern Munich v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG
The National Women’s Soccer League’s fall schedule will open Saturday with a match between Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit.
The game in Leesburg, Virginia, will be the NWSL Game of the Week, broadcast nationally on CBS.
The league is returning to local markets after the coronavirus had delayed the start of the regular season, although the NWSL was the first professional team sports league in the United States to play games this summer when it staged a tournament in Utah.
The NWSL will play 18 games over seven weeks, with the league’s nine teams separated into three groups to keep travel to a minimum. The game of the week will be broadcast on CBS on Saturdays during September, while all matches will be streamed on Twitch for international audiences.
“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to put together a schedule that gets our players back out on the pitch and showcases their talent for a global audience, while limiting travel as much as possible and keeping player and staff health and safety our top priority,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said Tuesday.
The West group includes OL Reign, the Portland Thorns and the Utah Royals; the Northeast group includes the Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue and the Spirit; and the South group includes the North Carolina Courage, the Orlando Pride and the Houston Dash.
Teams and players will be subject to a comprehensive medical protocol for the duration for the fall series.
USMNT back Dest linked to Bayern Munich, Premier League clubs
Dest’s future is back in the news Tuesday after a Sky Sports Germany report that the youngster is looking at Bayern Munich and multiple Premier League clubs, the German champions atop his list.
The Ajax right back has two goals and six assists in 35 senior appearances for the club after coming through its vaunted academy. He’s also been linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.
Capped thrice by the United States, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches.
Koeman has been linked with plenty of his former Netherlands charges and already has Frenkie de Jong on the books at Barca. Might a move for Dest follow?
Dest could become the long-term Bayern full back on the other side of the pitch from Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies, or link up with USMNT teammate Weston McKennie at Juve.
Which Premier League teams would make sense for Dest? Of the big boys, Spurs have just added Matt Doherty from Wolves to address their right back situation, while Manchester United and Chelsea both have young bucks on their right side in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James.
Arsenal and Man City could use a long-term answer at RB, while Liverpool would be super interesting if Jurgen Klopp’s outlook includes moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into the midfield. Everton, Newcastle, and Leicester City might be worth monitoring amongst “next tier” clubs.
The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.
Can the league’s statistical darlings convert their chances and reclaim the Premier League title?
Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.
Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.
Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.
With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.
The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.
The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.
PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON
NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).
All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.
Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.
Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)
Saturday 13 September
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Saturday 19 September
Wolves v Man City
Sunday 27 September
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City
Saturday 3 October
Leeds United v Man City
Saturday 17 October
Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 24 October
West Ham v Man City
Saturday 31 October
Sheffield United v Man City
Saturday 7 November
Man City v Liverpool
Saturday 21 November
Spurs v Man City
Saturday 28 November
Man City v Burnley
Saturday 5 December
Man City v Fulham
Saturday 12 December
Man Utd v Man City
Wednesday 16 December
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom
Saturday 19 December
Southampton v Man City
Saturday 26 December
Man City v Newcastle United
Monday 28 December
Everton v Man City
Saturday 2 January
Chelsea v Man City
Wednesday 13 January*
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton
*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.