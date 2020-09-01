More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tottenham Hotspur schedule
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
The new Tottenham Hotspur schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Will Jose Mourinho return the North Londoners to their top four form?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Tottenham Hotspur schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold's "Premier League Pass" will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Below is the Tottenham Hotspur schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Tottenham Hotspur schedule: How to watch Tottenham in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs

Saturday 26 September

Spurs v Newcastle United

Saturday 3 October

Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 17 October

Spurs v West Ham

Saturday 24 October

Burnley v Spurs

Saturday 31 October

Spurs v Brighton

Saturday 7 November

West Brom v Spurs

Saturday 21 November

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 28 November

Chelsea v Spurs

Saturday 5 December

Spurs v Arsenal

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Saturday 12 December

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs

Saturday 19 December

Spurs v Leicester City

Saturday 26 December

Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Spurs v Fulham

Saturday 2 January

Spurs v Leeds United

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Sheffield United v Spurs

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool

Premier League players
(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Saturday 30 January

Brighton v Spurs

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 6 February

Spurs v West Brom

Saturday 13 February

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 20 February

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 27 February

Spurs v Burnley

Saturday 6 March

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs

Saturday 20 March

Spurs v Southampton

Saturday 3 April

Newcastle United v Spurs

Saturday 10 April

Spurs v Man Utd

Manchester City ban lifted
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Visionhaus)

Saturday 17 April

Everton v Spurs

Saturday 24 April

Fulham v Spurs

Saturday 1 May

Spurs v Sheffield United

Saturday 8 May

Leeds United v Spurs

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves

Saturday 15 May

Spurs v Aston Villa

Sunday 23 May

Leicester City v Spurs

Bundesliga schedule 2020-21

Bundesliga schedule
Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Bayern Munich’s path to a ninth-straight domestic title begins at home to Schalke, as the Bundesliga schedule is out for the 2020-21 season.

[ MORE: The latest Bundesliga news ]

The German league begins its latest run on Sept. 18 with that Friday afternoon tilt between two mainstays of the Bundesliga.

The league runs through May 22, when Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will tangle in a potentially spicy final day match-up at the Westfalenstadion.

Below are all the rivalries from the Berlin derby to the Klassiker to the Revierderby, as one of the best leagues on earth returns to your radar.

Matchday 1

Bayern Munich v Schalke — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 18
Stuttgart v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Union Berlin v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Koln v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Sept. 19
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 19
RB Leipzig v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Sept. 20
Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen — Noon ET Sept. 20

Matchday 2

Hertha Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt — 2:30 pm ET Sept. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Arminia v Koln — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Mainz v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Sept. 26
Schalke v Werder Bremen — 12:30 pm ET Sept. 26
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich — 9:30 am ET Sept. 27
Freiburg v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sept. 27

Matchday 3

Union Berlin v Mainz — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 2
Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Koln v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 3
Werder Bremen v Arminia — 9:30 am ET  Oct. 3
RB Leipzig v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 3
Wolfsburg v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 4
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 4

Matchday 4

Mainz v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Augsburg v RB Leipzig — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Hertha Berlin v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Freiburg v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Oct. 17
Arminia v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Borussia Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 17
Koln v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 18
Schalke v Union Berlin — Noon ET Oct. 18

Matchday 5

Stuttgart v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Oct. 23
RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Mainz v Borussia Monchengladbach — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Union Berlin v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Oct. 24
Borussia Dortmund v Schalke — 12:30 pm ET Oct. 24
Wolfsburg v Arminia — 10:30 am ET Oct. 25
Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim — 1 pm ET Oct. 25
Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 26

Matchday 6

Schalke v Stuttgart — 3:30 pm ET Oct. 30
Augsburg v Mainz — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Arminia v Borussia Dortmund — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Koln v Bayern Munich — 10:30 am ET Oct. 31
Borussia Monchengladbach v RB Leipzig — 1:30 pm ET Oct. 31
Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen — — 9:30 am ET Nov. 1
Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg — Noon ET Nov. 1
Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 2

Matchday 7

Werder Bremen v Koln — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 6
Augsburg v Hertha Berlin — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
RB Leipzig v Freiburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Union Berlin v Arminia — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Mainz v Schalke — 9:30 am ET Nov. 7
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 7
Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim — 9:30 am ET Nov. 8
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Nov. 8

Alphonso Davies
Der Klassiker between Bayern Municih and Borussia Dortmund (Photo by FEDERICO GAMBARINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Matchday 8

Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Arminia v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Borussia Monchengladbach v Augsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Hoffenheim v Stuttgart — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Schalke v Wolfsburg — 9:30 am ET Nov. 21
Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig — 12:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund — 2:30 pm ET Nov. 21
Freiburg v Mainz — 9:30 am ET Nov. 22
Koln v Union Berlin —  Noon ET Nov. 22

Matchday 9 — Nov. 28

Mainz v Hoffenheim
Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Koln
RB Leipzig v Arminia
Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke
Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt

Matchday 10 — Dec. 5

Hertha Berlin v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Stuttgart
Koln v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayer Leverkusen
Arminia v Mainz

Matchday 11 — Dec. 12

Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Arminia
Union Berlin v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Koln
Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Monchengladbach v Hertha Berlin
Augsburg v Schalke

Matchday 12 — Dec. 16

Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig
Stuttgart v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Freiburg
Arminia v Augsburg
Koln v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Mainz

Matchday 13 — Dec. 19

Borussia Monchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Schalke v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich
Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Mainz v Werder Bremen
Wolfsburg v Stuttgart
RB Leipzig v Koln
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Freiburg v Hertha Berlin

Kai Havertz to Chelsea
A German Cup Final rematch will help finish the first part of the 2020-21 Bundesliga schedule (Photo by Annegret Hilse/Pool via Getty Images)

Winterpause — Dec. 21 – Jan. 1

Matchday 14 — Jan. 2

Arminia v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Augsburg
Bayern Munich v Mainz
Hoffenheim v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg
Werder Bremen v Union Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen
Stuttgart v RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin v Schalke

Matchday 15 — Jan. 9

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Hoffenheim
Freiburg v Koln
Union Berlin v Wolfsburg
Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt
Arminia v Hertha Berlin
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Augsburg v Stuttgart

Matchday 16 — Jan. 16

Werder Bremen v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Arminia

Matchday 17 — Jan. 20

Mainz v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Koln
Arminia v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig v Union Berlin

Matchday 18 — Jan. 23

Hoffenheim v Koln
Hertha Berlin v Werder Bremen
Augsburg v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg
Schalke v Bayern Munich
Freiburg v Stuttgart
Mainz v RB Leipzig
Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Arminia v Eintracht Frankfurt

Matchday 19 — Jan. 30

Stuttgart v Mainz
Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Koln v Arminia
Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen
Werder Bremen v Schalke
Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

Matchday 20 — Feb. 6

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich
Arminia v Werder Bremen
Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach v Koln
Schalke v RB Leipzig
Bayer Leverkusen v Stuttgart
Mainz v Union Berlin

Matchday 21 — Feb. 13

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz
RB Leipzig v Augsburg
Werder Bremen v Freiburg
Stuttgart v Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln
Bayern Munich v Arminia
Union Berlin v Schalke
Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach

Matchday 22 — Feb. 20

Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig
Koln v Stuttgart
Borussia Monchengladbach v Mainz
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Arminia v Wolfsburg

Bundesliga schedule
The Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Matchday 23 — Feb. 27

Bayern Munich v Koln
Stuttgart v Schalke
Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Augsburg
Union Berlin v Hoffenheim
Borussia Dortmund v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg
RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin

Matchday 24 — March 6

Koln v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Mainz
Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart
Arminia v Union Berlin
Freiburg v RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin v Augsburg

Matchday 25 — March 13

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt
Wolfsburg v Schalke
Stuttgart v Hoffenheim
Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Arminia
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
Mainz v Freiburg

Matchday 26 — March 20

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg
Arminia v RB Leipzig
Freiburg v Augsburg
Koln v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin
Schalke v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Hoffenheim v Mainz

Matchday 27 — April 3

Bayer Leverkusen v Schalke
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Stuttgart v Werder Bremen
Union Berlin v Hertha Berlin
Mainz v Arminia
Wolfsburg v Koln
RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich
Borussia Monchengladbach v Freiburg
Augsburg v Hoffenheim

Berlin Derby
BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 02: Sebastian Andersson of Union and Dedryck Boyata of Hertha in a Berlin derby (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Matchday 28 — April 10

Koln v Mainz
Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig
Arminia v Freiburg
Hertha Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg
Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich v Union Berlin
Schalke v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

Matchday 29 — April 17

Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen v Koln
Augsburg v Arminia
RB Leipzig v Hoffenheim
Union Berlin v Stuttgart
Freiburg v Schalke
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

Matchday 30 — April 21

Werder Bremen v Mainz
Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin
Arminia v Schalke
Hoffenheim v Borussia Monchengladbach
Stuttgart v Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin v Freiburg
Koln v RB Leipzig

Matchday 31 — April 24

Freiburg v Hoffenheim
Borussia Monchengladbach v Arminia
Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt
Schalke v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Werder Bremen
Mainz v Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig v Stuttgart
Augsburg v Koln
Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 32 — May 8

Stuttgart v Augsburg
Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Arminia
Koln v Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v Union Berlin
Hoffenhem v Schalke

Matchday 33 — May 15

Arminia v Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin v Koln
Augsburg v Werder Bremen
Schalke v Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg
Borussia Monchengladbach v Stuttgart
Mainz v Borussia Dortmund
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Berlin
Freiburg v Bayern Munich

Matchday 34 — May 22

Stuttgart v Arminia
Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach
Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg
Union Berlin v RB Leipzig
Wolfsburg v Mainz
Koln v Schalke
Bayern Munich v Augsburg
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin
Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga schedule
Will Davy Klaassen, Josh Sargent, and Werder Bremen need a result on the last day? (Photo by Fabian Bimmer/Pool via Getty Images)

How to watch, stream Champions League: Leipzig – PSG

How to watch: ESPN
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

NWSL fall series begins Saturday with Sky Blue at Spirit

NWSL fall series
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 1, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
The National Women’s Soccer League’s fall schedule will open Saturday with a match between Sky Blue and the Washington Spirit.

The game in Leesburg, Virginia, will be the NWSL Game of the Week, broadcast nationally on CBS.

The league is returning to local markets after the coronavirus had delayed the start of the regular season, although the NWSL was the first professional team sports league in the United States to play games this summer when it staged a tournament in Utah.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Dest in transfer rumors ]

The NWSL will play 18 games over seven weeks, with the league’s nine teams separated into three groups to keep travel to a minimum. The game of the week will be broadcast on CBS on Saturdays during September, while all matches will be streamed on Twitch for international audiences.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to put together a schedule that gets our players back out on the pitch and showcases their talent for a global audience, while limiting travel as much as possible and keeping player and staff health and safety our top priority,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said Tuesday.

The West group includes OL Reign, the Portland Thorns and the Utah Royals; the Northeast group includes the Chicago Red Stars, Sky Blue and the Spirit; and the South group includes the North Carolina Courage, the Orlando Pride and the Houston Dash.

Teams and players will be subject to a comprehensive medical protocol for the duration for the fall series.

USMNT back Dest linked to Bayern Munich, Premier League clubs

Sergino Dest news
Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Ronald Koeman couldn’t convince Sergino Dest to choose the Netherlands national team over the USMNT, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t one of several club suitors working to win over the back.

New Barcelona boss Koeman issued lofty praise for the American youngster, who turns 20 in November, during a June radio interview in Spain.

“He is a player for clubs like Barcelona,” Koeman said, via Calcio Mercato. “He is quick and good ball and chain, he could adapt easily in any club.”

[ MORE: Arsenal signs Gabriel | Messi to MLS? ]

Dest’s future is back in the news Tuesday after a Sky Sports Germany report that the youngster is looking at Bayern Munich and multiple Premier League clubs, the German champions atop his list.

The Ajax right back has two goals and six assists in 35 senior appearances for the club after coming through its vaunted academy. He’s also been linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

Capped thrice by the United States, Dest went 90 minutes in eight of Ajax’s last 10 Eredivisie matches.

Koeman has been linked with plenty of his former Netherlands charges and already has Frenkie de Jong on the books at Barca. Might a move for Dest follow?

Dest could become the long-term Bayern full back on the other side of the pitch from Canadian phenom Alphonso Davies, or link up with USMNT teammate Weston McKennie at Juve.

Which Premier League teams would make sense for Dest? Of the big boys, Spurs have just added Matt Doherty from Wolves to address their right back situation, while Manchester United and Chelsea both have young bucks on their right side in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James.

Arsenal and Man City could use a long-term answer at RB, while Liverpool would be super interesting if Jurgen Klopp’s outlook includes moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into the midfield. Everton, Newcastle, and Leicester City might be worth monitoring amongst “next tier” clubs.

Manchester City schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

Manchester City schedule
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 1, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The new Manchester City schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Can the league’s statistical darlings convert their chances and reclaim the Premier League title?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Manchester City schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Manchester City schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Manchester City schedule: How to watch Man City in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Saturday 19 September

Wolves v Man City

Sunday 27 September

11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City

Saturday 3 October

Leeds United v Man City

Manchester City schedule
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, then with Athletic Bilbao, and Pep Guardiola (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 17 October

Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 24 October

West Ham v Man City

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United v Man City

Saturday 7 November

Man City v Liverpool

Saturday 21 November

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 28 November

Man City v Burnley

Saturday 5 December

Man City v Fulham

Saturday 12 December

Man Utd v Man City

Manchester City schedule
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Southampton v Man City

Saturday 26 December

Man City v Newcastle United

Monday 28 December

Everton v Man City

Saturday 2 January

Chelsea v Man City

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Man City v Crystal Palace

Tuesday 26 January

3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Saturday 30 January

Man City v Sheffield United

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City

Saturday 6 February

Liverpool v Man City

Saturday 13 February

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City

Guardiola Arsenal
(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday 27 February

Man City v West Ham

Saturday 6 March

Man City v Man Utd

Saturday 13 March

Fulham v Man City

Saturday 20 March

Man City v Wolves

Saturday 3 April

Leicester City v Man City

Saturday 10 April

Man City v Leeds United

Saturday 17 April

Aston Villa v Man City

Saturday 24 April

Man City v Southampton

Saturday 1 May

Crystal Palace v Man City

Saturday 8 May

Man City v Chelsea

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Sunday 23 May

Man City v Everton

Manchester City schedule
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)