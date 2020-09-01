Tottenham Hotspur schedule: 2020-21 Premier League season

The new Tottenham Hotspur schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Will Jose Mourinho return the North Londoners to their top four form?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Game times are yet to be fully published for the entire season, as more details on the Arsenal schedule will be released soon as the kick off times and dates are updated every few months once the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly. ‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Tottenham Hotspur schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Tottenham Hotspur schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Tottenham Hotspur schedule: How to watch Tottenham in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 13 September

11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs

Saturday 26 September

Spurs v Newcastle United

Saturday 3 October

Man Utd v Spurs

Saturday 17 October

Spurs v West Ham

Saturday 24 October

Burnley v Spurs

Saturday 31 October

Spurs v Brighton

Saturday 7 November

West Brom v Spurs

Saturday 21 November

Spurs v Man City

Saturday 28 November

Chelsea v Spurs

Saturday 5 December

Spurs v Arsenal

Saturday 12 December

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs

Saturday 19 December

Spurs v Leicester City

Saturday 26 December

Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Spurs v Fulham

Saturday 2 January

Spurs v Leeds United

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Sheffield United v Spurs

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool

Saturday 30 January

Brighton v Spurs

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 6 February

Spurs v West Brom

Saturday 13 February

Man City v Spurs

Saturday 20 February

West Ham v Spurs

Saturday 27 February

Spurs v Burnley

Saturday 6 March

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs

Saturday 20 March

Spurs v Southampton

Saturday 3 April

Newcastle United v Spurs

Saturday 10 April

Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 17 April

Everton v Spurs

Saturday 24 April

Fulham v Spurs

Saturday 1 May

Spurs v Sheffield United

Saturday 8 May

Leeds United v Spurs

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves

Saturday 15 May

Spurs v Aston Villa

Sunday 23 May

Leicester City v Spurs

