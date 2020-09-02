Bale open to Premier League return, Real “blocked” January move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gareth Bale says he still loves playing the game and would love to leave Real Madrid to find regular playing time.

Bale earned a rich contract that has proven prohibitive in his search of regular playing time, as the 31-year-old doesn’t feel like taking a pay cut.

That, of course, is his right, but his reported pre-tax salary of nearly $800,000 per week has him at Real through 2021-22.

Until then, he’s felt reinvigorated when with the Wales national team, admitting that it’s “nice to feel appreciated” with the Dragons and that he’s unsuccessfully tried to engineer a Real exit in the past.

He said it’s nice “to be supported by your fans no matter what” in what will surely provide the latest round of uproar in Madrid.

Bale, at heart, is a soccer player and a darn good one. The Welsh hero would love to find his way to a first team spot instead of waiting for Wales duty for a chance to shine.

He was linked with a Tottenham return in January but Zinedine Zidane opted to keep Bale at the Bernabeu.

From Sky Sports:

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure. We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

Bale signed his last Real contract in 2016 when he was coming off a 19-goal, 15-assist performance inside of an injury-shortened 31-appearance season.

He’s since scored 47 goals and 22 assists in three campaigns of varying minutes.

This is a player, however old, of three double-digit goal and assist seasons between Spurs and Real. It would be really nice to see the long-maned Welshman on a regular basis again soon. Surely only a few clubs could meet his wage expectations but could the possibilities that would await him in sponsorships and other monies once back in the UK sway him?

Bale also said (video below) that he was excited to leave for a project last year but “it didn’t materialize” after being blocked by Real. Where could that have been? Back to Spurs to play for Jose Mourinho? A spot alongside Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United?

Tell us, Gareth!

🙏 Possible Premier League return

🇪🇸 Real Madrid 'in control' of future

❌ Failed move last summer Gareth Bale speaks exclusively to Sky Sports News about his future at Real Madrid – watch more on the Transfer Show now on Sky Sports News 👇 pic.twitter.com/YP4y2s08bq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 2, 2020

