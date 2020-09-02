Brazil has equal pay policy for women’s and men’s national team

The Brazilian Football Confederation says it agreed in March to pay women’s national team players the same as their peers on the men’s side, the BBC reported Wednesday.
Brazil’s women played the Netherlands, France, and Canada at the 2020 Tournoi de France in March, though it’s unclear whether the policy was in place before the games concluded on March 10. The men last played in November.
Here’s confederation president Rogerio Caboclo, via the BBC:
“There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally,” he said. “What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have.”
The United States women’s national team has been involved in what’s been described broadly as an equal pay dispute for years, supported by their peers on the USMNT.
Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona looked no closer to being resolved after the first meeting between the player’s father and club officials on Wednesday ended without an agreement, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person said club president Josep Bartomeu met for more than 90 minutes with Jorge Messi to discuss the the Argentina star’s request to leave the club, but that neither part made any concessions.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the private meeting.
Lionel Messi last week told Barcelona he wanted to leave the club and invoked a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free at the end of the season. But Barcelona claimed the clause expired in June and said he must see out his contract until June 2021, unless the buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million) is paid.
Also in the meeting were Barcelona official Javier Bordas and Messi’s brother, Rodrigo. A lawyer for the Messi family was also present. In what was described as a cordial meeting, all parts made their positions clear – Jorge Messi said the player wants to leave and Barcelona said it will not accept his transfer request.
No other meeting was immediately scheduled, and the next steps were unclear.
Barcelona has said it still hopes Lionel Messi could change his mind about leaving.
The player’s representatives claim the clause allowing him to leave the club should still be valid because the season was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona reiterated that they will hold the player to his contract.
Jorge Messi, who is also Messi’s agent, was tight-lipped when he arrived in Spain from Argentina earlier Wednesday.
“I don’t know anything,” Jorge Messi said in brief comments after being questioned at the airport.
Spanish television station Cuatro later reported that Jorge Messi said it would be “difficult” for his son to stay with Barcelona. He did not elaborate.
Barcelona has been saying it will not facilitate Messi’s departure and will only negotiate a contract extension. The club has offered the Argentine a two-year extension that would keep him with Barcelona through the 2022-23 season.
In addition to meeting with Messi’s father, Barcelona said it also wanted to meet personally with the player to try to change his mind about leaving. The club said it has been doing everything to try to convince Messi to finish his career at the club where he started nearly 20 years ago.
Lionel Messi hasn’t met with club officials since announcing his decision to leave and hasn’t said anything publicly since Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Aug. 14. The defeat that capped a difficult season for the club, its first without a title since 2007-08.
The 33-year-old Messi had been outspoken against club officials during the season and he hasn’t shown up at the club since the squad returned to training on Monday. He also skipped the required coronavirus tests the team underwent on Sunday.
Barcelona did not say if it would take any action against the player because of his absence.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Messi’s decision isn’t “something that concerns us,” but he hoped the rival player would stay with Barcelona.
“He has earned the right to decide about his future,” Ramos said. “I don’t know if he will be doing it in the best way, but of course, for Spanish soccer, for Barcelona and for us, who like to win while playing against the best, we would like him to stay. It makes the league and Barcelona better, and it makes the `clasicos’ more beautiful.”
Messi’s Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong said he was in the dark like everyone else.
“It’s a kind of chaos now, many things are going on,” said De Jong, who is with the Netherlands national team. “But I didn’t speak with Messi personally, nor with the club. I will see when I arrive after this week in Barcelona how things are going, and what is really happening. Honestly I don’t know what will happen.”
Barcelona is scheduled to begin its season against Villarreal in the Spanish league at the end of the month.
Atlanta United sells Pity Martinez to Al-Nassr for big fee
There will be a rush to brand Martinez as either a flop due to his inability to light the league on fire or a success because Atlanta was good and made a profit on him.
In reality, Martinez was a good player who played pretty well in MLS, and Atlanta’s ability to get that fee for him in this financial environment is huge. When a team spends eight figures on an attacker in MLS, that player should be part of the MVP discussion (Only Martinez, teammate Ezequiel Barco, Inter Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro, and LAFC’s young Brian Rodriguez have featured purchase prices above $11 million).
WhoScored.com credits Martinez with 2.1 key passes, 2.5 shots, and two dribbles per match in his only full season (2019). That’s top 25 in MLS in the first two categories and top 20 in dribbles.
His career numbers with Atlanta United, 11 goals and 14 assists in 54 matches, weren’t a big improvement on the pace he set with Argentine powers River Plate, where he scored 30 times with 28 assists in 145 appearances.
But his star faded in a big way while Stateside, as Martinez added only one more Argentina cap to the two he brought with him.
He’ll play for former Benfica boss Rui Vitoria at Al-Nassr, joining a team with former Watford man Nordin Amrabat, ex-Porto defender Maicon, one-time Liverpool backup keeper Brad Jones, and Nigerian national team striker Ahmed Musa.
Juve, Inter, and Napoli are off the books when it comes to finishing in the top six, while there is a massive gap between the top seven and the rest of the field: Once seventh-best Roma’s +3000 odds to win the league are listed, Fiorentina adds a zero to eighth at +30000.
Promoted sides Crotone, Benevento, and Spezia are minus odds to go down, the gap between top-tier and Serie B money quite evident.
Serie A's schedule was released Wednesday, showing the world when some of the oldest and most heated rivalries in football will be staged in the 2020-21 season, which looks plenty congested after a late start of Sept. 20.