How big of a favorite is Bayern Munich to win a ninth-straight Bundesliga?
Picking any other team to win the league will give you +350 odds, while a bet on the Bavarians puts you down for -560.
Bayern is also off the board in terms of reaching the top four, joined by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig when the table placements are extended to the top six.
[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule 2020-21 ]
On the flip side, Bayern would pay +300000 if you think Hansi Flick’s men will go from treble winners to 2.Bundesliga via relegation (Shoulder shrug emoji).
New boys Arminia are the favorites to go down at -118, a bit less rewarding than if they make a miracle run to win the league and net bettors +150000.
Bundesliga odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21
Bayern Munich: -560
Borussia Dortmund: +600
RB Leipzig: +2000
Bayer Leverkusen: +5000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +6600
Hertha Berlin: +15000
Hoffenheim: +15000
Wolfsburg: +15000
Eintracht Frankfurt: +25000
Schalke: +30000
Koln: +40000
Union Berlin: +100000
Augsburg: +100000
Mainz: +100000
Freiburg: +100000
Stuttgart: +100000
Werder Bremen: +100000
Arminia Bielefeld: +100000
Bundesliga odds – relegation, 2020-21
Arminia Bielefeld: -118
Union Berlin: +200
Augsburg: +300
Mainz: +300
Freiburg: +400
Stuttgart: +400
Werder Bremen: +400
Koln: +600
Eintracht Frankfurt: +1100
Schalke: +1100
Hertha Berlin: +2000
Hoffenheim: +2000
Wolfsburg: +2000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +5000
Bayer Leverkusen: +8000
RB Leipzig: +20000
Borussia Dortmund: +100000
Bayern Munich: +300000