Doucoure to Everton
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Everton reportedly agrees Doucoure fee as Ancelotti strikes again

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Carlo Ancelotti is not messing around.

The Everton manager is nearing medicals for Napoli star Allan and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, and Wednesday took yet another step toward unlocking a world of midfield options for the Toffees.

That step is the $31 million purchase of Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, who would move to the blue side of Merseyside pending personal terms and a medical.

The move(s) would give Everton an array of versatile midfielders, with Doucoure bringing 17 goals and 12 assists in 129 Premier League with Watford.

We have clues on how Ancelotti likes to use two of those players, Allan and James, having managed them at Napoli and Real/Bayern, respectively.

Rodriguez’s best Real season came under Ancelotti, and the Colombian was used as a winger in 16 matches and a midfielder, attacking or more central, on another 13.

Allan is a defensively-sound player with some attacking upside while Doucoure can play up-and-down the center of the park.

The club also has Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fabian Delph, and Tom Davies among its midfield options and will eventually have promising but injury-struck Jean-Philippe Gbamin back in the fold.

Does Ancelotti view James as a winger and have a plan to stick with a 4-4-2, or might he look to a 4-3-3 with Gomes or Doucoure next to Allan underneath James?

It could take some time for the new pieces to meld with the existing Toffees given the season’s start is less than 2 weeks away, but imagine an attack-minded 4-3-3 like this:

Richarlison — Calvert-Lewin — James Rodriguez

Allan — Doucoure — Gomes

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Or a 4-3-1-2 (4-4-2) closer to this:

Calvert-Lewin — Richarlison

James Rodriguez

Allan — Doucoure — Gomes

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Ancelotti also loves himself a nice 4-4-2, which could work with Rodriguez wide right, Gomes or Doucoure dropped to the bench, and a new option at left mid (maybe a mix of young Anthony Gordon, who recently signed a new deal, and Gylfi Sigurdsson):

Calvert-Lewin — Richarlison

 Gordon — Allan — Doucoure — James Rodriguez

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Pickford is amongst the only question marks after another rough year for the ex-Sunderland man. There have been rumors linking Everton with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, as the weak links above aren’t difficult to identify.

This is a good team, maybe a top six challenger if Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, and Holgate can find the next level.

 

Bale open to Premier League return, Real “blocked” January move

Gareth Bale Premier League
Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Gareth Bale says he still loves playing the game and would love to leave Real Madrid to find regular playing time.

Bale earned a rich contract that has proven prohibitive in his search of regular playing time, as the 31-year-old doesn’t feel like taking a pay cut.

That, of course, is his right, but his reported pre-tax salary of nearly $800,000 per week has him at Real through 2021-22.

Until then, he’s felt reinvigorated when with the Wales national team, admitting that it’s “nice to feel appreciated” with the Dragons and that he’s unsuccessfully tried to engineer a Real exit in the past.

He said it’s nice “to be supported by your fans no matter what” in what will surely provide the latest round of uproar in Madrid.

Bale, at heart, is a soccer player and a darn good one. The Welsh hero would love to find his way to a first team spot instead of waiting for Wales duty for a chance to shine.

He was linked with a Tottenham return in January but Zinedine Zidane opted to keep Bale at the Bernabeu.

From Sky Sports:

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure. We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

Bale signed his last Real contract in 2016 when he was coming off a 19-goal, 15-assist performance inside of an injury-shortened 31-appearance season.

He’s since scored 47 goals and 22 assists in three campaigns of varying minutes.

This is a player, however old, of three double-digit goal and assist seasons between Spurs and Real. It would be really nice to see the long-maned Welshman on a regular basis again soon. Surely only a few clubs could meet his wage expectations but could the possibilities that would await him in sponsorships and other monies once back in the UK sway him?

Bale also said (video below) that he was excited to leave for a project last year but “it didn’t materialize” after being blocked by Real. Where could that have been? Back to Spurs to play for Jose Mourinho? A spot alongside Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United?

Tell us, Gareth!

Bundesliga odds: Champions, relegation 2020-21

Bundesliga odds
Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
How big of a favorite is Bayern Munich to win a ninth-straight Bundesliga?

Picking any other team to win the league will give you +350 odds, while a bet on the Bavarians puts you down for -560.

Bayern is also off the board in terms of reaching the top four, joined by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig when the table placements are extended to the top six.

On the flip side, Bayern would pay +300000 if you think Hansi Flick’s men will go from treble winners to 2.Bundesliga via relegation (Shoulder shrug emoji).

New boys Arminia are the favorites to go down at -118, a bit less rewarding than if they make a miracle run to win the league and net bettors +150000.

Bundesliga odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21

Bayern Munich: -560
Borussia Dortmund: +600
RB Leipzig: +2000
Bayer Leverkusen: +5000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +6600
Hertha Berlin: +15000
Hoffenheim: +15000
Wolfsburg: +15000
Eintracht Frankfurt: +25000
Schalke: +30000
Koln: +40000
Union Berlin: +100000
Augsburg: +100000
Mainz: +100000
Freiburg: +100000
Stuttgart: +100000
Werder Bremen: +100000
Arminia Bielefeld: +100000

Bundesliga odds – relegation, 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld: -118
Union Berlin: +200
Augsburg: +300
Mainz: +300
Freiburg: +400
Stuttgart: +400
Werder Bremen: +400
Koln: +600
Eintracht Frankfurt: +1100
Schalke: +1100
Hertha Berlin: +2000
Hoffenheim: +2000
Wolfsburg: +2000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +5000
Bayer Leverkusen: +8000
RB Leipzig: +20000
Borussia Dortmund: +100000
Bayern Munich: +300000

Donny Van de Beek to Manchester United official

Van de Beek to Manchester United official
Photo by Federico Guerra Moran/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
Donny van de Beek to Manchester United is official, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adding another midfield piece to a club he hopes can compete for the Premier League.

Solskjaer was positively glowing about the 23-year-old, who will arrive on a five-year deal with a reported price tag that starts at $44 million before incentives.

“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position,” said the United gaffer.

Van de Beek was once ticketed for Real Madrid and then mentioned as possible for Barcelona once Ronald Koeman took over, but United has been linked for some time and Solskjaer sealed the deal with his old United teammate Edwin van der Sar, a director at Ajax.

The player underwent a medical while with the Netherlands national team and has now been unveiled as a Red Devil.

From ManUtd.com:

“Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return,” Van de Beerk said. “This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

The center midfielder was expected to fetch Ajax as much as $65 million for a player who turned 23 in April and posted has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018-19.

Van de Beek has 10 caps for the Dutch, and has been atop the triangle of midfielders in Koeman’s 4-3-3. It could be a double pivot next to Paul Pogba, though the permutations of arranging Van de Beek, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay would be a daydream for most managers.

Messi’s father in Barcelona; crunch talks “difficult” and no Man City contact

Messi latest
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT
Lionel Messi latest: His father and agent, Jorge, is now in Barcelona and has been followed every single step of the way ahead of a crunch meeting with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Jorge Messi is the agent for his son, Lionel, and flew in to Barcelona on a private jet and was followed by a huge media presence as he went for lunch in the Catalan city before heading to his meeting to discuss the clause in the contract Messi exercised last week which states he could leave for free this summer.

Barcelona believe they have Messi under contract until the summer of 2021 and if he was to leave this summer, a club would have to pay his $833 million release clause. Bartomeu is holding firm and La Liga have stated that the release clause would have to be paid in full if Messi is to leave this summer.

The latest reports about a possible destination state that Messi, 33, has been offered a $830 million package to sign for Manchester City for three seasons and the New York City FC for two seasons. Although Jorge did say there has been no contact with either Pep Guardiola or Man City, yet.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t turned up for preseason training at Barcelona amid the dispute and the situation has turned sour quickly as new head coach Ronald Koeman has tried to convince Messi to stay at the Nou Camp for a 20th year.

Via our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, who have a reporter following Jorge around Barcelona, here is some more information:

Jorge Messi is due to meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the Barcelona board to resolve the impasse between player and club over the forward’s contract situation.

On Wednesday morning, Jorge Messi conceded it is “difficult” his son will stay at Barcelona when asked by Spanish television programme El Chiringuito as he arrived at the Fundacion Leo Messi for talks. However, he said that “there is nothing yet” in terms of a possible move to Manchester City and that he had not spoken to Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine superstar is said to no longer considers himself a Barcelona player and did not turn up to the club’s COVID-19 testing on Sunday and subsequent start of training sessions on Monday.