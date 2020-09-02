Lionel Messi latest: His father and agent, Jorge, is now in Barcelona and has been followed every single step of the way ahead of a crunch meeting with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Jorge Messi is the agent for his son, Lionel, and flew in to Barcelona on a private jet and was followed by a huge media presence as he went for lunch in the Catalan city before heading to his meeting to discuss the clause in the contract Messi exercised last week which states he could leave for free this summer.

Barcelona believe they have Messi under contract until the summer of 2021 and if he was to leave this summer, a club would have to pay his $833 million release clause. Bartomeu is holding firm and La Liga have stated that the release clause would have to be paid in full if Messi is to leave this summer.

The latest reports about a possible destination state that Messi, 33, has been offered a $830 million package to sign for Manchester City for three seasons and the New York City FC for two seasons. Although Jorge did say there has been no contact with either Pep Guardiola or Man City, yet.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t turned up for preseason training at Barcelona amid the dispute and the situation has turned sour quickly as new head coach Ronald Koeman has tried to convince Messi to stay at the Nou Camp for a 20th year.

On Wednesday morning, Jorge Messi conceded it is “difficult” his son will stay at Barcelona when asked by Spanish television programme El Chiringuito as he arrived at the Fundacion Leo Messi for talks. However, he said that “there is nothing yet” in terms of a possible move to Manchester City and that he had not spoken to Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine superstar is said to no longer considers himself a Barcelona player and did not turn up to the club’s COVID-19 testing on Sunday and subsequent start of training sessions on Monday.

