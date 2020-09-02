Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Neymar COVID update: A report from L’Equipe says that Neymar is among three PSG players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PSG have confirmed that three players have tested positive and have “undergone the appropriate health protocols” but the French champions haven’t confirmed which players are in self-isolation.

Previous reports stated that Angel di Maria and Leo Paredes have both tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a holiday with Neymar in Ibiza, Spain. PSG players Keylor Navas, Ander Herrera and Mauro Icardi were also believed to be on the same vacation with Neymar in Ibiza.

PSG released the following statement, confirming three positive tests, but there was no specific Neymar COVID update:

“Three players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.”

Neymar and PSG are set to be in action in Ligue 1 on Sept. 10, as they were given extra time off despite the 2020-21 French season kicking off two weeks ago.

PSG reached the UEFA Champions League final but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon as the European title continues to evade Les Parisiens.

Neymar was in superb form to finish the 2019-20 season and after plenty of injury concerns in recent seasons, he was back with a bang after regaining full fitness.

PSG will certainly be hoping that if Neymar has contracted COVID-19, he suffers no complications and will be able to return to the pitch in a few weeks’ time.

