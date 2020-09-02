More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Sam Mewis
Getty Images

USWNT star Sam Mewis excited for WSL debut with Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 2, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The FA Women’s Super League is coming to NBC Sports and USWNT star Sam Mewis is excited to showcase the burgeoning league in England.

[ STREAM: Watch WSL live on NBC Sports ]

Get ready for WSL action to make its TV debut in the USA this Sunday as Manchester United v. Chelsea will be shown live on NBCSN and 50 games during the 2020-21 WSL season will be shown across the NBC Sports platforms as part of a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.

Through the partnership, NBC Sports will present WSL matches between September and May, including at least 12 matches on NBCSN, with other games on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com. This season the FA Women’s Super League features USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis of Manchester City, who signed over the summer and will be in action live this Saturday v. Aston Villa at 9:30 a.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Ahead of that clash, ProSoccerTalk caught up with USWNT star Sam Mewis, a key player in the USA’s 2019 World Cup win, as she’s swapped the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL for Man City in the WSL.

Here’s how Sam Mewis, 27, is getting on in her first few weeks at Man City as she made her debut in the FA Community Shield at Wembley (a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea) and is getting ready for her WSL debut this weekend.

Sam Mewis, welcome to England! How has it been so far? Have there been any big surprises or takeaways?

Sam Mewis: “It has been great so far. We were disappointed with the result against Chelsea, but obviously Chelsea is a great team and I think it has shown some areas we can continue to work on. Overall, I’ve been really happy with training and with the girls and the staff. Everybody has been so welcoming. I’m just excited for the season to get started because I think we have a really great group and it’s going to be exciting for me to play in the WSL for the first time. I’m really looking forward to this weekend.”

How excited are you for the 2020-21 WSL season, overall?

SM: “It is really exciting. As a player and a person, to experience the culture here, just the excitement around football is going to be really cool. Already with the girls and just at training, I feel like I’m learning new tactics and the facilities are so great. It is so cool to have everything in one place. To start with breakfast and then the way we do things here is just so professional. It has been an awesome experience for me so far. Traveling to all of these new places and being exposed to a new league, new teams and new challenges with all of the trophies up for grabs this season and all the games and what goes along with that. I am really looking forward to the challenge and the experience.”

Sam Mewis
Getty Images

Why England? Why Man City?

SM: “I’ve always known in my career that I wanted to experience playing overseas. When this opportunity came up it just seemed like the perfect fit. It was something I couldn’t turn down. Man City is obviously a world-class club and to use these facilities and train with this caliber of player and be coached by this caliber of staff, it is such a win-win. It will also expand on what I’ve been exposed to as a player, and playing in the WSL is going to be a big part of that. It is a big part of my growth and development and learning to play a bit of a different system or a different type of opponent. Even just experiencing the rhythm of having a league game, then an FA Cup game and a Champions League game and all the things that go along with that which I’ve never experienced before. The opportunity came up and I was like ‘I’d be crazy to turn this down’ so I’m honored to be here and honored to be part of the club.”

You’re one of the huge transfers to the WSL this offseason, as Pernille Harder has joined the likes of Sam Kerr at Chelsea plus Arsenal, Man United and others are already strong. Is this an exciting time for the WSL?

SM: “I’m really excited for the league. It’s going to have a lot of competition. It seems like it is on this upwards trajectory and I think that women’s soccer in general is on that upward trajectory. I think the NWSL has done so well to put on competitions during a challenging time. In general the trajectory of women’s soccer is going up everywhere. To get to experience this here, knowing that the league at home is doing well, I feel like it is a really positive time and I want to continue to support women’s soccer everywhere. It is obviously growing and having a lot of success.”

Sam Mewis
Getty Images

How interested are people in the USA in the WSL? Would you encourage more USWNT players to come over?

SM: “The fans have been engaged and it is great to know that the games will be available for US fans to watch on NBC Sports, so I’m glad I have a good answer when people ask me how to watch the games! As for my [USWNT] teammates, individually people are at different places in their careers and if it is the right decision for someone to want to experience playing overseas I think the WSL is a great option. At the same time I am so aware and I know the NWSL league is a great league to play in. I wouldn’t deter anyone from playing there. Knowing that that league is doing so well is so great and I do plan on returning some day, so I think if you have both options you can’t really lose. I think it is a great experience and opportunity to come play here. But I know the NWSL is a great choice as well.”

You mentioned the culture differences: any challenges so far from a culture or language/accent point of view?

SM: “It has been okay. A couple of times with some of the girls I will be like ‘what!?’ and I won’t get one of the words or they spoke too fast or have a strong accent or something. For the most part I’m comfortable saying ‘what!?’ if I need to, then they just kind of laugh at me. There have been a couple of things, me and Rose [Lavelle] have been talking just over Facetime because she’s still in quarantine. But we can’t figure out the washing machine! It seems like they take so long, and we are just having an issue with that… So hopefully we can figure that out if we’re going to be here for a while!”

Getty Images

What do you hope to achieve during your time at Man City? Both from a personal point of view, and as a team?

SM: “We haven’t explicitly discussed this as a team since I’ve only been here for a few weeks. I don’t want to speak on behalf of the team but I would imagine we will have high expectations with winning some trophies. Like the league or the FA Cup. We definitely want success on the field in the form of championships and trophies. From what I have heard, continuing to grow and develop the group, I feel like it is going to be a group that has a lot of depth. Being able to play everybody and all of these incredible players that are here, and do that seamlessly when we do have a lot of games in one short window will be a really important part of having such a deep team. Then personally, I want to obviously help this team succeed and win games and be a contributing member, but I think personally I want to take away some individual growth and development and have this time here to improve as a player and really continue to just work on my own game. Being exposed to some of these new things will just add to my own depth as a player and what I am capable of on the field. I am excited about that.”

Getty Images

Everton reportedly agrees Doucoure fee as Ancelotti strikes again

Doucoure to Everton
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlo Ancelotti is not messing around.

The Everton manager is nearing medicals for Napoli star Allan and Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez, and Wednesday took yet another step toward unlocking a world of midfield options for the Toffees.

That step is the $31 million purchase of Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, who would move to the blue side of Merseyside pending personal terms and a medical.

[ MORE: Man Utd announces Van de Beek ]

The move(s) would give Everton an array of versatile midfielders, with Doucoure bringing 17 goals and 12 assists in 129 Premier League with Watford.

We have clues on how Ancelotti likes to use two of those players, Allan and James, having managed them at Napoli and Real/Bayern, respectively.

Rodriguez’s best Real season came under Ancelotti, and the Colombian was used as a winger in 16 matches and a midfielder, attacking or more central, on another 13.

Allan is a defensively-sound player with some attacking upside while Doucoure can play up-and-down the center of the park.

The club also has Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Fabian Delph, and Tom Davies among its midfield options and will eventually have promising but injury-struck Jean-Philippe Gbamin back in the fold.

Does Ancelotti view James as a winger and have a plan to stick with a 4-4-2, or might he look to a 4-3-3 with Gomes or Doucoure next to Allan underneath James?

It could take some time for the new pieces to meld with the existing Toffees given the season’s start is less than 2 weeks away, but imagine an attack-minded 4-3-3 like this:

Richarlison — Calvert-Lewin — James Rodriguez

Allan — Doucoure — Gomes

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Or a 4-3-1-2 (4-4-2) closer to this:

Calvert-Lewin — Richarlison

James Rodriguez

Allan — Doucoure — Gomes

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Ancelotti also loves himself a nice 4-4-2, which could work with Rodriguez wide right, Gomes or Doucoure dropped to the bench, and a new option at left mid (maybe a mix of young Anthony Gordon, who recently signed a new deal, and Gylfi Sigurdsson):

Calvert-Lewin — Richarlison

 Gordon — Allan — Doucoure — James Rodriguez

Digne — Holgate — Keane — Coleman

Pickford

Pickford is amongst the only question marks after another rough year for the ex-Sunderland man. There have been rumors linking Everton with longtime Manchester United backup Sergio Romero, as the weak links above aren’t difficult to identify.

This is a good team, maybe a top six challenger if Calvert-Lewin, Gomes, and Holgate can find the next level.

 

Bale open to Premier League return, Real “blocked” January move

Gareth Bale Premier League
Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale says he still loves playing the game and would love to leave Real Madrid to find regular playing time.

Bale earned a rich contract that has proven prohibitive in his search of regular playing time, as the 31-year-old doesn’t feel like taking a pay cut.

That, of course, is his right, but his reported pre-tax salary of nearly $800,000 per week has him at Real through 2021-22.

[ MORE: Man Utd announces Van de Beek ]

Until then, he’s felt reinvigorated when with the Wales national team, admitting that it’s “nice to feel appreciated” with the Dragons and that he’s unsuccessfully tried to engineer a Real exit in the past.

He said it’s nice “to be supported by your fans no matter what” in what will surely provide the latest round of uproar in Madrid.

Bale, at heart, is a soccer player and a darn good one. The Welsh hero would love to find his way to a first team spot instead of waiting for Wales duty for a chance to shine.

He was linked with a Tottenham return in January but Zinedine Zidane opted to keep Bale at the Bernabeu.

From Sky Sports:

“If those options arise (interest from Premier League clubs) it is something I’d look at for sure. We’ll see what happens, we have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid’s hands.”

Bale signed his last Real contract in 2016 when he was coming off a 19-goal, 15-assist performance inside of an injury-shortened 31-appearance season.

He’s since scored 47 goals and 22 assists in three campaigns of varying minutes.

This is a player, however old, of three double-digit goal and assist seasons between Spurs and Real. It would be really nice to see the long-maned Welshman on a regular basis again soon. Surely only a few clubs could meet his wage expectations but could the possibilities that would await him in sponsorships and other monies once back in the UK sway him?

Bale also said (video below) that he was excited to leave for a project last year but “it didn’t materialize” after being blocked by Real. Where could that have been? Back to Spurs to play for Jose Mourinho? A spot alongside Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United?

Tell us, Gareth!

Bundesliga odds: Champions, relegation 2020-21

Bundesliga odds
Photo by PETER KNEFFEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

How big of a favorite is Bayern Munich to win a ninth-straight Bundesliga?

Picking any other team to win the league will give you +350 odds, while a bet on the Bavarians puts you down for -560.

Bayern is also off the board in terms of reaching the top four, joined by Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig when the table placements are extended to the top six.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule 2020-21 ]

On the flip side, Bayern would pay +300000 if you think Hansi Flick’s men will go from treble winners to 2.Bundesliga via relegation (Shoulder shrug emoji).

New boys Arminia are the favorites to go down at -118, a bit less rewarding than if they make a miracle run to win the league and net bettors +150000.

Click here for different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

Bundesliga odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21

Bayern Munich: -560
Borussia Dortmund: +600
RB Leipzig: +2000
Bayer Leverkusen: +5000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +6600
Hertha Berlin: +15000
Hoffenheim: +15000
Wolfsburg: +15000
Eintracht Frankfurt: +25000
Schalke: +30000
Koln: +40000
Union Berlin: +100000
Augsburg: +100000
Mainz: +100000
Freiburg: +100000
Stuttgart: +100000
Werder Bremen: +100000
Arminia Bielefeld: +100000

Bundesliga odds – relegation, 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld: -118
Union Berlin: +200
Augsburg: +300
Mainz: +300
Freiburg: +400
Stuttgart: +400
Werder Bremen: +400
Koln: +600
Eintracht Frankfurt: +1100
Schalke: +1100
Hertha Berlin: +2000
Hoffenheim: +2000
Wolfsburg: +2000
Borussia Monchengladbach: +5000
Bayer Leverkusen: +8000
RB Leipzig: +20000
Borussia Dortmund: +100000
Bayern Munich: +300000

Donny Van de Beek to Manchester United official

Van de Beek to Manchester United official
Photo by Federico Guerra Moran/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Donny van de Beek to Manchester United is official, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adding another midfield piece to a club he hopes can compete for the Premier League.

[ MORE: How will Van de Beek fit at United? ]

Solskjaer was positively glowing about the 23-year-old, who will arrive on a five-year deal with a reported price tag that starts at $44 million before incentives.

“His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position,” said the United gaffer.

Van de Beek was once ticketed for Real Madrid and then mentioned as possible for Barcelona once Ronald Koeman took over, but United has been linked for some time and Solskjaer sealed the deal with his old United teammate Edwin van der Sar, a director at Ajax.

The player underwent a medical while with the Netherlands national team and has now been unveiled as a Red Devil.

From ManUtd.com:

“Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return,” Van de Beerk said. “This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

The center midfielder was expected to fetch Ajax as much as $65 million for a player who turned 23 in April and posted has 10 goals and 11 assists in 37 matches this season after registering 17 and 13 in 57 appearances in 2018-19.

Van de Beek has 10 caps for the Dutch, and has been atop the triangle of midfielders in Koeman’s 4-3-3. It could be a double pivot next to Paul Pogba, though the permutations of arranging Van de Beek, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, and Scott McTominay would be a daydream for most managers.