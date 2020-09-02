More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A odds
Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Serie A odds: Champions, relegation 2020-21

By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT
How strong is Juventus’ footing amongst the elite of Serie A?

The nine-time defending scudetto winners are not just favorites to win at -143 odds compared to Inter Milan’s +200, they are -10000 to land in the top four.

Juve, Inter, and Napoli are off the books when it comes to finishing in the top six, while there is a massive gap between the top seven and the rest of the field: Once seventh-best Roma’s +3000 odds to win the league are listed, Fiorentina adds a zero to eighth at +30000.

Promoted sides Crotone, Benevento, and Spezia are minus odds to go down, the gap between top-tier and Serie B money quite evident.

Serie A odds – Champions, outright winner, 2020-21

Juventus -143
Inter Milan +200
Napoli +700
Atalanta +1100
AC Milan +2000
Lazio +2000
AS Roma +3000
Fiorentina +30000
Sassuolo +30000
Bologna +75000
Torino +100000
Hellas Verona +200000
Parma +200000
Cagliari +300000
Genoa +300000
Udinese +300000
Benevento +450000
Crotone +450000
Spezia +450000

Serie A odds – relegation, 2020-21

Crotone -400
Spezia -400
Benevento -225
Udinese +250
Genoa +400
Cagliari +500
Hellas Verona +500
Parma +900
Sampdoria +1100
Torino +1300
Bologna +2000
Sassuolo +2000
Fiorentina +4000
AC Milan +50000
Atalanta +50000
Lazio +50000
AS Roma +50000
Inter Milan +100000
Juventus +100000
Napoli +100000

No agreement in meeting between Barcelona and Messi’s father

Jorge Messi Barcelona
JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Messi latest Messi's father in Barcelona; crunch talks "difficult" and no Man City contact Messi to MLS City Football Group offering Messi five-year, $830M package Lionel Messi news Barcelona, Messi arrange meeting; star believes he's 'no longer part of squad'

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona looked no closer to being resolved after the first meeting between the player’s father and club officials on Wednesday ended without an agreement, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person said club president Josep Bartomeu met for more than 90 minutes with Jorge Messi to discuss the the Argentina star’s request to leave the club, but that neither part made any concessions.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the private meeting.

Lionel Messi last week told Barcelona he wanted to leave the club and invoked a contract clause that allowed him to depart for free at the end of the season. But Barcelona claimed the clause expired in June and said he must see out his contract until June 2021, unless the buyout clause of 700 million euros ($837 million) is paid.

Also in the meeting were Barcelona official Javier Bordas and Messi’s brother, Rodrigo. A lawyer for the Messi family was also present. In what was described as a cordial meeting, all parts made their positions clear – Jorge Messi said the player wants to leave and Barcelona said it will not accept his transfer request.

No other meeting was immediately scheduled, and the next steps were unclear.

Barcelona has said it still hopes Lionel Messi could change his mind about leaving.

The player’s representatives claim the clause allowing him to leave the club should still be valid because the season was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona reiterated that they will hold the player to his contract.

Jorge Messi, who is also Messi’s agent, was tight-lipped when he arrived in Spain from Argentina earlier Wednesday.

“I don’t know anything,” Jorge Messi said in brief comments after being questioned at the airport.

Spanish television station Cuatro later reported that Jorge Messi said it would be “difficult” for his son to stay with Barcelona. He did not elaborate.

Barcelona has been saying it will not facilitate Messi’s departure and will only negotiate a contract extension. The club has offered the Argentine a two-year extension that would keep him with Barcelona through the 2022-23 season.

In addition to meeting with Messi’s father, Barcelona said it also wanted to meet personally with the player to try to change his mind about leaving. The club said it has been doing everything to try to convince Messi to finish his career at the club where he started nearly 20 years ago.

Lionel Messi hasn’t met with club officials since announcing his decision to leave and hasn’t said anything publicly since Barcelona’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals on Aug. 14. The defeat that capped a difficult season for the club, its first without a title since 2007-08.

The 33-year-old Messi had been outspoken against club officials during the season and he hasn’t shown up at the club since the squad returned to training on Monday. He also skipped the required coronavirus tests the team underwent on Sunday.

Barcelona did not say if it would take any action against the player because of his absence.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said Messi’s decision isn’t “something that concerns us,” but he hoped the rival player would stay with Barcelona.

“He has earned the right to decide about his future,” Ramos said. “I don’t know if he will be doing it in the best way, but of course, for Spanish soccer, for Barcelona and for us, who like to win while playing against the best, we would like him to stay. It makes the league and Barcelona better, and it makes the `clasicos’ more beautiful.”

Messi’s Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong said he was in the dark like everyone else.

“It’s a kind of chaos now, many things are going on,” said De Jong, who is with the Netherlands national team. “But I didn’t speak with Messi personally, nor with the club. I will see when I arrive after this week in Barcelona how things are going, and what is really happening. Honestly I don’t know what will happen.”

Barcelona is scheduled to begin its season against Villarreal in the Spanish league at the end of the month.

Atlanta United sells Pity Martinez to Al-Nassr for big fee

Atlanta United sells Pity Martinez
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT
The weird, hyped, and spectacularly okay ride of Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez through Major League Soccer is over after about 20 months.

Multiple reports say that Martinez, 27, has been sold to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a fee of $18 million.

That is a profit on the MLS record fee paid to River Plate in January 2019, though whether the club paid $17 million as was rumored at the time or $14 million as The Athletic said Wednesday will determine how much (Transfermarkt has it just under $16 million).

There will be a rush to brand Martinez as either a flop due to his inability to light the league on fire or a success because Atlanta was good and made a profit on him.

In reality, Martinez was a good player who played pretty well in MLS, and Atlanta’s ability to get that fee for him in this financial environment is huge. When a team spends eight figures on an attacker in MLS, that player should be part of the MVP discussion (Only Martinez, teammate Ezequiel Barco, Inter Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro, and LAFC’s young Brian Rodriguez have featured purchase prices above $11 million).

WhoScored.com credits Martinez with 2.1 key passes, 2.5 shots, and two dribbles per match in his only full season (2019). That’s top 25 in MLS in the first two categories and top 20 in dribbles.

His career numbers with Atlanta United, 11 goals and 14 assists in 54 matches, weren’t a big improvement on the pace he set with Argentine powers River Plate, where he scored 30 times with 28 assists in 145 appearances.

The Five Stripes won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and the Campeones Cup, and finished six points off the East’s top spot after winning just one of its first six matches in the 2019 season. Martinez set up a goal as Atlanta lost to Toronto FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs semifinals.

Martinez had played in 10 matches for the Five Stripes this season, including Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Orlando City. He has four goals with three assists this season, a good chunk coming in a CONCACAF Champions League tie versus Honduran side Motagua.

But his star faded in a big way while Stateside, as Martinez added only one more Argentina cap to the two he brought with him.

He’ll play for former Benfica boss Rui Vitoria at Al-Nassr, joining a team with former Watford man Nordin Amrabat, ex-Porto defender Maicon, one-time Liverpool backup keeper Brad Jones, and Nigerian national team striker Ahmed Musa.

Brazil has equal pay policy for women’s and men’s national team

Brazil soccer equal pay
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The Brazilian Football Confederation says it agreed in March to pay women’s national team players the same as their peers on the men’s side, the BBC reported Wednesday.

Brazil’s women played the Netherlands, France, and Canada at the 2020 Tournoi de France in March, though it’s unclear whether the policy was in place before the games concluded on March 10. The men last played in November.

Here’s confederation president Rogerio Caboclo, via the BBC:

“There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally,” he said. “What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have.”

The United States women’s national team has been involved in what’s been described broadly as an equal pay dispute for years, supported by their peers on the USMNT.

The USWNT players appealed a recent dismissal of their lawsuit by a judge who ruled that the women’s claim that they were being paid less than the men was insufficient to warrant a trial.

Agree with the women’s law suit or not, that’s a weird legal call (though this comes with the obvious distinction that we are not a staff of judges at ProSoccerTalk).

Serie A schedule 2020-21

Serie A schedule
Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 2, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Juventus’ bid to win an absurd 10th-straight scudetto begins at home to Sampdoria, and several rivals hope it will end long before the final day finds The Old Lady in Bologna on May 23.

Serie A’s schedule was released Wednesday, showing the world when some of the oldest and most heated rivalries in football will be staged in the 2020-21 season, which looks plenty congested after a late start of Sept. 20.

There were signs that the Turin giants were slowing down but neither Inter Milan nor Atalanta could replace Juventus atop the Serie A table last season.

Week 1 – Sept. 20

Benevento v Inter Milan
Fiorentina v Torino
Genoa v Crotone
Juventus v Sampdoria
Lazio v Atalanta
AC Milan v Bologna
Parma v Napoli
Sassuolo v Cagliari
Udinese v Spezia
Verona v AS Roma

Week 2 – Sept. 27

Bologna v Parma
Cagliari v Lazio
Crotone v AC Milan
Inter Milan v Fiorentina
Napoli v Genoa
AS Roma v Juventus
Sampdoria v Benevento
Spezia v Sassuolo
Torino v Atalanta
Verona v Udinese

Week 3 – Oct. 4

Atalanta v Cagliari
Benevento v Bologna
Fiorentina v Sampdoria
Genoa v Torino
Juventus v Napoli
Lazio v Inter Milan
AC Milan v Spezia
Parma v Verona
Sassuolo v Crotone
Udinese v AS Roma

Week 4 – Oct. 18

Bologna v Sassuolo
Crotone v Juventus
Inter Milan v AC Milan
Napoli v Atalanta
AS Roma v Benevento
Sampdoria v Lazio
Spezia v Fiorentina
Torino v Cagliari
Udinese v Parma
Verona v Genoa

Serie A schedule
The first Milan derby is early in the season (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Week 5 – Oct. 25

Atalanta v Sampdoria
Benevento v Napoli
Cagliari v Crotone
Fiorentina v Udinese
Genoa v Inter Milan
Juventus v Verona
Lazio v Bologna
AC Milan v AS Roma
Parma v Spezia
Sassuolo v Torino

Week 6 – Nov. 1

Bologna v Cagliari
Crotone v Atalanta
Inter Milan v Parma
Napoli v Sassuolo
AS Roma v Fiorentina
Sampdoria v Genoa
Spezia v Juventus
Torino v Lazio
Udinese v AC Milan
Verona v Benevento

Week 7  – Nov. 8

Atalanta v Inter Milan
Benevento v Spezia
Bologna v Napoli
Cagliari v Sampdoria
Genoa v AS Roma
Lazio v Juventus
AC Milan v Verona
Parma v Fiorentina
Sassuolo v Udinese
Torino v Crotone

 Week 8  – Nov. 22

Crotone v Lazio
Fiorentina v Benevento
Inter Milan v Torino
Juventus v Cagliari
Napoli v AC Milan
AS Roma v Parma
Sampdoria v Bologna
Spezia v Atalanta
Udinese v Genoa
Verona v Sassuolo

Week 9  – Nov. 29

Atalanta v Verona
Benevento v Juventus
Bologna v Crotone
Cagliari v Spezia
Genoa v Parma
Lazio v Udinese
AC Milan v Fiorentina
Napoli v AS Roma
Sassuolo v Inter Milan
Torino v Sampdoria 

Week 10 – Dec. 6

Crotone v Napoli
Fiorentina v Genoa
Inter Milan v Bologna
Juventus v Torino
Parma v Benevento
Roma v Sassuolo
Sampdoria v AC Milan
Spezia v Lazio
Udinese v Atalanta
Verona v Cagliari

Serie A schedule
Turin rivals Juventus and Torino meet in Week 10 (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Week 11 – Dec. 13

Atalanta v Fiorentina
Bologna v AS Roma
Cagliari v Inter Milan
Crotone v Spezia
Genoa v Juventus
Lazio v Verona
AC Milan v Parma
Napoli v Sampdoria
Sassuolo v Benevento
Torino v Udinese

Week 12 – Dec. 16

Benevento v Lazio
Fiorentina v Sassuolo
Genoa v AC Milan
Inter Milan v Napoli
Juventus v Atalanta
Parma v Cagliari
AS Roma v Torino
Spezia v Bologna
Udinese v Crotone
Verona v Sampdoria

Week 13 – Dec. 20

Atalanta v AS Roma
Benevento v Genoa
Cagliari v Udinese
Fiorentina v Verona
Inter Milan v Spezia
Lazio v Napoli
Parma v Juventus
Sampdoria v Crotone
Sassuolo v AC Milan
Torino v Bologna

Week 14 – Dec. 23

Bologna v Atalanta
Crotone v Parma
Juventus v Fiorentina
AC Milan v Lazio
Napoli v Torino
AS Roma v Cagliari
Sampdoria v Sassuolo
Spezia v Genoa
Udinese v Benevento
Verona v Inter Milan

Week 15 – Jan. 3

Atalanta v Sassuolo
Benevento v AC Milan
Cagliari v Napoli
Fiorentina v Bologna
Genoa v Lazio
Inter Milan v Crotone
Juventus v Udinese
Parma v Torino
AS Roma v Sampdoria
Spezia v Verona

Week 16 – Jan. 6

Atalanta v Parma
Bologna v Udinese
Cagliari v Benevento
Crotone v AS Roma
Lazio v Fiorentina
AC Milan v Juventus
Napoli v Spezia
Sampdoria v Inter Milan
Sassuolo v Genoa
Torino v Verona

Week 17 – Jan. 10

Benevento v Atalanta
Fiorentina v Cagliari
Genoa v Bologna
Juventus v Sassuolo
AC Milan v Torino
Parma v Lazio
AS Roma v Inter Milan
Spezia v Sampdoria
Udinese v Napoli
Verona v Crotone

Week 18 – Jan. 17

Atalanta v Genoa
Bologna v Verona
Cagliari v AC Milan
Crotone v Benevento
Inter Milan v Juventus
Lazio v AS Roma
Napoli v Fiorentina
Sampdoria v Udinese
Sassuolo v Parma
Torino v Spezia

Serie A schedule
AS Roma and Lazio in the Derby della Capitale (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images).

Week 19 – Jan. 24

Benevento v Torino
Fiorentina v Crotone
Genoa v Cagliari
Juventus v Bologna
Lazio v Sassuolo
AC Milan v Atalanta
Parma v Sampdoria
AS Roma v Spezia
Udinese v Inter Milan
Verona v Napoli

Week 20 – Jan. 31

Atalanta v Lazio
Bologna v AC Milan
Cagliari v Sassuolo
Crotone v Genoa
Inter Milan v Benevento
Napoli v Parma
AS Roma v Verona
Sampdoria v Juventus
Spezia v Udinese
Torino v Fiorentina

Week 21 – Feb. 7

Atalanta v Torino
Benevento v Sampdoria
Fiorentina v Inter Milan
Genoa v Napoli
Juventus v AS Roma
Lazio v Cagliari
AC Milan v Crotone
Parma v Bologna
Sassuolo v Spezia
Udinese v Verona

Week 22 – Feb. 14

Bologna v Benevento
Cagliari v Atalanta
Crotone v Sassuolo
Inter Milan v Lazio
Napoli v Juventus
AS Roma v Udinese
Sampdoria v Fiorentina
Spezia v AC Milan
Torino v Genoa
Verona v Parma

Serie A schedule
The growing Napoli-Juve rivalry hits Naples on Valentine’s Day. How romantic. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images )

Week 23 – Feb. 21

Atalanta v Napoli
Benevento v AS Roma
Cagliari v Torino
Fiorentina v Spezia
Genoa v Verona
Juventus v Crotone
Lazio v Sampdoria
AC Milan v Inter Milan
Parma v Udinese
Sassuolo v Bologna

Week 24 – Feb. 28

Bologna v Lazio
Crotone v Cagliari
Inter Milan v Genoa
Napoli v Benevento
AS Roma v AC Milan
Sampdoria v Atalanta
Spezia v Parma
Torino v Sassuolo
Udinese v Fiorentina
Verona v Juventus

Week 25 – March 3

Atalanta v Crotone
Benevento v Verona
Cagliari v Bologna
Fiorentina v AS Roma
Genoa v Sampdoria
Juventus v Spezia
Lazio v Torino
AC Milan v Udinese
Parma v Inter Milan
Sassuolo v Napoli

Week 26 – March 7

Crotone v Torino
Fiorentina v Parma
Inter Milan v Atalanta
Juventus v Lazio
Napoli v Bologna
AS Roma v Genoa
Sampdoria v Cagliari
Spezia v Benevento
Udinese v Sassuolo
Verona v AC Milan

Week 27 – March 14

Atalanta v Spezia
Bologna v Sampdoria
Benevento v Fiorentina
Cagliari v Juventus
Genoa v Udinese
Lazio v Crotone
AC Milan v Napoli
Parma v AS Roma
Sassuolo v Verona
Torino v Inter Milan

Week 28 – March 21

Crotone v Bologna
Fiorentina v AC Milan
Inter Milan v Sassuolo
Juventus v Benevento
Parma v Genoa
AS Roma v Napoli
Sampdoria v Torino
Spezia v Cagliari
Udinese v Lazio
Verona v Atalanta

Week 29 – April 4

Atalanta v Udinese
Benevento v Parma
Bologna v Inter Milan
Cagliari v Verona
Genoa v Fiorentina
Lazio v Spezia
AC Milan v Sampdoria
Napoli v Crotone
Sassuolo v AS Roma
Torino v Juventus

Week 30 – April 11

Benevento v Sassuolo
Fiorentina v Atalanta
Inter Milan v Cagliari
Juventus v Genoa
Parma v AC Milan
AS Roma v Bologna
Sampdoria v Napoli
Spezia v Crotone
Udinese v Torino
Verona v Lazio

Week 31 – April 18

Atalanta v Juventus
Bologna v Spezia
Cagliari v Parma
Crotone v Udinese
Lazio v Benevento
AC Milan v Genoa
Napoli v Inter Milan
Sampdoria v Verona
Sassuolo v Fiorentina
Torino v AS Roma

Week 32 – April 21

Bologna v Torino
Crotone v Sampdoria
Genoa v Benevento
Juventus v Parma
AC Milan v Sassuolo
Napoli v Lazio
AS Roma v Atalanta
Spezia v Inter Milan
Udinese v Cagliari
Verona v Fiorentina

Week 33 – April 25

Atalanta v Bologna
Benevento v Udinese
Cagliari v AS Roma
Fiorentina v Juventus
Genoa v Spezia
Inter Milan v Verona
Lazio v AC Milan
Parma v Crotone
Sassuolo v Sampdoria
Torino v Napoli

Week 34 – May 2

Bologna v Fiorentina
Crotone v Inter Milan
Lazio v Genoa
AC Milan v Benevento
Napoli v Cagliari
Sampdoria v AS Roma
Sassuolo v Atalanta
Torino v Parma
Udinese v Juventus
Verona v Spezia

Week 35 – May 9

Benevento v Cagliari
Fiorentina v Lazio
Genoa v Sassuolo
Inter Milan v Sampdoria
Juventus v AC Milan
Parma v Atalanta
AS Roma v Crotone
Spezia v Napoli
Udinese v Bologna
Verona v Torino

Week 36 – May 12

Atalanta v Benevento
Bologna v Genoa
Cagliari v Fiorentina
Crotone v Verona
Inter Milan v AS Roma
Lazio v Parma
Napoli v Udinese
Sampdoria v Spezia
Sassuolo v Juventus
Torino v AC Milan

Week 37 – May 16

Benevento v Crotone
Fiorentina v Napoli
Genoa v Atalanta
Juventus v Inter Milan
AC Milan v Cagliari
Parma v Sassuolo
AS Roma v Lazio
Spezia v Torino
Udinese v Sampdoria
Verona v Bologna

Week 38 – May 23

Atalanta v AC Milan
Bologna v Juventus
Cagliari v Genoa
Crotone v Fiorentina
Inter Milan v Udinese
Napoli v Verona
Sampdoria v Parma
Sassuolo v Lazio
Spezia v AS Roma
Torino v Benevento

Serie A schedule
Could European qualification be on the line when AC Milan visits Atalanta on the final day? (Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images)

How to watch, stream, follow Serie A in the USA

How to watch: ESPN
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com