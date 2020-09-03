Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa sign Cash: Villa completed their signing of highly-rated Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash on Thursday, reportedly paying $18 million (up to $21 million with add-ons) to the EFL Championship club.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal to re-loan Ceballos; Henderson to leave Man United ]

The 23-year-old right back graduated from the Forest academy at 18 years old and quickly became a star in four seasons at the City Ground. He joins Villa on a five-year contract set to run through the summer of 2025.

Cash is more of a defensive-minded right back than many of the new-age full backs who bomb forward and join attack with nearly reckless abandon. That style will be a welcome addition to a Villa side which conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season (second-most in the Premier League). He also spent time deployed as a wide midfielder for Forest before making his permanent home along the backline.

[ MORE: No agreement in meeting between Barcelona, Messi’s father ]

The signing of Matty Cash represents Villa’s first major signing of the summer transfer window. Sheffield United and West Ham United had previous bids for Cash rejected earlier this summer.

Absolutely buzzing to have signed a 5 year deal at Aston Villa. Something I’ve always dreamed of since I was a young boy to play in the premier league, it really is a dream come true. I can’t wait to meet up with the squad, meet everyone around the club and the supporters! #AVFC pic.twitter.com/o9QU7sESK1 — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) September 3, 2020

According to Sky Sports, “Villa boss Dean Smith was a big factor in [Cash’s] decision to make the move.” Smith has hailed Cash as “one of England’s brightest young prospects.”

This year’s “summer” transfer window is set to run until Oct. 5.

Follow @AndyEdMLS