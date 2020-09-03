Premier League subs rule confirmed: Premier League clubs have again voted against use five substitutes per team, per game, for the 2020-21 season.

The decision to return to three substitutes was made last month, but the clubs were reportedly reconsidering that position last week with a re-vote scheduled for a shareholders meeting on Thursday. The vote was indeed held again, and again the proposal did not receive the requisite 14 yes votes.

As such, the 2020-21 Premier League season will see each club allowed a maximum of three subs per game, with seven players on the bench to begin each game. Under the failed proposal, benches would have been once again expanded to nine players from which five could be introduced into the game.

Alongside the Premier League subs rule, it was also confirmed that hydration breaks will also no longer be used at the midway point of the first and second halves.

As for another possible stoppage of play due to COVID-19, Sky Sports reports that the league’s preference would be to play through a second outbreak and complete the campaign as close to the current scheduled date (May 23) as possible.

The meeting also agreed the preferred option is to play the season out to a conclusion if there was to be a second wave, but despite what have been described as “positive conversations,” nothing has yet been officially added to the rule book.

