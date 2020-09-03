More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League subs rule
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs

By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
Premier League subs rule confirmed: Premier League clubs have again voted against use five substitutes per team, per game, for the 2020-21 season.

The decision to return to three substitutes was made last month, but the clubs were reportedly reconsidering that position last week with a re-vote scheduled for a shareholders meeting on Thursday. The vote was indeed held again, and again the proposal did not receive the requisite 14 yes votes.

As such, the 2020-21 Premier League season will see each club allowed a maximum of three subs per game, with seven players on the bench to begin each game. Under the failed proposal, benches would have been once again expanded to nine players from which five could be introduced into the game.

Alongside the Premier League subs rule, it was also confirmed that hydration breaks will also no longer be used at the midway point of the first and second halves.

As for another possible stoppage of play due to COVID-19, Sky Sports reports that the league’s preference would be to play through a second outbreak and complete the campaign as close to the current scheduled date (May 23) as possible.

The meeting also agreed the preferred option is to play the season out to a conclusion if there was to be a second wave, but despite what have been described as “positive conversations,” nothing has yet been officially added to the rule book.

MLS upcoming schedule, MLS Cup odds

MLS betting odds
Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT
MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is (roughly) two-thirds of the way through its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Another round of games was completed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another set to kick off this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Click here for MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.

This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Houston Dynamo (+145) v Sporting KC (+150) / Draw (+245) — 8 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-110) v Atlanta United (+240) / Draw (+250) – 8 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+475) v Toronto FC (-209) / Draw (+300) — 9:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+106) v Colorado Rapids (+210) / Draw (+240) — 10:30 pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 6

D.C. United (+225) v New York City FC (+100) / Draw (+240) — 7 pm ET
New York Red Bulls (+110) v Philadelphia Union (+205) / Draw (+240) — 7 pm ET
Columbus Crew SC (-239) v FC Cincinnati (+550) / Draw (+320) — 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire (+130) v New England Revolution (+175) / Draw (+235) — 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami (+115) v Nashville SC (+210) / Draw (+220) — 8 pm ET
Minnesota United (+105) v Real Salt Lake (+215) / Draw (+240) — 8 pm ET
Seattle Sounders (-106) v Portland Timbers (+230) / Draw (+250) — 10 pm ET
LA Galaxy (+230) v Los Angeles FC (-121) / Draw (+300) — 10:30 pm ET

MLS Cup winner odds

Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)

Done Deal: Aston Villa splash cash for Cash

Aston Villa sign Cash
Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Aston Villa sign Cash: Villa completed their signing of highly-rated Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash on Thursday, reportedly paying $18 million (up to $21 million with add-ons) to the EFL Championship club.

The 23-year-old right back graduated from the Forest academy at 18 years old and quickly became a star in four seasons at the City Ground. He joins Villa on a five-year contract set to run through the summer of 2025.

Cash is more of a defensive-minded right back than many of the new-age full backs who bomb forward and join attack with nearly reckless abandon. That style will be a welcome addition to a Villa side which conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season (second-most in the Premier League). He also spent time deployed as a wide midfielder for Forest before making his permanent home along the backline.

The signing of Matty Cash represents Villa’s first major signing of the summer transfer window. Sheffield United and West Ham United had previous bids for Cash rejected earlier this summer.

According to Sky Sports, “Villa boss Dean Smith was a big factor in [Cash’s] decision to make the move.” Smith has hailed Cash as “one of England’s brightest young prospects.”

This year’s “summer” transfer window is set to run until Oct. 5.

Transfer news: Arsenal to re-loan Ceballos; Henderson to leave Man Utd

Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 3, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes a second consecutive season of Arsenal signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, Dean Henderson willing to leave Man United in search of a starting job, and PSG rejecting the chance to sign Matteo Guendouzi…

Arsenal completing another loan for Ceballos

Ceballos is reportedly set for a second season on loan at Arsenal with only the procedural medical examination left to be completed. The 24-year-old had other options this options, both on a temporary and permanent basis, but opted for a full season under Mikel Arteta, for whom he impressed in the final stretch of the 2019-20 season. Arsenal are expected to cover 100 percent of Ceballos’ wages.

Henderson willing to leave Man United to be no. 1

Manchester United’s no. 2 goalkeeper has his eyes firmly fixed on becoming the no. 1 at Old Trafford… or elsewhere. Following a successful loan move to fellow PL side Sheffield United, Henderson signed a lucrative new contract this summer — one that will pay him as if he was the no. 1 at many clubs — and that has him desperate for regular playing time.

“Look, 100 percent, the aim is for me to play football next season. I don’t think I want to be not playing after last season, coming off a good season with momentum. … It wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play football, I don’t think it would help any parties at all. ‘You can get many things from training and obviously learn off someone like David and the other goalkeepers and coaches. But I don’t think there’s any substitute for game-time. I went out from Manchester United five years ago, started at Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury and then Sheffield which shows how much I’ve learned, picking up experiences that happen in games because they’re situations that you don’t really get in training.

PSG say no thanks to Guendouzi

In further Premier League transfer news, Paris Saint-Germain were presented with the chance to sign 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, but the UEFA Champions League runners-up reportedly declined to do so. Guendouzi broke into the Gunners’ first team last season and is expected to either sign a lucrative new contract in the coming months or leave for such a deal elsewhere.

Higuain, Sigurdsson to MLS

Gonzalo Higuain could be on his way to Major League Soccer following a reported approach by D.C. United. The 32-year-old forward has been told by new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo that he has no future at the club. The same report claims United are also highly interested in Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Man City ownership adds French club to worldwide portfolio

Man City buy Troyes
Photo credit: Troyes AC
Associated PressSep 3, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT
Man City buy Troyes: MANCHESTER, England (AP) The Abu Dhabi-based ownership of Manchester City added a 10th club to its worldwide portfolio by announcing the purchase of French second-division team Troyes on Thursday.

The City Football Group will become the majority shareholder of Troyes after buying the shares of its previous owner, Daniel Masoni, following a review of the sale by French football’s financial watchdog.

“We have had an interest in French football for some time and have long admired ESTAC (Troyes),” said Ferran Soriano, chief executive of CFG, “so we are delighted to have completed the acquisition of our 10th club and have a permanent presence in France.”

Soriano called it a “milestone” for the group.

“Our objective remains to play beautiful football, identify and develop grassroots talent and have a permanent presence in the world’s football centers,” he said. “There is no doubt that France is one of the top football countries in the world and we are proud to be part of that community.”

The CFG’s clubs also include New York City FC, Melbourne City, Girona in Spain, Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China, Mumbai City FC in India, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay and Lommel in Belgium. The group also has a “collaboration agreement” with Venezuelan team Atletico Venezuela.

Troyes, which was founded in 1986 and is located in northeastern France, was in fourth place — one point off the promotion positions — when France’s Ligue 2 was called off last season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Among its best-known former players is ex-France midfielder Blaise Matuidi.