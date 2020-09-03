MLS betting odds and upcoming schedule: Major League Soccer is (roughly) two-thirds of the way through its opening six-game stretch of fixtures marking the MLS regular season’s return from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Another round of games was completed on Tuesday and Wednesday, with another set to kick off this weekend. The regular season is currently scheduled to end on Nov. 8, with the playoffs beginning that same week and culminating with MLS Cup on Dec. 12.
Click here for MLS betting odds and different odds on soccer and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.
This page will be updated following the completion of every round of games in 2020, to feature the upcoming set of fixtures and MLS betting odds.
This weekend’s MLS schedule and odds (via PointsBet)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Houston Dynamo (+145) v Sporting KC (+150) / Draw (+245) — 8 pm ET
Orlando City SC (-110) v Atlanta United (+240) / Draw (+250) – 8 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps (+475) v Toronto FC (-209) / Draw (+300) — 9:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes (+106) v Colorado Rapids (+210) / Draw (+240) — 10:30 pm ET
Sunday, Sept. 6
D.C. United (+225) v New York City FC (+100) / Draw (+240) — 7 pm ET
New York Red Bulls (+110) v Philadelphia Union (+205) / Draw (+240) — 7 pm ET
Columbus Crew SC (-239) v FC Cincinnati (+550) / Draw (+320) — 7:30 pm ET
Chicago Fire (+130) v New England Revolution (+175) / Draw (+235) — 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami (+115) v Nashville SC (+210) / Draw (+220) — 8 pm ET
Minnesota United (+105) v Real Salt Lake (+215) / Draw (+240) — 8 pm ET
Seattle Sounders (-106) v Portland Timbers (+230) / Draw (+250) — 10 pm ET
LA Galaxy (+230) v Los Angeles FC (-121) / Draw (+300) — 10:30 pm ET
MLS Cup winner odds
Los Angeles FC (+450)
Toronto FC (+450)
Seattle Sounders (+800)
Philadelphia Union (+1100)
Atlanta United (+1400)
Columbus Crew (+1400)
LA Galaxy (+1800)
New York City FC (+1800)
Sporting KC (+1800)
Portland Timbers (+2000)
Minnesota United (+2500)
New England Revolution (+2500)
Orlando City SC (+2500)
New York Red Bulls (+3000)
Montreal Impact (+4000)
FC Dallas (+5000)
Real Salt Lake (+5000)
San Jose Earthquakes (+6000)
Chicago Fire (+10000)
Colorado Rapids (+10000)
D.C. United (+10000)
Houston Dynamo (+10000)
Inter Miami (+12500)
FC Cincinnati (+25000)
Vancouver Whitecaps (+25000)
Nashville SC (+30000)