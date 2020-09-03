Today’s Premier League transfer news includes a second consecutive season of Arsenal signing Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, Dean Henderson willing to leave Man United in search of a starting job, and PSG rejecting the chance to sign Matteo Guendouzi…

Arsenal completing another loan for Ceballos

Ceballos is reportedly set for a second season on loan at Arsenal with only the procedural medical examination left to be completed. The 24-year-old had other options this options, both on a temporary and permanent basis, but opted for a full season under Mikel Arteta, for whom he impressed in the final stretch of the 2019-20 season. Arsenal are expected to cover 100 percent of Ceballos’ wages.

Henderson willing to leave Man United to be no. 1

Manchester United’s no. 2 goalkeeper has his eyes firmly fixed on becoming the no. 1 at Old Trafford… or elsewhere. Following a successful loan move to fellow PL side Sheffield United, Henderson signed a lucrative new contract this summer — one that will pay him as if he was the no. 1 at many clubs — and that has him desperate for regular playing time.

“Look, 100 percent, the aim is for me to play football next season. I don’t think I want to be not playing after last season, coming off a good season with momentum. … It wouldn’t be clever for me to sit around and not play football, I don’t think it would help any parties at all. ‘You can get many things from training and obviously learn off someone like David and the other goalkeepers and coaches. But I don’t think there’s any substitute for game-time. I went out from Manchester United five years ago, started at Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury and then Sheffield which shows how much I’ve learned, picking up experiences that happen in games because they’re situations that you don’t really get in training.

PSG say no thanks to Guendouzi

In further Premier League transfer news, Paris Saint-Germain were presented with the chance to sign 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, but the UEFA Champions League runners-up reportedly declined to do so. Guendouzi broke into the Gunners’ first team last season and is expected to either sign a lucrative new contract in the coming months or leave for such a deal elsewhere.

Higuain, Sigurdsson to MLS

Gonzalo Higuain could be on his way to Major League Soccer following a reported approach by D.C. United. The 32-year-old forward has been told by new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo that he has no future at the club. The same report claims United are also highly interested in Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

