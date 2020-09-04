Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said Havertz is traveling to London “so that Kai can now sort things out on the ground in London with our support.”
Germany coach Joachim Low said he expected Havertz to sign for Chelsea soon.
“We knew that now, today or tomorrow, the final details were meant to be sorted out in his contract with Chelsea,” Low said in a video on the German soccer federation website, adding that Havertz “definitely wants to take this step.”
Havertz was an unused substitute when Germany played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday in the Nations League. Low said he was aware of risking the transfer if Havertz played and was injured.
The signing of Havertz would likely complete an overhaul by Chelsea that has also seen striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech, center back Thiago Silva and left back Ben Chilwell move to the English club.
“We are aware of the importance of this for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai and want to approach this responsibly,” Germany national team general manager Oliver Bierhoff said. “At the same time it is an honor and a distinction for German soccer when young German players are in demand at top international clubs.”
2019-20 finish: 17th (9W-8D-21L, 35 points)
Head coach: Dean Smith
2019-20 PL top scorer: Jack Grealish (8 PL goals)
Location: Birmingham
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Aston Villa: How is the money being spent?
Aston Villa spent nearly $200 million last summer ahead of their first season back in the PL, and the return on their massive investment was… shall we say, subpar. Tyrone Mings was mostly solid at center back after signing for $26 million, but the likes of Wesley ($29 — five goals in 21 PL appearances), Douglas Luiz ($19 million), Anwar El Ghazi ($10 million — four goals in 34 PL appearances) and Jota ($5 million — zero goals in 10 PL appearances) were all hugely disappointing upon arriving at Villa Park.
Johan Lange has been brought in to revamp Villa’s recruitment work after six seasons at Danish side Copenhagen. Previous sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch left the club after his contract expired this summer. Lange’s first, and only thus far, piece of business was to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash for $18 million. This comes after Villa conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season (second-most in the PL). Perhaps the plan is to give last season’s strugglers a second season to acclimate and improve before undertaking another costly shopping spree.
Aston Villa news: The current situation
Villa were made to wait until the final seconds of the final day of the season to confirm their place in the 2020-21 Premier League, meaning much improvement is required. The first challenge they face is keeping hold of captain Jack Grealish between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5. If/when that is checked off the list, Dean Smith’s side must be more consistent this time around. They won back-to-back games just once all season (in October) and had winless skids of five and 10 games at different points.
Key Aston Villa news, season objectives
Fending off interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom are said to want Grealish.
Improving upon the second-worst defensive record in the PL last season; their -26 goal differential was third-worst, ahead of only relegated sides Norwich City and Watford.
Forward Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton set to return after suffering long-term knee injuries which kept them out the second half of last season.
Transfers in
Matty Cash: Signed for $18 million from EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest, the 23-year-old right back is more of a defender than the modern-day full back-turned-winger.
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Aston Villa in 2020-21
The 2020-21 season will probably see Villa stuck in another relegation battle — though, perhaps not as perilously — with one massive advantage helping to put them ahead of at least three other sides: the quick turnaround from one season to the next due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and many clubs seemingly unwilling to spend as freely as in previous years, could see Villa make a big leap with last summer’s signings given a second chance at a first impression while other clubs needing to do transfer business are simply unable to do so.
In a “normal” world, the temptation might have been to chop and change once again this summer, but now Smith and nearly half the first-team squad get something of a do-over. Villa finish 15th and officially stave off relegation with a couple games left to play.
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Luis Suarez to Juventus (following a long overdue apology to a prospective teammate), Man United making one last push for Jadon Sancho, and Man City finally bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester…
Suarez is almost certainly headed for the exit door at Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman made it clear he has no place in his team. Juventus are reportedly interested and are working toward bringing the Uruguayan to Turin. Suarez has even gone so far as to reach out to Giorgio Chiellini to “clear the air” after biting the Italian defender at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Man United negotiating with Sancho
In the only transfer saga that’s been dragging on longer and almost as publicly as Lionel Messi’s battle with Barcelona, Manchester United have not given up on signing Sancho just yet, as they are reportedly negotiating with the player and his agent to agree personal terms before attempting one last time to agree a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club has, on multiple occasions, stated that Sancho will not be leaving this summer.
United are also interested in center back Benoit Badiashile, though the Red Devils reportedly had their bid of $29 million rejected by Monaco. United are said to believe Badiashile represents the perfect partner for captain Harry Maguire, based on his explosive pace and ability to make plays in recovery alongside the less fleet-of-foot England star.
Koulibaly finally going to Man City
Kalidou Koulibaly might finally make his way to Manchester City after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted regrets over not selling the Senegalese center back sooner. Having previously rejected bids of $145 million for the 29-year-old, Napoli stand little or no chance of receiving a fee of that size now.
Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona: After three weeks of nonstop speculation and posturing from all involved parties, Messi announced on Friday that he will remain at Barcelona for the 2020-21 season after the club refused to either release him from his contract or sell him.
Lionel Messi to Goal: "I wasn't happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster". 🚨 #FCB#Messi#Barcelona
“I told the club and the president that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year.”
“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly. I always wanted to finish my career here.”
…
“The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word.”
While Messi’s desire was ultimately to leave the club, he wanted no part of dragging Barcelona into a court battle.
It is presently unknown whether Messi is willing to enter into negotiations for a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next summer, or if he fully intends to let it expire and leave on a free transfer — sans saga — at that time.
Messi’s father, Jorge, released a statement earlier on Friday, reiterating his family’s stance that the exit clause in his son’s contract was still valid and they intended to exercise said clause. It would now appear that Messi and Co., knew they had little legal standing to force a move once Barcelona had resisted and refused.
Messi will now, presumably, report for preseason and rejoin his teammates ahead of the new season which is scheduled to kick off in Spain next weekend.
With news of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona now official, the next question is: have Barcelona done the right thing? If Messi is done after this season, the club will get nothing in exchange for the undisputed greatest player of all time. Given their current financial state and the general profile of the first-team squad, would Barca have been better off taking something like $100 million or $150 million to reinvest and begin rebuilding now to be in a much stronger place 10 months from now, rather than keeping a disgruntled superstar and only then starting over from page 1 with little or no money in the bank?
2019-20 finish: 8th (14W-14D-10L, 56 points)
Head coach: Mikel Arteta
2019-20 PL top scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22 PL goals)
Location: North London
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Arsenal: Can they improve defensively?
Despite their lowest Premier League finish in 25 years, there is optimism around Arsenal as they won the FA Cup and FA Community Shield and secured a string of impressive wins against Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool across multiple competitions in recent months. The Gunners have shown an extra grit since Mikel Arteta arrived in late December and now it’s all about one thing: can they stop making silly mistakes at the back?
The key to their FA Cup win and big victories in the Premier League was improved defensively solidity. There were still mistakes but the bend but don’t break style was clear for all to see, especially in a 3-4-3 formation, but 4-3-3 was used a lot too. With Aubameyang leading a talented group of attackers and plenty of youngsters showing great promise, Arteta knows he needs his defenders to stand tall. With some key additions in that area over the summer, he is finally addressing the key problem Arsenal have had for most of the last decade: a soft underbelly, defensively.
Arsenal news: The current situation
Coming off their lowest finish in 25 years, as they finished eighth last season (lowest finish since 1994-95 – 12th). Fired Unai Emery in November 2019 (Mikel Arteta was then appointed in December). This is Arteta’s first job as a manager but the season was somewhat salvaged as they won a record-extending 14th FA Cup in August (beat Chelsea in final), then beat Liverpool to win FA Community Shield to kick off 2020-21 season in style.
Key Arsenal news, season objectives
FA Cup win means that Arsenal will be playing in Europa League in 2020-21, as they’ve qualified for the group stage.
Looking to get back into top four. Finished outside top four in each of last four seasons (last top-4 finish: 2015-16)
Mesut Ozil situation still not sorted, as he didn’t play a single minute during ‘Project Restart’ and his future is unclear.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said to be close to agreeing new contract, but no confirmation yet as he has less than one year remaining on his current deal.
Transfers in
Willian: Acquired on a free transfer from Chelsea (won 5 major trophies in 7 years at Chelsea) and the winger provides incredible experience.
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arrived permanently from Lille for $33 million, the Brazilian center back is a rising star and will provide extra solidity.
Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares: Loan moves were made permanent this summer as another center back and right back were added.
19-year-old defender William Saliba: Will join Arsenal this season. Acquired last summer for $34 million from Saint-Etienne (then sent back on loan to Saint-Etienne)
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Arsenal in 2020-21
If Arsenal can continue to improve defensively and keep that knack of somehow grinding out clean sheets they will be in the top six. If they can do it on a regular basis and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays at the club then they will challenge for the top four. Mikel Arteta has totally changed the way they play, as they build from the back and then press high when they’re further up the pitch. They now have extra experience too and that. will help the talented youngsters develop quicker.
Watching Arsenal is now like watching a “Man City Lite” and Arteta has changed their philosophy in a matter of months. They’re on the right path and if they don’t finish in the top four this season, you can guarantee they will be close. More success in the FA Cup and Europa League is also possible as Arsenal are as good of a ‘cup team’ as you get in the Premier League.