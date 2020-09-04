More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

NBC Sports Premier League schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 4, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT
4 Comments

The new NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season has been released with dates for the new campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

[ WATCH: Premier League video ] 

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Premier League schedule release day is always a fun time for fans across the world and now you need to find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA as the new season starts on September 12.

Reigning champions Liverpool host newly-promoted Leeds in the marquee game of the first week, while Manchester City and Manchester United will start their season a week later due to their European exploits in August.

Game times for September have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening month of the season has also been released.

With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

[ SIGN UP: Premier League on Peacock ]

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month.

For more on Peacock, click here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming – the most robust offering ever available in the U.S. Included are full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET).

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information, click here.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League, full Premier League schedule in USA (all times EST)

Saturday 12 September

7:30am ET: Fulham v Arsenal – NBCSN
Crystal Palace v Southampton – Peacock
West Ham v Newcastle United – NBCSN
12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Leeds United – NBC

Saturday 13 September

9am ET: West Brom v Leicester City – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Spurs v Everton – Peacock

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)
Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

3pm ET: Brighton v Chelsea – NBCSN
3pm ET: Sheffield United v Wolves – Peacock

Saturday 19 September

7:30am ET: Everton v West Brom – Peacock
Leeds United v Fulham – Peacock
Leicester City v Burnley – Peacock
12:30pm ET: Man Utd v Crystal Palace – NBCSN

Sunday 20 September

7am ET: Southampton v Spurs – Peacock
9am ET: Arsenal v West Ham – Peacock
9am ET: Aston Villa v Sheffield United – Peacock
9am ET: Newcastle United v Brighton – Peacock
11:30am ET: Chelsea v Liverpool – Peacock

Monday 21 September

3pm ET: Wolves v Man City – Peacock

Saturday 26 September

7:30am ET: Brighton v Man Utd – NBCSN
Burnley v Southampton – Peacock
Crystal Palace v Everton – Peacock
Spurs v Newcastle United – NBCSN
West Ham v Wolves – Peacock

12:30pm ET: West Brom v Chelsea

Sunday 27 September

7am ET: Sheffield United v Leeds United – NBCSN
9am ET: Fulham v Aston Villa – NBCSN
11:30am ET: Man City v Leicester City – NBCSN

Monday 28 September

3pm ET: Liverpool v Arsenal – Peacock

Saturday 3 October

Arsenal v Sheffield United
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Leeds United v Man City
Leicester City v West Ham
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v West Brom
Wolves v Fulham

Saturday 17 October

Chelsea v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Liverpool
Leeds United v Wolves
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man City v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Fulham
Spurs v West Ham
West Brom v Burnley

Saturday 24 October

Arsenal v Leicester City
Aston Villa v Leeds United
Brighton v West Brom
Burnley v Spurs
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday 31 October

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v West Brom
Leeds United v Leicester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Arsenal
Newcastle United v Everton
Sheffield United v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brighton v Burnley
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Leeds United
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Liverpool
Southampton v Newcastle United
West Brom v Spurs
West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Everton
Leeds United v Arsenal
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man Utd v West Brom
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Sheffield United v West Ham
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Everton v Leeds United
Leicester City v Fulham
Man City v Burnley
Southampton v Man Utd
West Brom v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 5 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Everton
Chelsea v Leeds United
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Fulham
Sheffield United v Leicester City
Spurs v Arsenal
West Brom v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12 December

Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Leeds United v West Ham
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle United v West Brom
Southampton v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15 December

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Burnley
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Brighton
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: West Ham v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16 December

3pm ET: Liverpool v Spurs
3pm ET: Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19 December

Brighton v Sheffield United
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Leeds United
Newcastle United v Fulham
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Leicester City
West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26 December

Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Fulham v Southampton
Leeds United v Burnley
Leicester City v Man Utd
Liverpool v West Brom
Man City v Newcastle United
Sheffield United v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Spurs

Monday 28 December

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Everton v Man City
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Fulham
West Brom v Leeds United

Saturday 2 January

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Fulham
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Leeds United
West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12 January*

2:45pm ET: Arsenal v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v Spurs
2:45pm ET: Fulham v Man Utd
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Southampton
2:45pm ET: Leicester City v Chelsea
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v Newcastle United
2:45pm ET: West Ham v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13 January*

3pm ET: Liverpool v Burnley
3pm ET: Man City v Brighton

*Matchweek 18 fixtures initially allocated to 12-13 January will be played across 12-13 January and 20 January 2021. The split of matches will be determined when the broadcast selections for January are announced.

Saturday 16 January

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Everton
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds United v Brighton
Leicester City v Southampton
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Crystal Palace
Sheffield United v Spurs
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26 January

2:45pm ET: Brighton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Aston Villa
2:45pm ET: Everton v Leicester City
3pm ET: Man Utd v Sheffield United
3pm ET: West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27 January

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Wolves
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Liverpool
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Saturday 30 January

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Leeds United
Man City v Sheffield United
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Brom v Fulham
West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2 February

2:45pm ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Man City
2:45pm ET:  Fulham v Leicester City
2:45pm ET: Leeds United v Everton
2:45pm ET: Sheffield United v West Brom
2:45pm ET: Wolves v Arsenal
3pm ET: Man Utd v Southampton

Wednesday 3 February

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Chelsea
3pm ET: Liverpool v Brighton

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds United v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Spurs v West Brom
Wolves v Leicester City

Saturday 13 February

Arsenal v Leeds United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
West Brom v Man Utd
West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20 February

Arsenal v Man City
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v West Brom
Fulham v Sheffield United
Liverpool v Everton
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Southampton
Leeds United v Aston Villa
Leicester City v Arsenal
Man City v West Ham
Newcastle United v Wolves
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle United
West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds United v Chelsea
Leicester City v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Spurs v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds United
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Spurs v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Spurs
Leeds United v Liverpool
Leicester City v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds United v Man Utd
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds United v Spurs
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham
2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United
2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United
3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City
3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal
2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City
2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham
2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves
3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds United
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leeds United v West Brom
Leicester City v Spurs
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man City v Everton
Sheffield United v Burnley
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Manchester United

Havertz leaves Germany camp for transfer talks at Chelsea

Havertz to Chelsea
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Germany forward Kai Havertz left the national team’s training camp on Friday to try to complete his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona ]

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said Havertz is traveling to London “so that Kai can now sort things out on the ground in London with our support.”

Germany coach Joachim Low said he expected Havertz to sign for Chelsea soon.

“We knew that now, today or tomorrow, the final details were meant to be sorted out in his contract with Chelsea,” Low said in a video on the German soccer federation website, adding that Havertz “definitely wants to take this step.”

Havertz was an unused substitute when Germany played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday in the Nations League. Low said he was aware of risking the transfer if Havertz played and was injured.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Suarez to Juventus; Man United back for Sancho ]

The signing of Havertz would likely complete an overhaul by Chelsea that has also seen striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech, center back Thiago Silva and left back Ben Chilwell move to the English club.

“We are aware of the importance of this for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai and want to approach this responsibly,” Germany national team general manager Oliver Bierhoff said. “At the same time it is an honor and a distinction for German soccer when young German players are in demand at top international clubs.”

Season preview: Aston Villa

Aston Villa news
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This is our Aston Villa season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Aston Villa game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

[ PHOTOS: Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season ]

Okay, time to focus on Villa…

Aston Villa

2019-20 finish: 17th (9W-8D-21L, 35 points)
Head coach: Dean Smith
2019-20 PL top scorer: Jack Grealish (8 PL goals)
Location: Birmingham

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Aston Villa: How is the money being spent?

Aston Villa spent nearly $200 million last summer ahead of their first season back in the PL, and the return on their massive investment was… shall we say, subpar. Tyrone Mings was mostly solid at center back after signing for $26 million, but the likes of Wesley ($29 — five goals in 21 PL appearances), Douglas Luiz ($19 million), Anwar El Ghazi ($10 million — four goals in 34 PL appearances) and Jota ($5 million — zero goals in 10 PL appearances) were all hugely disappointing upon arriving at Villa Park.

Aston Villa news
(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Johan Lange has been brought in to revamp Villa’s recruitment work after six seasons at Danish side Copenhagen. Previous sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch left the club after his contract expired this summer. Lange’s first, and only thus far, piece of business was to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash for $18 million. This comes after Villa conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season (second-most in the PL). Perhaps the plan is to give last season’s strugglers a second season to acclimate and improve before undertaking another costly shopping spree.

Aston Villa news: The current situation

Villa were made to wait until the final seconds of the final day of the season to confirm their place in the 2020-21 Premier League, meaning much improvement is required. The first challenge they face is keeping hold of captain Jack Grealish between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5. If/when that is checked off the list, Dean Smith’s side must be more consistent this time around. They won back-to-back games just once all season (in October) and had winless skids of five and 10 games at different points.

Key Aston Villa news, season objectives

  • Fending off interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom are said to want Grealish.
  • Improving upon the second-worst defensive record in the PL last season; their -26 goal differential was third-worst, ahead of only relegated sides Norwich City and Watford.
  • Forward Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton set to return after suffering long-term knee injuries which kept them out the second half of last season.

Transfers in

  • Matty Cash: Signed for $18 million from EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest, the 23-year-old right back is more of a defender than the modern-day full back-turned-winger.

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Aston Villa in 2020-21

The 2020-21 season will probably see Villa stuck in another relegation battle — though, perhaps not as perilously — with one massive advantage helping to put them ahead of at least three other sides: the quick turnaround from one season to the next due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and many clubs seemingly unwilling to spend as freely as in previous years, could see Villa make a big leap with last summer’s signings given a second chance at a first impression while other clubs needing to do transfer business are simply unable to do so.

Aston Villa news
(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

In a “normal” world, the temptation might have been to chop and change once again this summer, but now Smith and nearly half the first-team squad get something of a do-over. Villa finish 15th and officially stave off relegation with a couple games left to play.

Transfer news: Suarez to Juventus; Man Utd back for Sancho

Luis Suarez to Juventus
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Luis Suarez to Juventus (following a long overdue apology to a prospective teammate), Man United making one last push for Jadon Sancho, and Man City finally bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester…

[ MORE: Messi family releases statement insisting exit clause still valid ]

Suarez to Juventus

Suarez is almost certainly headed for the exit door at Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman made it clear he has no place in his team. Juventus are reportedly interested and are working toward bringing the Uruguayan to Turin. Suarez has even gone so far as to reach out to Giorgio Chiellini to “clear the air” after biting the Italian defender at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Man United negotiating with Sancho

In the only transfer saga that’s been dragging on longer and almost as publicly as Lionel Messi’s battle with Barcelona, Manchester United have not given up on signing Sancho just yet, as they are reportedly negotiating with the player and his agent to agree personal terms before attempting one last time to agree a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club has, on multiple occasions, stated that Sancho will not be leaving this summer.

[ MORE: Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs ]

Man United bidding for Badiashile

United are also interested in center back Benoit Badiashile, though the Red Devils reportedly had their bid of $29 million rejected by Monaco. United are said to believe Badiashile represents the perfect partner for captain Harry Maguire, based on his explosive pace and ability to make plays in recovery alongside the less fleet-of-foot England star.

Koulibaly finally going to Man City

Kalidou Koulibaly might finally make his way to Manchester City after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted regrets over not selling the Senegalese center back sooner. Having previously rejected bids of $145 million for the 29-year-old, Napoli stand little or no chance of receiving a fee of that size now.

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Messi staying at Barcelona
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona: After three weeks of nonstop speculation and posturing from all involved parties, Messi announced on Friday that he will remain at Barcelona for the 2020-21 season after the club refused to either release him from his contract or sell him.

[ MORE: Messi family releases statement insisting exit clause still valid ]

He is, however, not ending his fight without one or two final shots at Barcelona.

More, from Goal.com:

“I told the club and the president that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year.”

“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly. I always wanted to finish my career here.”

“The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word.”

While Messi’s desire was ultimately to leave the club, he wanted no part of dragging Barcelona into a court battle.

It is presently unknown whether Messi is willing to enter into negotiations for a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next summer, or if he fully intends to let it expire and leave on a free transfer — sans saga — at that time.

Messi’s father, Jorge, released a statement earlier on Friday, reiterating his family’s stance that the exit clause in his son’s contract was still valid and they intended to exercise said clause. It would now appear that Messi and Co., knew they had little legal standing to force a move once Barcelona had resisted and refused.

[ MORE: Messi skips preseason; $833-million release clause must be paid ]

Messi will now, presumably, report for preseason and rejoin his teammates ahead of the new season which is scheduled to kick off in Spain next weekend.

With news of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona now official, the next question is: have Barcelona done the right thing? If Messi is done after this season, the club will get nothing in exchange for the undisputed greatest player of all time. Given their current financial state and the general profile of the first-team squad, would Barca have been better off taking something like $100 million or $150 million to reinvest and begin rebuilding now to be in a much stronger place 10 months from now, rather than keeping a disgruntled superstar and only then starting over from page 1 with little or no money in the bank?