Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Luis Suarez to Juventus (following a long overdue apology to a prospective teammate), Man United making one last push for Jadon Sancho, and Man City finally bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester…
[ MORE: Messi family releases statement insisting exit clause still valid ]
Suarez to Juventus
Suarez is almost certainly headed for the exit door at Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman made it clear he has no place in his team. Juventus are reportedly interested and are working toward bringing the Uruguayan to Turin. Suarez has even gone so far as to reach out to Giorgio Chiellini to “clear the air” after biting the Italian defender at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Man United negotiating with Sancho
In the only transfer saga that’s been dragging on longer and almost as publicly as Lionel Messi’s battle with Barcelona, Manchester United have not given up on signing Sancho just yet, as they are reportedly negotiating with the player and his agent to agree personal terms before attempting one last time to agree a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club has, on multiple occasions, stated that Sancho will not be leaving this summer.
[ MORE: Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs ]
Man United bidding for Badiashile
United are also interested in center back Benoit Badiashile, though the Red Devils reportedly had their bid of $29 million rejected by Monaco. United are said to believe Badiashile represents the perfect partner for captain Harry Maguire, based on his explosive pace and ability to make plays in recovery alongside the less fleet-of-foot England star.
Koulibaly finally going to Man City
Kalidou Koulibaly might finally make his way to Manchester City after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted regrets over not selling the Senegalese center back sooner. Having previously rejected bids of $145 million for the 29-year-old, Napoli stand little or no chance of receiving a fee of that size now.