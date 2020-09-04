More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
WSL news
Photo by Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

WSL: Women’s Super League season preview 2020-21

By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WSL news: The 2020-21 Women’s Super League is set to kick off this weekend, with at least 12 matches broadcast on NBCSN and 50 games throughout the WSL season be shown across NBC Sports platforms.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona ]

WSL action will make its TV debut in the USA this Sunday as Manchester United v. Chelsea will be shown on NBCSN as part of a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.

Through the partnership, NBC Sports will present WSL matches between September and May, including, with other games on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.

Here’s the basics you need to know before diving in on Friday…

Reigning/recent WSL champions

Chelsea, who have put together something of a dynasty of dominance over the last five years, were crowned 2019-20 champions after the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic this spring. With teams having played anywhere from 13 to 16 games at that time, the title and relegation were settled on a points-per-game basis. Though Chelsea (2.60 PPG) had one fewer point than second-place finishers Manchester City (2.50 PPG), they had also played one fewer game.

2018-19: Arsenal
2017-18: Chelsea
2016: Man City
2015: Chelsea

WSL title contenders

If Chelsea are to defend their title, they’ll be the first side to do so since Liverpool back in 2014. City will feel extremely hard done by to have not won the title last season, so you can safely expect them to seek revenge. Arsenal were the only other side to finish within 15 points of the champions last season, so barring an incredible rise through the ranks it looks to be a three-horse race in 2020-21.

Chelsea weren’t shy about bringing in reinforcements this summer, as they clearly expect a serious push from City and Arsenal. Danish forward Pernille Harder arrives in west London after winning four straight domestic doubles with German powerhouse Wolfsburg, and as one of the best players in the world. She bagged 103 goals in 113 games in her four seasons at the club. The defending champions have quite likely added a Player of the Season candidate to a team that was already slight favorites for the title.

USWNT, Canada, NWSL stars coming to WSL

With massive uncertainty regarding the 2020 season hanging over the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, a handful of the league’s biggest stars have made the jump overseas and will be testing themselves in the WSL this season. For anyone new to the WSL, you’ll undoubtedly recognize a number of big names.

Most notably, City added to their squad in the most visible of ways this summer, bringing in USWNT midfield stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

Canada’s Jessie Fleming also joins Harder at Chelsea, bringing with her the experience of 77 international caps at the age of 22.

England regular Rachel Daly is on loan to West Ham United after spending the last four seasons with Houston Dash in NWSL. Welsh superstar Jess Fishlock is also on loan to Reading, from OL Reign in the NWSL.

This weekend’s WSL schedule

Aston Villa v Man City — Saturday, 9:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)
Arsenal v Reading — Sunday, 7:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City — Sunday, 8 am ET
Bristol City v Everton — Sunday, 8 am ET
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United — Sunday, 8 am ET
Man United v Chelsea — Sunday, 9:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)

Havertz completes transfer to Chelsea

Havertz to Chelsea
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE: Chelsea have since confirmed their acquisition of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, for a reported fee of $82 million.

 

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Germany forward Kai Havertz left the national team’s training camp on Friday to try to complete his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona ]

Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller said Havertz is traveling to London “so that Kai can now sort things out on the ground in London with our support.”

Germany coach Joachim Low said he expected Havertz to sign for Chelsea soon.

“We knew that now, today or tomorrow, the final details were meant to be sorted out in his contract with Chelsea,” Low said in a video on the German soccer federation website, adding that Havertz “definitely wants to take this step.”

Havertz was an unused substitute when Germany played to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday in the Nations League. Low said he was aware of risking the transfer if Havertz played and was injured.

[ MORE: Transfer news: Suarez to Juventus; Man United back for Sancho ]

The signing of Havertz would likely complete an overhaul by Chelsea that has also seen striker Timo Werner, winger Hakim Ziyech, center back Thiago Silva and left back Ben Chilwell move to the English club.

“We are aware of the importance of this for Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Kai and want to approach this responsibly,” Germany national team general manager Oliver Bierhoff said. “At the same time it is an honor and a distinction for German soccer when young German players are in demand at top international clubs.”

Season preview: Aston Villa

Aston Villa news
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

Let’s go!

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

This is our Aston Villa season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Aston Villa game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

[ PHOTOS: Ranking new kits for 2020-21 PL season ]

Okay, time to focus on Villa…

Aston Villa

2019-20 finish: 17th (9W-8D-21L, 35 points)
Head coach: Dean Smith
2019-20 PL top scorer: Jack Grealish (8 PL goals)
Location: Birmingham

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Aston Villa: How is the money being spent?

Aston Villa spent nearly $200 million last summer ahead of their first season back in the PL, and the return on their massive investment was… shall we say, subpar. Tyrone Mings was mostly solid at center back after signing for $26 million, but the likes of Wesley ($29 — five goals in 21 PL appearances), Douglas Luiz ($19 million), Anwar El Ghazi ($10 million — four goals in 34 PL appearances) and Jota ($5 million — zero goals in 10 PL appearances) were all hugely disappointing upon arriving at Villa Park.

Aston Villa news
(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Johan Lange has been brought in to revamp Villa’s recruitment work after six seasons at Danish side Copenhagen. Previous sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch left the club after his contract expired this summer. Lange’s first, and only thus far, piece of business was to sign Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash for $18 million. This comes after Villa conceded 67 goals in 38 games last season (second-most in the PL). Perhaps the plan is to give last season’s strugglers a second season to acclimate and improve before undertaking another costly shopping spree.

Aston Villa news: The current situation

Villa were made to wait until the final seconds of the final day of the season to confirm their place in the 2020-21 Premier League, meaning much improvement is required. The first challenge they face is keeping hold of captain Jack Grealish between now and the transfer window closing on Oct. 5. If/when that is checked off the list, Dean Smith’s side must be more consistent this time around. They won back-to-back games just once all season (in October) and had winless skids of five and 10 games at different points.

Key Aston Villa news, season objectives

  • Fending off interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, both of whom are said to want Grealish.
  • Improving upon the second-worst defensive record in the PL last season; their -26 goal differential was third-worst, ahead of only relegated sides Norwich City and Watford.
  • Forward Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton set to return after suffering long-term knee injuries which kept them out the second half of last season.

Transfers in

  • Matty Cash: Signed for $18 million from EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest, the 23-year-old right back is more of a defender than the modern-day full back-turned-winger.

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Aston Villa in 2020-21

The 2020-21 season will probably see Villa stuck in another relegation battle — though, perhaps not as perilously — with one massive advantage helping to put them ahead of at least three other sides: the quick turnaround from one season to the next due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and many clubs seemingly unwilling to spend as freely as in previous years, could see Villa make a big leap with last summer’s signings given a second chance at a first impression while other clubs needing to do transfer business are simply unable to do so.

Aston Villa news
(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

In a “normal” world, the temptation might have been to chop and change once again this summer, but now Smith and nearly half the first-team squad get something of a do-over. Villa finish 15th and officially stave off relegation with a couple games left to play.

Transfer news: Suarez to Juventus; Man Utd back for Sancho

Luis Suarez to Juventus
Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Luis Suarez to Juventus (following a long overdue apology to a prospective teammate), Man United making one last push for Jadon Sancho, and Man City finally bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester…

[ MORE: Messi family releases statement insisting exit clause still valid ]

Suarez to Juventus

Suarez is almost certainly headed for the exit door at Barcelona after new manager Ronald Koeman made it clear he has no place in his team. Juventus are reportedly interested and are working toward bringing the Uruguayan to Turin. Suarez has even gone so far as to reach out to Giorgio Chiellini to “clear the air” after biting the Italian defender at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Man United negotiating with Sancho

In the only transfer saga that’s been dragging on longer and almost as publicly as Lionel Messi’s battle with Barcelona, Manchester United have not given up on signing Sancho just yet, as they are reportedly negotiating with the player and his agent to agree personal terms before attempting one last time to agree a transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club has, on multiple occasions, stated that Sancho will not be leaving this summer.

[ MORE: Five-subs rule again voted down by Premier League clubs ]

Man United bidding for Badiashile

United are also interested in center back Benoit Badiashile, though the Red Devils reportedly had their bid of $29 million rejected by Monaco. United are said to believe Badiashile represents the perfect partner for captain Harry Maguire, based on his explosive pace and ability to make plays in recovery alongside the less fleet-of-foot England star.

Koulibaly finally going to Man City

Kalidou Koulibaly might finally make his way to Manchester City after Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted regrets over not selling the Senegalese center back sooner. Having previously rejected bids of $145 million for the 29-year-old, Napoli stand little or no chance of receiving a fee of that size now.

Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona

Messi staying at Barcelona
Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 4, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona: After three weeks of nonstop speculation and posturing from all involved parties, Messi announced on Friday that he will remain at Barcelona for the 2020-21 season after the club refused to either release him from his contract or sell him.

[ MORE: Messi family releases statement insisting exit clause still valid ]

He is, however, not ending his fight without one or two final shots at Barcelona.

More, from Goal.com:

“I told the club and the president that I wanted to go. I’ve been telling him all year.”

“I thought my time in Barcelona was over, sadly. I always wanted to finish my career here.”

“The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not end up keeping his word.”

While Messi’s desire was ultimately to leave the club, he wanted no part of dragging Barcelona into a court battle.

It is presently unknown whether Messi is willing to enter into negotiations for a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next summer, or if he fully intends to let it expire and leave on a free transfer — sans saga — at that time.

Messi’s father, Jorge, released a statement earlier on Friday, reiterating his family’s stance that the exit clause in his son’s contract was still valid and they intended to exercise said clause. It would now appear that Messi and Co., knew they had little legal standing to force a move once Barcelona had resisted and refused.

[ MORE: Messi skips preseason; $833-million release clause must be paid ]

Messi will now, presumably, report for preseason and rejoin his teammates ahead of the new season which is scheduled to kick off in Spain next weekend.

With news of Lionel Messi staying at Barcelona now official, the next question is: have Barcelona done the right thing? If Messi is done after this season, the club will get nothing in exchange for the undisputed greatest player of all time. Given their current financial state and the general profile of the first-team squad, would Barca have been better off taking something like $100 million or $150 million to reinvest and begin rebuilding now to be in a much stronger place 10 months from now, rather than keeping a disgruntled superstar and only then starting over from page 1 with little or no money in the bank?