Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Spurs and Juventus swapping Tanguy Ndombele and Federico Bernardeschi, Memphis Depay agreeing terms with Barcelona, and Arsenal swapping Matteo Guendouzi and Alexandre Lacazette for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey…
Ndombele appears destined to be linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur every second of every day until he finally leaves the club. Such is life for free-roaming midfielders with Jose Mourinho as their manager. Anyway, Juventus are reportedly interested in Ndombele and are set to offer winger Federico Bernardeschi as part of a package to bring the 23-year-old Frenchman to Turin.
Barcelona agree terms with Memphis
Depay is the latest Dutchman linked with a move to Barcelona following the appointment of Ronald Koeman as manager. The club has reportedly already agreed terms with the player and his current club, Lyon. The fee is reportedly $47 million,
Partey has been linked with a move to, along with plenty of other clubs, Arsenal for quite some time now. The premise is simple: the Gunners have needed a mobile destroyer at the base of midfielder for years. Party ticks all of those boxes, so the fit is obvious. Atleti aren’t willing to accept any kind of cut-rate price, so now Arsenal have reportedly resorted to offering out Guendouzi and Lacazette to bridge the gap in negotiations. Atleti are said to rate Guendouzi highly, but Lacazette’s inclusion is something of an issue for them.
Aston Villa closing in on Watkins; West Ham bid for Benrahma
From the moment Brentford failed to win promotion to the Premier League, star attackers Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma appeared destined to leave for clubs in the top division. Aston Villa are reportedly close to agreeing a $26-million deal for Watkins, the EFL Championship’s second-leading scorer last season with 25 goals. Meanwhile, West Ham United are reportedly failing to make any progress on Benrahma based on Brentford’s hard-line valuation of $33 million.
With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off on Sept. 12, here’s a look at Saturday’s Premier League preseason results as PL sides continue their preparations for the new campaign just 13 days away.
The reigning Premier League champions fell two goals behind after 33 minutes, then proceeded to score seven straight goals — six of which came in the second half — to wrap up their slate of exhibition fixtures.
Seven different players scored to make it a team effort for the Reds. The scorers were as follows: Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg.
West Ham United 3-5 Bournemouth
Recently relegated Bournemouth topped West Ham in an eight-goal bonanza at the London Stadium.
The Cherries jumped out to an earlier 2-0 lead before Jarrod Bowen bagged a pair of goals for West Ham just two minutes apart not long before halftime.
Bournemouth scored three more between the 57th and 67th minutes before David Moyes’ side pulled back a late consolation through Felipe Anderson.
Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Speaking of relegated sides beating PL sides on Saturday, Watford rode a pair of first-half goals to a confidence-building victory over Tottenham.
Domingos Quina opened the scoring after 20 minutes, followed by a penalty kick from Andre Gray in the 39th. Son Heung-min converted a spot kick of his own in the 79th minute, but that’s all Jose Mourinho’s side could muster.
Elsewhere in Premier League preseason
Leicester City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Everton 2-0 Preston North End
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brondby
Newcastle United 1-0 Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Timo Werner bagged his first Chelsea goal after just four minutes, and the Blues drew 1-1 with fellow PL side Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It was a beautifully worked goal by Chelsea, beginning with a sensational ball over the top from Hakim Ziyech, another of Frank Lampar’s summer arrivals, and a difficult knock-down header by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Werner had the easiest part of them all, to put his foot through the top of the ball and slide it under Mat Ryan.
Steven Bergwijn scored the 89th-minute winner for Spurs against Championship side Birmingham. The Dutchman got on the ball atop the Blues’ penalty area and masterfully created a yard or two of space for himself before unleashing a laser low and toward the far post. Bergwijn impressed after arriving in January and looks set to build upon that strong start in his first full season in north London.
Newcastle United 2-1 Barnsley
Newcastle got goals from Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy to maintain the Magpies’ 100-percent record this preseason. Carroll’s left-footed finish came midway through the first half, not long before Championship side Barnsley drew level. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, and it was Murphy, who won the spot kick, who smashed it home for 2-1.
The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.
Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.
Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.
2019-20 finish: 10th (15W-9D-14L, 54 points)
Head coach: Sean Dyche
2019-20 PL top scorer: Chris Wood (14 PL goals)
Location: Burnley
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Burnley: A crossroads season for Burnley
Can a club like Burnley — given its modest resources and stadium limitations — establish itself as a perennial top-half side in the Premier League? Since coming back up to the PL in 2016, Burnley have managed finishes of 16th, 7th, 15th and 10th — that’s half their time spent in the top half, and half spent battling relegation. Sean Dyche has worked miracles, but the the longest-tenured manager in the PL is clearly, and understandably, growing more and more dubious over his long-term future at the club.
Earlier this summer, he had the following to say regarding the club’s ambition and strategies: “As long as I know what the challenge is, I’m happy to manage. As long as I know what the guidelines are I’m expected to work under — it only starts getting tricky when those guidelines start getting blurred or they start getting stretched, and they’re not stretched in the right direction.”
Burnley news: The current situation
Much of Dyche’s complaints center around 1) the club’s failure to re-sign current key players to long-term contracts and secure their future at Burnley; and 2) the club’s hesitance to supply Dyche with the funds he feels he needs to strengthen the team in the transfer market. Dyche has been at Burnley for nearly eight years (October 2012), and he’s managed to do more with less the entire time. At a certain point, a manager will run out of patience and wish to challenge himself at a higher level. Perhaps Burnley could be that club which takes Dyche to a higher level, but it can no longer be Dyche singlehandedly dragging the club to new heights with little or no help.
Key Burnley news, season objectives
Burnley matched their best-ever PL campaign last season, tallying 54 points to match their haul in 2017-18, though they finished three places lower in the table in 2019-20.
Star center back James Tarkowski is once again linked with a move away from Turf Moor, as West Ham United reportedly line up the 27-year-old England international. Losing Tarkowski would be a massive blow to Burnley, and could ultimately be the final straw for Dyche.
Burnley lost just two of their final 16 games last season, a time in which the rumblings of Dyche’s dismay were beginning to go public.
Transfers in
None
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Burnley in 2020-21
If history repeats itself, Burnley are due for another relegation battle this season. After surviving the drop, they have twice jumped up to mid-table seemingly out of nowhere, only to fall back into the bottom few places the next season. Couple that with the discontent between the manager and boardroom, and it could be a tough season for the Clarets.
It’s difficult to say whether or not they’ll be near the relegation battle or fully immersed in it until their transfer business is done — presuming there will eventually be some new players brought in. Two or three solid signings should see them land somewhere between 12th and 14th, but failing to do so will almost certainly see them fall into the bottom half-dozen places where anything can — and likely will — happen.
This is our Brighton & Hove Albion season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Brighton game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.
2019-20 finish: 15th (9W-14D-15L, 41 points)
Head coach: Graham Potter
2019-20 PL top scorer: Neal Maupay (10 PL goals)
Location: Brighton and Hove
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Brighton: Season no. 2 for Graham Potter
Graham Potter’s first season in charge at Brighton has to be viewed as largely successful for the simple fact he managed to keep the Seagulls in the Premier League for a four season running. Not only did they stay up, but they finished seven points clear of the relegation zone and recorded the club’s highest-ever PL points tally with 41. Things went so well that Potter signing a long-term contract extension through the summer of 2025 barely six months after his appointment.
Depending on how you look at it, Potter either has an aging squad on his hands, or a veteran group full of experience. Of the 11 players who played more than 1,800 minutes in the PL last season, only three are younger than 28 years old — Maupay (24), Trossard (25) and Webster (25).
Brighton news: The current situation
Brighton need more goals, from more individuals, this season — it’s really as simple as that. Their defensive record (54 goals conceded in 38 games — 12th-best in the PL) carried them over the line last season, while they struggled mightily at the other end of the field (41 goals in 38 games — 15th-best). Neal Maupay hit double figures in his first PL season, and Leandro Trossard scored five himself, but no one else scored more than three goals. Two of the three players to score there were center backs Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster. 32-year-old Adam Lallana and 28-year-old Joel Veltman, Brighton’s two biggest signings of the summer thus far, won’t do anything to skew the squad any younger.
Key Brighton news, season objectives
Find 2,000-plus minutes for 20-year-old forward Aaron Connolly, who hit the 1,200-mark last season and scored three goals. Maupay scoring a dozen and Connolly chipping in with six or eight of his own would represent a massive step forward.
Balance the substance with the style. Potter’s side played some attractive stuff last season, and they did so while remaining defensively solid. That’s tough to do, but can they do it again?
Following finishes of 15th, 17th and 15th in their first three PL seasons, it’s time Brighton take a leap to mid-table status and leave the days of relegation battles behind.
Transfers in
Adam Lallana: Signed from Liverpool on a free transfer, the 32-year-old midfielder has dealt with more than a few injuries in his career.
Joel Veltman: Signed for $1 million, the 28-year-old center back/right back spent nearly a decade in Ajax’s first team.
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Brighton in 2020-21
Until fully proven otherwise, Brighton look set to be largely the same side — with the same strengths and the same flaws — again this season. They’re a functional side capable of keeping plenty of possession and defending that way, but they’re yet to secure the star playmaker they need to make the mid-table leap mentioned above. It’s quite clear, even after just one season, they have a mid-table — maybe even top-half — manager leading the squad, and that’s worth plenty in its own right.
There’s something to be said for having a clearly stated identity before the season even starts. That’s worth a handful of points all by itself, and so often it’s a handful of points that separate relegated sides from the ones ultimately go down. Until further investment is made, expect Brighton to finish 15th or lower. This season should be no different.
WSL action will make its TV debut in the USA this Sunday as Manchester United v. Chelsea will be shown on NBCSN as part of a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.
Through the partnership, NBC Sports will present WSL matches between September and May, including, with other games on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.
Here’s the basics you need to know before diving in on Friday…
Reigning/recent WSL champions
Chelsea, who have put together something of a dynasty of dominance over the last five years, were crowned 2019-20 champions after the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic this spring. With teams having played anywhere from 13 to 16 games at that time, the title and relegation were settled on a points-per-game basis. Though Chelsea (2.60 PPG) had one fewer point than second-place finishers Manchester City (2.50 PPG), they had also played one fewer game.
2018-19: Arsenal
2017-18: Chelsea
2016: Man City
2015: Chelsea
WSL title contenders
If Chelsea are to defend their title, they’ll be the first side to do so since Liverpool back in 2014. City will feel extremely hard done by to have not won the title last season, so you can safely expect them to seek revenge. Arsenal were the only other side to finish within 15 points of the champions last season, so barring an incredible rise through the ranks it looks to be a three-horse race in 2020-21.
Chelsea weren’t shy about bringing in reinforcements this summer, as they clearly expect a serious push from City and Arsenal. Danish forward Pernille Harder arrives in west London after winning four straight domestic doubles with German powerhouse Wolfsburg, and as one of the best players in the world. She bagged 103 goals in 113 games in her four seasons at the club. The defending champions have quite likely added a Player of the Season candidate to a team that was already slight favorites for the title.
USWNT, Canada, NWSL stars coming to WSL
With massive uncertainty regarding the 2020 season hanging over the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, a handful of the league’s biggest stars have made the jump overseas and will be testing themselves in the WSL this season. For anyone new to the WSL, you’ll undoubtedly recognize a number of big names.
Most notably, City added to their squad in the most visible of ways this summer, bringing in USWNT midfield stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.
Canada’s Jessie Fleming also joins Harder at Chelsea, bringing with her the experience of 77 international caps at the age of 22.
England regular Rachel Daly is on loan to West Ham United after spending the last four seasons with Houston Dash in NWSL. Welsh superstar Jess Fishlock is also on loan to Reading, from OL Reign in the NWSL.
This weekend’s WSL schedule
Aston Villa v Man City — Saturday, 9:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)
Arsenal v Reading — Sunday, 7:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City — Sunday, 8 am ET
Bristol City v Everton — Sunday, 8 am ET
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United — Sunday, 8 am ET
Man United v Chelsea — Sunday, 9:30 am ET (WATCH LIVE)