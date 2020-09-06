Arsenal entered the season as the clear third-best side in the WSL behind Chelsea and Man City (or Man City and Chelsea), but the Gunners were the most impressive side on the opening weekend.
Jill Roord bagged a hat trick, Vivianne Miedema got herself a brace, and Kim Little scored once herself to send Arsenal top of the table. The only blemish on their record was the late consolation goal scored by former Gunner Danielle Carter in the 90th minute.
Man United 1-1 Chelsea
Chelsea looked to be headed for a season-opening win over Manchester United, but the Red Devils grabbed a late equalizer to steal a point for themselves and hand the Blues the first blow in this season’s title chase.
Sam Kerr put Emma Hayes’ side ahead after 25 minutes, and her goal stood up as the potential winner for more than 50 minutes. It wasn’t to be on Sunday, though, as Leah Galton tapped the ball home from close range in the 79th minute to upset the applecart.
Aston Vila 0-2 Man City
Georgia Stanway bagged a first-half hat trick, and that’s all Man City would need to defeat Villa for a leg-up on Chelsea in the title race. It was 2-0 by the 21st minute, at which point City went into cruise control and allowed only one golden scoring chance in the second half. Fortunately for City, Diana Silva curled her effort wide and that was that.
Elsewhere in WSL
Bristol City 0-4 Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Ham United
2019-20 finish: 14th (11W-10D-17L, 43 points)
Head coach: Roy Hodgson
2019-20 PL top scorer: Jordan Ayew (9 PL goals)
Location: South London
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Crystal Palace: Hodgson on the hot seat?
In seven seasons as a Premier League club, Crystal Palace have had six different managers, which is to say the Eagles aren’t the most patient bunch in the world when results take a downturn. Finishing last season without a win in any of his side’s final eight games will not have done Roy Hodgson any favors. Prior to the restart of the season, Palace sat 11th in the table and were just two points off 8th, well within striking distance. They took just one point from their final eight games — a draw on the final day of the season, following seven straight defeats — and fell to 14th instead.
Given the circumstances under which Hodgson himself was appointed — Frank de Boer was fired just five games into his first season in charge — Hodgson will know his side must start the season quickly in order to avoid a similar fate.
Crystal Palace news: The current situation
Anytime a club starts a new season with its best player a 50-50 prospect — at best — to remain at the club after the transfer window closes, it’s not going to be an easy storm to navigate. That is, unfortunately, the case for Palace and star winger Wilfried Zaha. Though his production fell off considerably in 2019-20 (4 goals, 3 assists after racking up 10 and 5 in 2018-29), Zaha has been linked with a handful of clubs from around the PL and elsewhere in Europe. Hodgson had the following to say back in July: “If he feels he just does not want to be with us any more, that would be sad. We still like him very much; we can’t make him like us. This is a situation that only he and the club can sort out.”
Key Crystal Palace news, season objectives
Will season no. 8 be the one in which Palace finally break through and finish higher than 10th? They’ve managed finishes of 10th, 11th (twice) and 12th, but never quite put together a complete season to reach single digits.
Hodgson’s contract is set to expire next summer. Will Palace re-sign the 73-year-old, or is the writing on the wall regarding his time at Selhurst Park? If he’s already to leave next summer, how will that affect the club and the players this season?
Transfers in
Eberechi Eze: Signed from Queens Park Rangers for $21 million, is Eze the long-term solution to Palace’s Zaha “problem”? The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists last season in the EFL Championship.
Nathan Ferguson: Signed from West Bromwich Albion for an undisclosed and unreported fee (the sides had previously agreed a $16-million deal in January before a knee injury saw the transfer canceled), the highly-rated 19-year-old center back made 21 appearances in the Championship last season.
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Crystal Palace in 2020-21
As stated above, the uncertainty surround Zaha and Hodgson are massive red flags ahead of the new season. Anytime you’re unsure whether your manager or best player will be at the club a week or a month from now, it’s a tough situation. But, when both have major doubts over their futures? That’s when things start to fall to pieces quickly.
Given Palace exceeded expectations for three-quarters of the year last season, and still only managed a 14th-place finish, it’s hard to see them doing much more than that in 2020-21. If the Eagles can manage to stay up and book a ninth season in the PL, perhaps next summer will see a hugely needed rebuild undertaken.
Today’s Premier League transfer news includes Paul Pogba returning to Juventus to play for new manager and former teammate Andrea Pirlo, Thiago Alcantara dismissing rumors that he will leave Bayern Munich, and Antoine Griezmann on his way out of Barcelona…
Pogba stalling on new contract, wants Juventus return
Paul Pogba’s contract is set to expire next summer, and the 27-year-old World Cup-winning Frenchman is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal as he contemplates a return to Juventus. It was at Juve that Pogba ascended to global superstar status while playing alongside Pirlo, for whom he is apparently quite keen to play. It’s unlikely a move would happen this summer, but Juve will undoubtedly be calling as soon as the calendar turns over to Jan. 1, 2021 and pre-contract agreements can be agreed. The next few months should be full of drama surrounding Pogba’s contract.
Thiago happy to stay at Bayern
The entire world has been operating under the assumption that Thiago leaving Bayern this summer was a foregone conclusion. Not so fast, says Thiago himself: “I have not said at any time that I am leaving. Every year you put me in a different team.” The biggest sticking point with regards to Thiago completing a move elsewhere is the fee Bayern are demanding for the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder, who has just one year remaining on his contract.
If Barcelona could move any one player off their books this summer, Antoine Griezmann would sit high atop their list of potential departures given his nearly $500,000-per-week wages. Alas, the Blaugrana could be handed a get-out-of-jail-free card with Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at the Camp Nou.
Newcastle, Wilson nearing deal
Callum Wilson is reportedly close to joining Newcastle United following a reported $26-million bid from the Premier League side this weekend. Bournemouth were relegated from the PL last season, forcing Wilson to seek a move away to remain in the top flight. Wilson scored more goals (8) than any single Newcastle player last season.
2019-20 finish: 4th (20W-6D-12L, 66 points)
Head coach: Frank Lampard
2019-20 PL top scorer: Tammy Abraham (15 PL goals)
Location: West London
ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Chelsea: $250 million spent this summer
During a summer transfer window in which most of the world’s biggest clubs are overly hesitant to spend money, Chelsea have blown past the $250-million mark and added four new starters to the side that finished fourth last season. Now, the question becomes: what happens to the young players who grew from the experience of starting the majority of last season? Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount are all 22 or younger, and between the trio they scored 31 PL goals and provided 12 assists in 2019-20. 48 percent of Chelsea’s goals last season were scored by players 22 or younger. Following the arrivals of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, only Pulisic figures to hold onto his starting place.
The pressure for Frank Lampard to win a trophy is set to begin this season, with his one-season honeymoon period past, now the club can sign players again. Reaching the final of the FA Cup was a solid enough achievement in his first season back at Stamford Bridge, but $250 million spent will come with the expectations that trophies follow in short order.
Chelsea news: The current situation
While everything appears to be settled in the attacking half of the field, there remains much uncertainty along the Blues’ backline. Ben Chilwell will almost certainly start at left back after signing from Leicester City this summer, but that’s about it for surefire locks. Cesar Azpilicueta will figure into the right-back rotation once again, but he’s now 31 and 20-year-old Reece James impressed a great deal in 1,500 minutes at the position last season. The semior center backs at Lampard’s disposal — Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger — are all still quite young, but have each struggled a fair bit when leaned upon too heavily. Fikayo Tomori played nearly 1,300 minutes at the spot last season, but will Lampard have the same faith in the 22-year-old now that trophies are the minimum expectation rather than simply finishing in the top-four?
Key Chelsea news, season objectives
Objective no. 1: win a trophy. After two straight seasons without silverware, Blues fans — and the board — will feel it’s time to celebrate once again.
Objective no. 2: utilize the entire squad. This is perhaps the deepest Chelsea squad ever, with a wonderful balance of expensive, prime-year players alongside a group of talented youngsters who have already proven themselves at this level.
Transfers in
Hakim Ziyech: $48 million, from Ajax
Timo Werner: $62 million, from RB Leipzig
Ben Chilwell: $60 million, from Leicester City
Thiago Silva: free transfer, from Paris Saint-Germain
Kai Havertz: $95 million, from Bayer Leverkusen
ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Chelsea in 2020-21
Top-four is an absolute must, and a pretty safe bet given the talent and depth of Lampard’s squad. While last season was all about “doing more with less” on the heels of the transfer ban, 2020-21 will be the season in which Lampard is more harshly and critically assessed for the finer points of his managerial game. With a squad like this, there’s nowhere for anyone to hide — especially the man in charge.
Have they closed the gap from being 15 points behind Manchester City and a whopping 33 behind Liverpool? Probably so. Have they done enough to challenge those sides for a top-two spot? Perhaps. Chelsea is the wild card club of 2020-21, with no one else realistically capable of taking as massive of a leap forward. In the end, they’ll finish second or third, but still a handful of points behind the champions.
With the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off on Sept. 12, here’s a look at Saturday’s Premier League preseason results as PL sides continue their preparations for the new campaign just 13 days away.
The reigning Premier League champions fell two goals behind after 33 minutes, then proceeded to score seven straight goals — six of which came in the second half — to wrap up their slate of exhibition fixtures.
Seven different players scored to make it a team effort for the Reds. The scorers were as follows: Joel Matip, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sepp van den Berg.
West Ham United 3-5 Bournemouth
Recently relegated Bournemouth topped West Ham in an eight-goal bonanza at the London Stadium.
The Cherries jumped out to an earlier 2-0 lead before Jarrod Bowen bagged a pair of goals for West Ham just two minutes apart not long before halftime.
Bournemouth scored three more between the 57th and 67th minutes before David Moyes’ side pulled back a late consolation through Felipe Anderson.
Watford 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Speaking of relegated sides beating PL sides on Saturday, Watford rode a pair of first-half goals to a confidence-building victory over Tottenham.
Domingos Quina opened the scoring after 20 minutes, followed by a penalty kick from Andre Gray in the 39th. Son Heung-min converted a spot kick of his own in the 79th minute, but that’s all Jose Mourinho’s side could muster.
Elsewhere in Premier League preseason
Leicester City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Everton 2-0 Preston North End
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brondby
Newcastle United 1-0 Stoke City
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Timo Werner bagged his first Chelsea goal after just four minutes, and the Blues drew 1-1 with fellow PL side Brighton at the Amex Stadium. It was a beautifully worked goal by Chelsea, beginning with a sensational ball over the top from Hakim Ziyech, another of Frank Lampar’s summer arrivals, and a difficult knock-down header by Callum Hudson-Odoi. Werner had the easiest part of them all, to put his foot through the top of the ball and slide it under Mat Ryan.
Steven Bergwijn scored the 89th-minute winner for Spurs against Championship side Birmingham. The Dutchman got on the ball atop the Blues’ penalty area and masterfully created a yard or two of space for himself before unleashing a laser low and toward the far post. Bergwijn impressed after arriving in January and looks set to build upon that strong start in his first full season in north London.
Newcastle United 2-1 Barnsley
Newcastle got goals from Andy Carroll and Jacob Murphy to maintain the Magpies’ 100-percent record this preseason. Carroll’s left-footed finish came midway through the first half, not long before Championship side Barnsley drew level. Newcastle were awarded a penalty in the 77th minute, and it was Murphy, who won the spot kick, who smashed it home for 2-1.
The stakes weren’t as high as the last meeting of the minds between Jurgen Klopp and American manager (TM) Jesse Marsch, but there were still plenty of goals.
Liverpool’s markers came from Rhian Brewster, one set up by some silky work from James Milner.
Both of Salzburg’s goals came from Patson Daka. The 21-year-old Zambian is the latest in a long line of Salzburg forward talents and he blossomed once Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino left for new homes last winter.