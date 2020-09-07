Callum Wilson’s going to Newcastle, and ex-Bournemouth teammate Ryan Fraser is… also going to Newcastle.
Two of Eddie Howe’s top attackers from two seasons ago are heading to the warm managerial arms of Steve Bruce*, with the manager believing their experience together and instantly produce offense with Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.
Newcastle United has purchased Bournemouth forward Wilson for about $23 million, adding longtime Cherries teammate Fraser on a free transfer.
Wilson, 28, is coming off a dud campaign but scored 14 goals two seasons ago in leaping onto the map to become an England international and engineer talk of a transfer to Chelsea.
Fraser, 26, was linked with Liverpool as recently as November and also touted as a future Everton or Spurs player.
The Scottish international left a lot of mouths sour with his sad last season at Bournemouth, where his willingness to wait out his contract and miserable output (1 goal, 4 assists) meant the Cherries didn’t reap the rewards of the 2018-19 Premier League season’s second-leading assist man to Eden Hazard, also going down to the Championship.
The moves could move Miguel Almiron inside as an attacking midfielder if Fraser can hit the ground running and join the wing opposite of electric French star Saint-Maximin.
Here’s Bruce on both players, and how well they know each other:
“Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago. The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs.
“(Fraser’s) ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I’m looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt. He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season.”
Whether Wilson and Fraser are a part of another relegation campaign may come down to whether they find their finishing boots and rediscover their luck or clinical nature.
Wilson’s 8-goal, 1-assist season last year was about four goals off from what expected goals said he should’ve produced, while Fraser was about two goals off. With the Cherries finishing one point below safety, luck alone from either would’ve had Bournemouth in the Premier League for 2020-21.
*It’s a COVID-19 world, so this is symbolism because the warm-blooded Brucey can’t be giving out too many hugs.