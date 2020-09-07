Everton news, season preview: The 2020-21 Premier League season is almost here and our season previews will give you all of the information you need to know about each of the 20 PL clubs.

This is our Everton season preview, as you can click on the link above to find out exactly how you can watch every single Everton game live in the USA across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Everton

2019-20 finish: 12th (13-10-15, 49 points)

Head coach: Carlo Ancelotti

2019-20 PL top scorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison (13 PL goals)

Location: Liverpool

ProSoccerTalk’s key topic on Everton: Can they stop sloppy errors?

Carlo Ancelotti had a big impact after arriving in December to replace Marco Silva. Then things slowly unravelled again. Everton made so many unforced errors defensively and although they have some talented players (Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Richarlison to name a few) there is no doubt they have underachieved. With Allan arriving and Michael Keane regaining his form their defensively solidity should improve. Ancelotti will be keen to make a fast start to the new season after his new manager bump fizzled out rapidly in 2019-20. If Everton can stop making sloppy errors, they are capable of beating any team in the league.

Everton news: The current situation

Coming off another disappointing season, Everton finished 12th and were five points off the top 10 after limping over the line in the closing stages of the season. The Toffees have now finished in the bottom half in three of their last season seasons and 12th was their lowest finish since 2003-04. All of a sudden that seventh-place finish under Ronald Koeman in 2016-17 isn’t looking too bad, right? Carlo Ancelotti will be backed in the transfer window as Allan has arrived, plus James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure are expected to also join to beef up his midfield which was so often overpowered last season. Owner Farhad Moshiri isn’t scared to spend money but after trimming their bloated squad, Ancelotti must now kick on as Everton have a clear-playing style under him and showed glimpses of promise.

Key Everton news, season objectives

Regain early form under Ancelotti: The Italian shored them up defensively when he first arrived and got plenty of points on the board but then, due to injuries and perhaps giving fringe players a final chance to shine, they fell off during ‘Project Restart’ and it will be tough to gather positive momentum once again.

Help for Richarlison: Dominic Calvert-Lewin partnered Richarlison well, at times, but the duo didn’t have a lot of service. With James Rodriguez due to arrive, they should have more support.

Is Pickford the man? He is a polarizing figure. The Everton and England goalkeeper makes some wonderful saves but then makes basic errors and that leads to chaos in the Everton defense. If they can cut out those silly errors, like when Ancelotti first arrived, a top 10 finish should be more than doable.

Transfers in

Allan: $30 million, from Napoli

Niels Nkounkou, free transfer from Marseille

ProSoccerTalk’s prediction for Everton in 2020-21

This season should see Everton make a step forward. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of experience and bringing in a supreme defensive midfielder like Allan will be key to make them tougher to beat. If Doucoure and James arrive, Everton will have the players to push for European qualification. In reality, a top 10 finish has to be the bare minimum and we think they will get that job done. As always, having a good run in the two cup competitions will also be key and Ancelotti is certainly a man who knows how to win trophies.

