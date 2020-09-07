Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden appear to be in trouble.

[ MORE: NBC’s Premier League schedule ]

The young England duo, aged 18 and 20 respectively, were the only two members of the Three Lions squad to not train on Monday and a report from Iceland claims both players broke Icelandic rules surrounding COVID-19 as they invited two Icelandic girls back to their hotel room.

Greenwood and Foden both made their senior debuts in England’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win at Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday and the Three Lions had stayed in Iceland to train for the last few days before flying to Copenhagen to play against Denmark on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate: "Unfortunately it was brought to my attention two boys have broken the COVID guidelines in terms of our secure bubble. We decided very quickly they couldn't have any interaction with the team." #ThreeLions — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 7, 2020

Further reports state that Greenwood and Foden will not travel with the squad to Denmark on Monday and will have to arrange alternative travel home to England.

It is alleged that the incident took place following the game as they broke the rules in the bubble, and here are more details from Icelandic outlet DV:

“After a visit from two Icelandic girls to their hotel rooms in Iceland after the game yesterday. The girls revealed their visit to their Snapchat followers late last night.

“In the Snapchat videos obtained by DV one of the girls can be heard saying: „Casual Sunday here with XXXXX. She was booking a hotel to meet who?“ prompting an answer from the other one: „Mason Greenwood, and I’m nervous. Very f****** nervous.”

“The clandestine meeting puts Greenwood and Foden in clear violation of Iceland’s self-isolation rules. The English national team arrived in Iceland on an exemption of Iceland’s travel rules in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team members were subject to a mandatory test for Covid-19 at the border, but were exempt from a five day quarantine and a second screening all other travelers are subject to.

“According to the terms of the exemption, the players were not to meet anyone outside of their own team members outside of the field and were only allowed to go to practices and games. The rules the players were subject to have been confirmed by KSI, Iceland’s national Football Federation. According to DV’s source, the players were not even allowed to meet their families.”

“The ladies spoke to DV this morning, but would not comment. „We do not want to discuss this. We don’t want to get them in trouble.“ The ladies were devastated to learn that pictures of them had reached the news.”

England boss Gareth Southgate has always been a manager who does not look kindly on players breaking rules off the pitch.

Southgate reprimanded Raheem Sterling in 2019 for having a scuffle with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez while they were on international duty, while he also withdrew Harry Maguire from this squad after he was arrested and charged in Greece.

The England manager will be speaking to the media on Monday and will no doubt release more details about Greenwood and Foden.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports